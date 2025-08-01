For Instant Protection and Unmatched Glow, These Easily Rank as the Best Mineral Sunscreens for All Skin Types

Talk to any beauty editor, and they will tell you that sunscreen is the one skincare step that should never, ever be skipped. The key to making this a natural part of your everyday routine is finding an SPF that works for you, and if you're someone who wants instant sun protection that doesn't require sinking in time, one of the best mineral sunscreens could be it.

I have spent years carefully curating my collection of the best facial sunscreens and SPF moisturisers, and mineral formulas are the ones I turn to most often in the summer months. This is because, unlike chemical sunscreens, mineral sunscreens don't require any waiting time before you expose yourself to the sun—the UV filters get to work as soon as they're applied.

What is a mineral sunscreen?

The clue is in the name: mineral sunscreens are made with either zinc oxide or titanium dioxide minerals, which essentially work like a mask on your face to keep the UV rays away.

"Mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are considered safer for sensitive skin and the environment," explains Holly Mason, founder of The Skin Investment Clinic. This is because they sit on the skin's surface to reflect UV rays away from your face, so they don't absorb in the same way as chemical formulas.

Mineral formulas developed a bit of a bad reputation for having a thick and chalky-white finish, which made them unsuitable for deeper skin tones. However, they have come on a long way in the last few years, with seamless and lightweight finishes now readily available.

"Prolonged sun exposure without adequate protection and trying to get a sunburn will more than double the risk of developing melanoma in later life. Most sun exposure happens before age 18, but the skin never “forgets” a burn," says Mason. "What might seem like a temporary tan now can lead to premature ageing, sunspots, and skin cancer decades earlier than expected."

This is why I typically favour mineral sunscreens—I can apply one seconds before going out in the sun and I know I'm already protected, unlike chemical formulas which require more time to work.

Below are the mineral suncreens for the face that I use regularly and have never let me down, at all price points.

Shop the best facial mineral sunscreens

Cetaphil Daily Defence Cream SPF50

(Image credit: Lookfantastic)

Cetaphil Daily Defence Cream SPF50 Best mineral sunscreen for acne-prone skin Today's Best Deals £12.38 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Affordable + Water resistant + Moisturising Reasons to avoid - Matte finish

Cetaphil has always been one of my most trusted brands for my acne-prone skin, so I knew this mineral sunscreen would agree with me. It's moisturising, lightweight, invisible on the skin, and water resistant for 120 minutes, making it perfect for holiday packing. If you have particularly sensitive or breakout-prone skin, you can be certain this won't cause any problems. It's on the matte side, so I often apply a glow serum or primer over the top for an added dewy boost.

Dr Sam's Flawless Daily Sunscreen SPF 50

(Image credit: Sephora)

Dr Sam's Flawless Daily Sunscreen SPF 50 Best mineral sunscreen for under makeup Today's Best Deals £31 at Sephora Reasons to buy + No white cast + Non-comedogenic + Great primer for makeup Reasons to avoid - Thicker texture

Not only is the Flawless Daily Sunscreen one of the best Dr Sam's products, but it's probably one of the best mineral sunscreens full stop. It's is moisturising, lightweight, comfortable on the skin, perfect for wearing under makeup, and provides ample coverage for the summer months. It also comes at a great price point compared to others on the market, and it's safe for acne and clog-prone skin. It does have a thicker texture than some other mineral sunscreens, but it rubs in easily and doesn't leave any trace.

Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

(Image credit: Merit)

Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 Best mineral sunscreen for coverage Today's Best Deals £34 at Merit Reasons to buy + Alternative to foundation + Covers redness + Seamless finish Reasons to avoid - No non-tinted version

If you're particularly dedicated to your current skincare routine and would rather incorporate your sun protection into your makeup, this is the product for you. I love using this Merit formula instead of foundation during the summer, mainly because it's so much lighter and more comfortable to wear in hot weather, but also because it covers up my redness well and means I only need to add a bit of concealer for blemishes. It has a dewy finish that boosts the complexion, and offers impressive SPF 50 for reliable protection.

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50

(Image credit: Tatcha)

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 Best mineral sunscreen for glowy skin Today's Best Deals £65 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Extremely glowy finish + Skincare ingredients + Sleek packaging Reasons to avoid - More expensive

Tatcha's SPF is one of the more expensive options on the market, but it's really worth it. It has a gorgeous golden colour that blends out to be clear yet impossibly glowy on the skin. I regularly wear it without any other base makeup and it makes me feel instantly revived. The formula is extremely light and it also features niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to smooth skin, minimise pores, reduce redness, and improve texture. It's a true all-rounder mineral formula that's a minimal-effort complexion booster.

Beauty Of Joseon Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen SPF30

(Image credit: Beauty of Joseon)

Beauty Of Joseon Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen SPF30 Best mineral skin tint Today's Best Deals £13.60 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Blendable, watery texture + Great price point + Oil control Reasons to avoid - Very sheer coverage

Another tinted option, the Beauty of Joseon SPF has a more sheer finish than Merit and a more watery texture. It's a true skin tint that promotes a radiant complexion but isn't as makeup-like as other formulas. Think of it like a tinted moisturiser rather than a makeup-adjacent buy. It has built-in oil control making it an ideal option if oiliness is a concern of yours, but it works for all skin types that want to channel the glass skin look.

Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops Best mineral sunscreen for dry skin Today's Best Deals £29.25 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Very illuminating + Smooth texture + Water resistant Reasons to avoid - May be too oily for some

My Kate Somerville SPF review tells you how much of a fan I am of this formula. I recommend it highly for those with dry skin as it has a very hydrating finish. Yes, it's on the oilier side, but I love it for my combination skin because it offers unrivalled illumination. It's also water resistant, and uses sheer pigments to reduce the appearance of imperfections, meaning it suits my acne-prone skin down to the ground. It has a very similar finish to the Tatcha SPF, but with even more of a hydrating boost.

Supergoop! Protec(tint) Daily Skin Tint SPF50

(Image credit: Space NK)

Supergoop! Protec(tint) Daily Skin Tint SPF50 Best mineral sunscreen for travel Today's Best Deals £40 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Buildable formula + Good shade range + Skin-like finish Reasons to avoid - No water resistance

I always pack this Supergoop mineral suncream when I'm travelling. It comes in a handy little bottle that can fit in any makeup bag, and like other SPF tints, it's a base product and sunscreen in one. This one gets my vote because it's buildable, so I can use it in the evenings on holiday when I want a more glam look. It has a skin-like finish that isn't too shiny, so it's ideal for those who want neither a matte nor glowy SPF. It also contains hyaluronic acid-infused clay which balances moisture and sebum levels.