It’s no secret that the UK has running fever right now. Everywhere you look - from your morning commute to your social feeds - there’s a sea of fresh-faced, lululemon-clad early risers logging their Strava and lacing up their trainers; a former hobby turned cultural currency.

And alongside the meteoric rise of run clubs and race-day content, marathon participation has hit an all-time high, particularly amongst women. Just look at the record-breaking 1.3 million sign-ups for the 2027 London Marathon - more than 179,000 of which came from women aged 20 to 29.

But while marathon running has become as much a lifestyle aesthetic as it is a monumental test of endurance, it isn’t the only way to push our bodies and minds. Because, really, what many of us are searching for in running 26.2 miles - motivation, commitment, community, a sense of strength, achievement and empowerment - can also be found in a myriad of other ways.

So, whether you’re not a runner, are craving a new challenge, or don't fancy your odds of getting a spot for the London Marathon 2027, consider this your sign to try something different this summer. From high-energy functional fitness events to mindful breathwork and online Pilates programmes, these seven fitness challenges are designed to boost both muscle and mind.

And if you are running a marathon anytime soon, make sure to read Dr Hazel Wallace’s guide to supporting your menstrual cycle during training and health editor Ally Head’s tips for your first 26.2 (she’s an 11x time marathoner, so knows a thing or two). We’ve also got guides to training your brain to enjoy exercise and the top strength training moves to keep you injury-free.

7 Fitness Challenges Guaranteed To Boost Body and Mind - No Marathon Required

What constitutes a fitness challenge?

There really is a fitness challenge out there for everyone - whether you want to test your strength, endurance, resilience, speed, or simply your ability to slow down and stay present. But according to experts, there are a few key things worth looking for before you commit.

First, “the goal needs to be clear and measurable,” says Sam Stone , master trainer at Barry’s . “There are many ways to test and track performance, but having a defined challenge helps you to stay consistent, intent and motivated.”

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Then comes the structure. “You need a timeframe, rules and a way to measure your progress,” Stone explains. “These factors create accountability, purpose and momentum. They also give you a tangible way to see progress, which can boost both confidence and enjoyment.”

What are the benefits of setting yourself a fitness challenge?

If you’ve fallen into an exercise rut, are feeling low in confidence, or simply lacking a sense of purpose, a fitness challenge could be exactly the reset you need this summer. Natasha Bains , sports psychologist at the NFL Academy , explains some of the key benefits that come out of setting yourself a goal.

1. Motivation

“A clear goal is one of the strongest drivers of motivation,” says Bains, who points to research on goal-setting theory as evidence. “Specific and measurable goals increase effort, persistence, and focus,” she explains. “A challenge with a defined endpoint, whether that’s 30 days, eight weeks, or a race date, creates structure and direction, which makes behaviour more consistent.”

2. Accountability

Having a specific challenge also increases the likelihood that we’ll stay consistent with training, says Bains. “The time-bound nature creates urgency, while tracking progress increases self-regulation and discipline.” Research backs this up, with studies consistently finding that people are more likely to stick to exercise programmes when there’s monitoring, social commitment or public accountability.

3. Sense of achievement

And then, of course, there’s the sense of achievement that comes with accomplishing your goal. “Completing a challenge provides a tangible sense of accomplishment, which can strengthen someone’s self-concept,” says Bains, explaining that this can even evolve into a new form of identity. “You begin to see yourself as ‘someone who trains’, ‘someone disciplined’, or ‘someone capable of following through’. That identity shift is often what leads to longer-term behaviour change.”

Are there any risks to starting a fitness challenge?

Of course, with any new goal comes the risk of tipping too far into obsession, especially in today’s era of hyper-competitive wellness and social media comparison. That’s why Bains says it’s important to keep a sense of balance from the outset.

“What makes these challenges effective - structure, routine, accountability - can all become problematic if someone becomes too rigid or attached to the outcome,” she says, explaining that there’s a difference between healthy commitment and unhealthy obsession.

The tipping point tends to come when a challenge becomes too closely tied to self-worth. “If missing a workout makes you feel like a failure, or you feel guilty taking a rest day, that’s a sign that’s shifted into something compulsive,” says Bains.

The key, in Bains’ opinion, is perspective, and paying just as much attention to recovery as you do to training. “We want to avoid the “all-or-nothing” mindset,” she explains. “It’s easy to become so focused on completing the challenge perfectly that you ignore recovery, stress, illness, or even signs of injury. But actually, from both a psychological and physiological perspective, recovery is a really important part of progress, not something separate from it.”

