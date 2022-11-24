The Adanola Black Friday sale launches tomorrow - here's what, as Health Editor, I own and recommend

Athleisurewear brand Adanola has amassed a cult-like following over the past few years - so yep, it's fair to say I'm eagerly anticipating the Adanola Black Friday sale which is nearly here.

As a Health Editor, I was a little skeptical of the spaghetti strap bras and aesthetically-pleasing kit to begin with. Sure, they look beautiful for brunch, but do they actually survive when sweat tested?

Short answer: they do. I've worn the Tank Bra and Ultimate Leggings on long runs, to the gym, and to Pilates, to brunch, to run errands, and to work. Not just any run, either - I wore Adanola kit on one of my 20-mile training runs pre-Chicago Marathon this summer and felt supported and sweat-wicked for the entire three hours.

Safe to say, then, that I'm a fan, and advise investing in a couple of items this Black Friday (opens in new tab) if you want kit that'll not only support you, but last the test of time, too.

Last year saw the brand hit record-high sales over the BF weekend. Not sure which items are best to invest in? I own the ten items below and wear them at least once or twice a week. My personal favourites are the Ultimate Leggings and Tank Bra in coffee (they're bestsellers for a reason).

Adanola Black Friday: My 10 top picks

(opens in new tab) Coffee Bean Ultimate Leggings - £39.99 This was the first thing I ever owned from the brand, and I was skeptical about whether the quality would be as good as reviews said. But I needn't have been - they never fall down, sag, or crinkle at the knees, and they sweat-wick well, too. I like how flattering they are, but also how supported I feel mid-workout. Only thing to be mindful of is they do pile if you sit on uneven surfaces, like wooden benches.

(opens in new tab) Coffee Bean Tank Bra - £29.99 The brand are known for their fashion-forward matching gym sets (opens in new tab), and I wear this Tank with the Ultimate Leggings at least once a week. It's got a shorter in-built bra and longer line tank which offers medium support workouts. I also rate that the padding is removable - perfect for people like me who find padding a bit of a faff.

(opens in new tab) Moss Green Ultimate Leggings - £39.99 I also have the Ultimate Leggings in the Moss Green colourway, which dropped as part of the new Pernille Teisbaek x Adanola collab last week. They're lighter than the coffee option, so sweat patches do show up more easily. That said, they're just as supportive and flattering, and I love the height of the waistband for workouts like yoga and Pilates where you're moving around a lot and need a waistband that'll be both comfortable and stay in place.

(opens in new tab) Moss Green Tank Bra - £29.99 My second favourite colourway of their iconic Tank bra is this Moss Green, a sunny basic that I wear for both workouts and to work. As above, I have two for a reason - they're lightweight, comfortable, and designed for medium support sweat sessions like HIIT and hatha yoga. Trust me - you'll wear it a lot.

(opens in new tab) Adanola 3 Pack Socks - £21 I live in my Adanola socks. Sounds like a weird must-buy, but it's hard to find a good sock, and these are close to perfect. They're a good thickness, height, and style, and come in white, cream, and black, to suit any look or gym fit.

(opens in new tab) White Loose Fit Vest - £24.99 Another of the Pernille Teisbaek x Adanolaitems is this Loose Fit Vest - a stylish wardrobe staple that I've been wearing on repeat. Do note, though - this one's not for working out in. The cotton material isn't the most breathable, so do remember to take off before you start your session.

(opens in new tab) Blue/White Boxer Short - £39.99 Pjs that'll also be cute for summer picnics come May? Count me in. These Stripe Boxer Shorts have made my WFH days slightly more chic, and made from a crisp cotton fabric. Also available in a full length iteration, too.

(opens in new tab) Black Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings - £39.99 Like the sound of the Ultimate Leggings but prefer a bit more detail? Meet the Ultimate Wrap Over Leggings - what the brand call their classic gym leggings with a twist. I remember these nearly breaking the Internet when they were first released, and once I tried, I understood why. Not only do they look good, but they come without a front seam, meaning you avoid the dreaded camel toe. Neat.

(opens in new tab) ADA White Short Sleeve Oversized T-shirt - £36.99 Hard basics are often hard to find, but again, I'm a fan of Adanola's. I have a few oversized gym t shirts from them, including this white option. It's a great thickness and the perfect slouchy fit, too.

(opens in new tab) Dark Club Sportsclub Cap - £14.99 Bad hair day, no longer - the iconic Adanola caps are life savers for running errangs, rainy days, or just styling a gym outfit. I've had loads of compliments on this emerald green one, and it didn't leave my side when I holidayed in Croatia earlier this year.

When does the Adanola Black Friday sale start?

Good question. The brand has let us know that they'll be discounting items from Friday 25th November until Monday 28th (that's tomorrow, FYI).

That means you've got four whole days to invest in some new kit.

How big are the Adanola Black Friday discounts?

While this year's savings are still tbc, a little research revealed that in previous years, they've discounted items by up to 65%.

Yep...