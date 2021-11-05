Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Credit cards at the ready.

If you’re already searching the Internet for gifts for you loved ones, PSA: we’ve got your ultimate wellness and fitness Christmas gifts round up for the gym-goer, yogi or runner in your life.

I’m a health editor and so I have to test fitness products for a living – hard life, I know – meaning none of the below fitness Christmas gifts aren’t 100% worth your money.

There’s something for everyone, from the Pilates-lover, to the spiritual gurus, to the marathoner.

Plus, they’re all currently on offer thanks to some mega Black Friday deals across the board. Don’t say we aren’t good to you.

Keep scrolling for my pick of the best sports bras, running trainers, yoga mats and sound bath bowls – goop, eat your heart out – and don’t miss our guides to the best ethical gifts, beauty advent calendars or sex toy advent calendars, while you’re here.

Fitness Christmas gifts: 21 to browse now

lululemon Align Tank

Save 46%, was £45.00 , now £24.00

Cute for yin yoga or comfy WFH days, lululemon gear is guaranteed to a. last and b. make you feel great. Check out the best lululemon Black Friday deals, here. View Deal

Yogi Bare Block

Save 48%, was £13.45 , now £7.00

Know a keen yogi or just eager to up your own home yoga setup? Yogi Bare do some of the best mats, blocks and general kit around. View Deal

The Little Book of the Zodiac: An Introduction to Astrology

Save 15%, was £6.99 , now £5.94

It’s been quite a year for astrology, wellness and all things manifestation. Give the gift of Zodiac with this handily illustrated how-to. View Deal

NIKE Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Classic Women’s Jacket

Save 20%, was £89.99 , now £71.99

Wrap up warm or gift this snuggly puffer coat from NIKE this Christmas. It’ll last the long run and is the perfect layer for cold winter morning walks or Christmas holiday hikes. View Deal Ohm Store Tibetan Meditation Yoga Singing Bowl Set

Save 21%, was £19.97 , now £15.81

If you’re a fan of meditation, you may have tried a sound bath – an ancient form of meditation where you’re ‘bathed’ in soothing sound waves made via a singing bowl. Make your home – or your Secret Santa’s – a soothing haven with this Tibetan bowl. View Deal REN Clean Skincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream 50ml

Save 10%, was £38.00, now £34.10

Not to be overdramatic, but this is *the* perfect post workout moisturiser and vit C booster. Gift to your friends and lap up the, “OMG you’ve changed my life” texts later. View Deal

New Balance Essentials Crew Women’s

Save 40%, was £40.00 , now £24.00

Simple and chic for post-gym or cosy WFH days on the sofa, you can’t go wrong with this reduced New Balance classic. View Deal

Ocean Bottle 500ml Eco-Friendly Reusable Water Bottle

Save 11%, was £45.00 , now £40.00

Eco-conscious gym goer on your to buy for list? Ocean Bottle are known for their sustainability credentials, making their bottles from upcycled ocean plastic and leaving as little trace as possible. View Deal Bala Bala Bangles Classic 1lb – Charcoal

Save 10%, was £49.00 , now £44.00

Ideal for the Pilates lover or slightly apprehensive strength training-wannabe who doesn’t know where to start. Simply strap on and get moving. Simple. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS,

Save 5%, was £199.99 , now £189.00

Fitbits are universally loved for a reason – they’re super simple to use and last the long run, tracking everything from your steps, to your sleep, to your heart rate. Plus, the Versa auto-detects movement and so will start tracking any gym classes automatically for you. Neat. View Deal Varley Century Legging – Grey Mixed Texture

Save 50%, was £87 , now £43.50

I love – I repeat, love – Varley gym kit. Their designs are chic without compromising on practically, with sweat-wicking, waist-hugging material ideal for any workout. A lovely gift. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Save 46%, was £130 , now £69.99

Exercise headphones can be tricky to navigate, and while most opt for Beats, my personal favourites are these Sony wireless headphones. I wore them for the recent London Marathon and love them. They don’t budge when you’re running, have a long-lasting battery life and connect simply, too. View Deal Vitality CBD Natural Oral Drops in Hemp Seed Oil

Save 33%, was £29.99 , now £19.99

The benefits of CBD are well documented, ranging from easing anxiety to helping aches and pains. A great gift for the CBD curious, and one that won’t break the bank, either. View Deal

Garmin Venu, GPS Smartwatch

Save 15%, was £329.99 , now £279.99

This Garmin is the fitness tracker I trained for all six of my marathons with and I can’t recommend it enough. Garmin watches are a life investment – I’ve had mine for 5+ years now and it’s never once faltered, tracking well over 5000+ miles. View Deal Westlab Dead Sea Bath Salt 1kg

Save 50%, was £4.99 , now £2.49

Westlab are the best bath salts out their for fitness fanatics: ease tired legs or sore DOMS with their soothing salts. View Deal

Form Performance Chocolate Peanut Vegan Protein Powder

Save 11%, was £26 , now £23.40

I’ve been using this vegan no nasties protein powder for years to supplement my strength training. It’s one of the tastiest on the market, and the company is a certified B Corp, too. View Deal

adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 W Running Shoe

Save 24%, was £160.00 , now £121.51

Keen runner? The adidas Ultraboost running trainers are a great all-rounder, and has accompanied me on many a training run. They’re springy, light, and look stylish enough if you forget your shoes for work, too. View Deal

Vital Proteins Marine Collagen Supplement

Save 9%, was £35.24 , now £31.98

If Jen An’s a fan, we’re fans, right? She joined the company as Chief Creative officer earlier this year and, since then, I’ve been adding a scoop of collagen to my morning coffee, getting in an easy 10g of protein to start my day. Not sure whether to buy Dose & Co or Vital Proteins? Check out our guide. View Deal

Under Armour Seamless Low Long Sports Bra

Save 60%, was £34.00, now £13.50

Support even your sweatiest of workouts with this classic Under Armour bra. It’s medium support with no padding and sweat-wicking technology, too. View Deal

Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Deep Tissue Muscle Gun

Save 8%, was £369.00 , now £339.99

Suffer with sore muscles or just keen to up your recovery game? Investing in a massage gun seriously transformed my training, making sure I could look after my muscles from home. Highly recommend. View Deal

Intentions Yoga Mats Non Slip Design

Save 48%, was £59.99 , now £30.99

Yoga mats don’t need to cost the earth – as this Intentions non-slip mat proves. Use for any workout, from yin flows to sweaty HIIT sessions. View Deal

Happy shopping – and sweating.