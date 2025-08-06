It’s already shaping up to be a truly sensational summer of sport. From the history-making Lionesses’ Euros win, to Rugby powerhouse and global icon Ilona Maher smashing previous women's rugby match attendance records out of the park, there's one thing powering it all. And it's the fans.

From the highest-attended Women’s Euros ever in Switzerland to football shirts taking over TikTok feeds, female fans are showing up louder, bolder, and more joyfully than ever before. They’re booking holidays around fixtures, styling their merch for everyday wear, and building communities that feel inclusive, supportive, and fun.

New data from Visa reveals a 27% increase in international spending during the opening week of the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025, with boosts in travel, entertainment, and retail across host cities. But beyond the numbers is something harder to quantify: a cultural shift. Female fans aren’t just cheering from the sidelines; they’re reshaping the experience of sport altogether.

That impact isn’t always met without resistance. Despite historic wins, players like Jess Carter continue to face racial abuse, and some men continue to have an issue with the Lionesses' achievements. But time and time again, one thing shows up stronger: the fans.

And it’s not just football. From the surge in women’s rugby audiences post-Ilona Maher effect to the rise of the Formula 1 fangirl, female fandom is having a moment, and we’re so here for it. But nowhere is the change more powerful - or more visible - than in football.

This summer’s record-breaking Women’s Euros wasn’t just a win for the Lionesses - it was a win for the fans who’ve turned up in force to support them. From packed-out stadiums in Switzerland to football shirts styled with belly chains on TikTok, the rise of the female football fan is no longer a niche; it’s a movement.

And it’s not exactly new. Women have always shown up for the game. “We’ve always paved our own way,” says Lauren Bryant, co-founder of This Fan Girl. “We’re more open, more creative. We express our fandom through art, fashion, music, beauty, and it’s these cultural crossovers that provide entry points for new, emerging fans who might have never considered football a space for them.”

From fan art to watch party supper clubs, the culture of football fandom is shifting. “Looking out into a sea of fans at a women’s game is recognisably different,” Bryant continues. “There’s no longer this uniformed, pack mentality: it’s all about individualism, and shaping for yourself what it means to show up and support.”

That kind of support has taken fans far, literally. Morganna Komolafe, a Wales supporter from She's a Baller, travelled to Switzerland for England vs Wales. “As soon as Wales qualified, I knew I had to go,” she says. “Without the Euros, I doubt I’d have set foot in Switzerland anytime soon... but we made a whole trip out of it. The match was just the pinnacle.”

Back home, pubs and watch parties have seen record turnouts too. “We hosted events all over the UK,” says Amy Clement, co-founder of Her Game Too. “And it was incredible to see people, especially women, coming together to cheer on their teams in spaces that felt genuinely welcoming.”

For many fans, this new energy has come with an emotional impact. “I couldn’t stop myself from tearing up when I saw a little girl in a pink tutu wearing a Russo shirt,” Amy adds. “You just wouldn’t see that at a men’s match. That moment stayed with me.”

It’s this mix of joy, community and creativity that’s come to define the new wave of women’s football fandom - and it’s only just getting started.

The Power of Showing Up

This year, for women’s sport fans, showing up means more than just buying a ticket. They’re planning trips around matches, snapping up merch, and flooding stadiums, pubs, and social feeds with love for their teams, with some fans reshaping entire plans to show up and support them.

New Visa data reveals that during just the first week of the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025, international spending in Switzerland jumped by 27% compared to the year before. Cities like Zurich and Basel saw double-digit increases in tourist arrivals, with spikes in spending on restaurants, retail and entertainment. Women’s football isn’t just a passion; it’s becoming an economic force. And fans are the ones powering it.

That ripple effect isn’t just being felt abroad. Back in the UK, fans are dressing to show their support. According to eBay, searches for Chloe Kelly shirts are up 140%, Lauren Hemp by 125%, and Lucy Bronze by 67%. Whether it’s Euros pride, backing iconic players, or just joining the movement, the action isn’t just happening on the pitch - it’s in our group chats, on our feeds, and in our wardrobes.

