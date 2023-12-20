Adanola’s sell-out jumper is finally back in stock—and it’s the perfect timeless piece to add to your knitwear collection

As a shopping editor, I browse through a LOT of online shops daily, but I do have my favourites. Adanola is my go-to when it comes to shopping for high-quality yet surprisingly affordable activewear and loungewear. So, when I saw that the bestselling Adanola knit sweatshirt was back in stock, you could say I was a little excited.

Knitted jumpers are the ultimate wardrobe staple: from fluffy grey jumpers that go with just about everything to classic cardigans that will see you through many winters to come. Paired with one of the best winter coats, you can’t go wrong with a high-quality and timeless knit.

Enter Adanola’s knitted ADA sweatshirt—AKA the style that refuses to stay in stock. Launched on the 26th of September, the first drop of this design sold out in the first couple of minutes, and the 2nd drop (boasting a 30.5k waitlist) wasn’t too far behind.

Well, I have some great news for you, the style is finally back in stock—just in time for Christmas (free last minute gift idea for you). It’s the perfect piece to add to your wardrobe now the weather’s getting properly cold. You’re very welcome.

Shop the Adanola knit sweatshirt

Reminiscent of Adanola’s best selling ADA hoodie and sweatshirt, the jumper features the same classic-yet-casual Adanola style but in a winter-friendly knitted material, and of course the instantly recognisable ADA logo. It’s the perfect balance of cosy and chic, with an oversized fit that would look great paired with jeans, skirts and knitted trousers alike.

Since Adanola has a huge selection of activewear and loungewear to choose from, it would simply be rude of me not to round up my top picks from the rest of the website. Keep scrolling to shop the highly-coveted knit (alongside some more of my favourite Adanola Styles) for yourself…

Our top Adanola picks:

Ultimate Long Sleeve Longline Top £36.99 at Adanola