Research also suggests that flexible goals tend to be more effective than rigid ones in the long run. “Use them as a source of structure and motivation, but allow room for adaptability, enjoyment, and self-compassion,” Bains advises. “The goal is really to build sustainable habits and confidence, not just to survive a short-term challenge at all costs.”

Summer Fitness Challenges to Boost Body and Mind - Your Guide

1. South Coast Ultra Challenge

Planning a hiking girl summer? (Let’s face it, who isn’t?) Then why not channel your long walks into training for the South Coast Ultra Challenge ? Taking place over the weekend of 5th-6th September, the event gives participants the option to walk, jog or run up to 100km along the coastal path.

You can take part solo or as part of a team, with distances starting from 25km and camping options and baggage transfers available.

Entry fees vary depending on distance, with charity fundraising options available, too.

2. Metrix (Cardiff & London)

The idea of combining functional fitness with DJ sets and a club-like atmosphere will probably either sound like your idea of heaven or your worst nightmare. If it’s the former, Metrix should be firmly on your radar.

The 70-minute HYROX-style race features five ten-minute workout stations and is designed to be completed in pairs. The winning duo is the team that clocks the highest combined rep and distance count across the event.

This summer’s events are taking place in Cardiff on 13th June and in London on 5th-6th September.

3. Pilates by Izzy 25-day challenge

Last summer, I completed the viral Pilates by Izzy 25-day challenge and was blown away by the results. I’ve always been sceptical about how effective a free online fitness challenge can really be, but within days, I was completely won over.

Izzy’s classes are some of the toughest I’ve tried online, and the shift in both strength and muscle tone I noticed over the month was marked. It’s also time-efficient (classes are just 25 minutes long), which makes it far easier to stay consistent, even on busy days.

I’d challenge anyone not to become (healthily) obsessed with this Pilates powerhouse.

25 DAY CHALLENGE SEASON 2 | DAY 1 40 MIN FULL BODY STRENGTH WORKOUT | Intermediate - Advanced - YouTube Watch On

4. Yoga with Adriene 30-day challenge

Adriene Mishler is nothing short of a yoga-world icon (we’ve already rounded up some of our favourite flows here ), so if a combination of strength, flexibility and mindfulness appeals this summer, her 30-day yoga challenge is an ideal place to start.

The classes, which range from 20 to 30 minutes, are suitable for all levels and completely free to access on YouTube. Expect a daily dose of calm, encouraging energy and a challenge that’s not just doable, but genuinely enjoyable.

Day 1 - Here | MOVE - A 30 Day Yoga Journey - YouTube Watch On

5. Begin with Breath 21-Day Tai Chi Challenge

Tai chi workouts are having quite the resurgence right now, particularly among women navigating perimenopause, on account of their gentle, low-impact approach to building strength, balance and coordination without placing excess strain on the joints.

And thanks to certified tai chi teacher and YouTube creator Dr Adam Potts, there’s an easy way to build the practice into your routine. His 21-day challenge is designed with beginners in mind, introducing a fresh sequence each day to help you gradually build confidence and consistency.

Day 1 - Parting Horse's Mane | 21-Day Tai Chi Challenge - YouTube Watch On

6. BetterMe 10 Day Pilates Challenge

If you spend any time on fitness TikTok, chances are you’ve already been on the receiving end of ads for the BetterMe app. Naturally, we put the platform to the test last year, with health writer Georgia Lockstone quickly becoming a fan of its affordability and accessibility (not to mention the 15 different types of Pilates she discovered).

That said, if you’re new to Pilates or simply not ready to commit to a subscription, BetterMe’s free 10-day YouTube Pilates challenge is a great starting point. With no class running longer than ten minutes, it’s an approachable, bite-sized option for beginners or anyone short on time.

12 Min Mobility Pilates & Energy Boost / BetterMe 10 Day Pilates Challenge - YouTube Watch On

7. BeSophro Spring Resilience Challenge

If your goal this summer is to feel calmer, more grounded and present day to day, allow me to introduce you to sophrology . The somatic practice combines breathwork, movement, visualisation and meditation, with the aim of reducing stress and supporting mindfulness.

Interested in trying it for yourself? Sophrology platform BeSophro is launching a free four-day online Spring Resilience Challenge running from 8th to 11th June. The 40-minute daily sessions will take place at 12 pm UK time and will be led by sophrologists Dominique Antiglio , Sophie McGrath and Marion Rees .

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