“I had to get the Lionesses shirt as a reminder of such a fantastic tournament,” says Caz May, CEO of Her Game Too. “I’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for the next opportunity to watch them.”

Caz was among the thousands of fans who made the trip to Switzerland. “The atmosphere was fantastic. Fan zones, marching bands, fan walks and a packed-out stadium,” she says. “In the pubs back home, especially for the final, the energy was just as electric. Every single table was booked, and when Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty, people were up singing Sweet Caroline. It was a stark reminder of how far women’s football has come.”

Former Lioness and commentator Kaz Carney agrees: “It’s not just on the pitch where we’re seeing a remarkable turnout. The energy fans are bringing to every match has been unbelievable. This tournament is raising the bar like never before. It’s also having an impact beyond football, with data from Visa showing that more fans are travelling and spending in support of their team, compared to previous tournaments, which is proof that the popularity of the women’s game continues to grow with incredible nail-biting games like last night’s fuelling fans’ participation and passion.”

It’s that mix of celebration, commitment and community that’s fuelling a new era of sport - one led from the stands.

The Community Fans Built

For many women, getting into football hasn’t just been about loving the game; it’s been about finding their people. “I’ve connected with so many other female football fans, particularly through the Her Game Too network,” says Caz May. “It’s great to share the love with others and celebrate together, whether it’s online or in real life. It was also great to meet so many people out in Switzerland, who all share the same passion for the women’s game.”

That sense of belonging is at the heart of what makes this fandom feel different. Amy Clement, also from Her Game Too, adds: “It's a huge part of my life. A lot of my girlfriends aren't actually very into sport, so when I was approached about the idea behind 'Her Game Too', I jumped at the opportunity. We have created a huge community of female football fans who connect daily on WhatsApp and social media, but also meet up at games and get together for events. It feels so good to be a part of something so special.”

For Lauren Bryant, co-founder of This Fan Girl, building that community has always been the mission. “We’re not just trying to build a community for them. We want to build it with them. Co-creating a space that’s by us, for us, and led by the voices and ideas of women who actually shape the culture.”

Mya and football legend Alex Scott on the pitch (Image credit: Arsenal in the community)

From tattoo booths to tooth gems, supper clubs to starter sessions for first-time players, those spaces are about joy, expression and connection. “We know that these experiences, whether IRL or URL, are more than just vibey moments or viral posts. They’re entry points and places where fans (old and new) find their people.”

That kind of community doesn’t just feel good, it has the power to reshape what sport fandom looks like. “Football shirts are being reworked, upcycled, accessorised with badges and belly chains, and even replaced by football-inspired lifestyle pieces,” Bryant says. “There’s no longer this uniformed, pack mentality: it’s all about individualism, and shaping for yourself what it means to show up and support as a fan.”

And while the energy and connections are fun, it has a real impact on young girls too. “Girls will always want to play if they can see it,” Amy says. “The more girls that play at grassroots level will open up the talent pool for academies and pathways to the professional game… But investment into facilities, coaching, even football boots and kit will all support the growth of the game.”

Mya, a coach at Arsenal in the Community, agrees. “There are so many amazing role models in women’s football, it’s a beautiful part of the game,” she says. “I had female coaches and players to look up to when I was growing up. Now, I get to be that for the young women I coach. That visibility matters.”

So, next time you worry you may not fit in or be welcome at a women's football event, remember: the female fandom is strong and ready to welcome you.

Shop MC UK approved products now:

England 2025 shirt £124.99 at Nike Nothing screams female fandom like an England shirt - and we're big fans of the women's design for this year. In the iconic white, red and blue, it incorporates historical elements from the past yet is modernised with sleek design details. adidas Three Stripe Shorts £19.80 at adidas Senior Health Editor Ally Head has these shorts and has been wearing them on repeat all summer. Pair with a football tee or a black top for festival fun. adidas Spezial Shoes £90 at adidas Last but by no means least, these adidas Spezial shoes are as comfortable as they are stylish RN. Slip on to wear to the office, Pilates, or your next football match - they're a real all-rounder.