Making sure you’re wearing one of the best sports bras is important. Protecting your boobs during your workouts is as essential—heck, maybe even more essential—as wearing the right trainers. That is, if you’re exercising regularly, you really should be doing both.

Why? Fun fact: research has found that your boobs can move up to a whopping 12cm when you exercise. And, unsurprisingly, a study by sportswear brand 2XU found that working out in the wrong sports bra, in the long term, can cause damage to your breasts. Think chronic breast pain, ligament damage and, ultimately, side effects like drooping, sagging and stretch marks.

You wouldn’t go on a 5km run in a pair of Converse (we pray), so we’d like to assume you also wouldn’t whip out your home gym equipment for your next HIIT session, Pilates class or Joe Wicks workout without proper protection for your boobs.

What to look for in a good sports bra

So, where to start when you’re shopping for a sports bras? It kind of depends on how big your boobs are and what exercise you’ll be doing. If you’ve got bigger boobs, opt for a more supportive design: if you’re lesser endowed, you can get away with something less functional.

Don’t worry. We’ve indicated next to each style who they’d best suit—we know there’s nothing more infuriating than a bra that just really isn’t cutting the mustard for you.

1. New Balance Q Speed Bra Top

Key details: Comfy, supportive and stylish—what more could you want? Plus, it’s made from fast-drying fabric that wicks moisture away from your body to make sure you stay cool, with a reflective trim, to boot. Neat.

Best for: Medium impact

£45.00, newbalance.co.uk

2. Brooks Dare Strappy Run Bra

Key details: Brooks spent months designing their ‘best running bra ever’, and they’ve delivered on this one. Super supportive and next level comfy, we’d say it’s a must-buy.

Best for: High impact

£50.00, brooksrunning.com

3. Shock Absorber Active Shape Support Sports Bra

Key stats: Lightly padded? Check. Breathable? Check. Moisture-wicking? Check. You could wear this bra for anything—HIIT, tennis, pilates, yoga… you name it.

Best for: Non-wired high support

£36.00, johnlewis.com

4. Freya Core Moulded Spacer Sports Bra



Key details: Freya have long been hailed for the sheer range of sports bra sizes they stock, from support for smaller boobs at 28F all the way up to 38JJ. The Spacer bra is no exception, with breathable support, double lining for extra hold and mesh panels to let air in. Trust us: it’s genius.

Best for: A range of sizes, from 28F to 38JJ

£27.00, figleaves.com/uk

5. Maaree High Impact Sports Bra

Key details: Fun fact: MAAREE are the only bras in the world that have an overband, aka a curved panel that runs over the top of the boobs to reduce upward motion. Designed for high impact exercises like HIIT and running, this one’s for you if you’re after extra hold.

Best for: Ultimate support.

£64.00, maaree.com

6. Lululemon Free to Be Sports Bra

Key details: Lululemon consistently deliver on their fit kit and their bras are no different. This Free to Be design isn’t massively supportive, but is a beautiful shape and style for slow yoga flows or wearing around the house.

Best for: Low support

£50.00, lululemon.co.uk

7. Nike (M) Swoosh Maternity Sports Bra

Key details: Introducing the Nike (M) maternity range, the first of its kind from the brand. For expecting Mums or those who’ve just given birth, the Swoosh bra looks set to be a godsend. It’s cleverly designed to offer discrete layers for easy access feeding and is made from a moisture-managing fabric to catch any stray milk.

Best for: New mamas or Mums-to-be.

£38.95, nike.com

8. Adidas x Stella McCartney

Key details: This collaboration, created by fashion and athleisurewear designer by Stella McCartney, is not only aesthetically gorgeous but also eco-friendly, too. Take this bra, made with 64% recycled content, sweat-wicking and long line, for maximum support. Not bad.

Best for: A designer buy and an eco-win.

£59.95, adidas.co.uk