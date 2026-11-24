When it comes to shopping for health and wellness products, the sheer amount on offer can feel a little overwhelming, and it's hard to know what's genuinely worth your money. Whether you’re after the best fitness tracker, top-tier Pilates clothes, great running shoes or a supportive sports bra, a trusted recommendation can totally change the game.
As a journalist who’s been writing about wellness for seven years, I’ve seen plenty of trending products come and go, testing the vast majority of them along the way. I’m also training to be a Pilates instructor, and have taken countless classes, from spin, HIIT, hot sculpt and Lagree to barre, yoga, mat Pilates and Reformer, in my time. Outside the studio, you'll find me hiking, running, or winding down with some self-care.
Below are the products that have firmly cemented themselves in my wellness routine: the everyday essentials that I use on repeat and recommend to family and friends.
In the mix are the products I reach for every single day, alongside some of my favourite activewear pieces and pricier investment buys that are worth every penny. Loads of them are on sale right now, so it's a good moment to stock up on the ones you've had your eye on.
33 Health and Wellness Staples I Use Daily and Would Buy Again
Peach & Flow Pink Polkadot Grip Socks
I’ve got plenty of plain white, grey and black Pilates socks shoved in my drawers, so I love adorable designs like the ones Peach & Flow offer. The brand has so many playful patterns and prints to choose from—and a pair would make the perfect gift for any Pilates and yoga lover whose grip sock stash needs an injection of colour.
Oura Ring 5 Bluetooth Smart Ring
I personally don’t love wearing my fitness watch all day every day, or when I go to bed. But the Oura Ring is a subtle, small, smart and stylish way to track sleep, wellness, heart rate, stress, activity and reproductive metrics all at once, without the distraction of a screen on the wrist.
Gymshark Everyday Seamless Sports Bra
I reach for Gymshark sports bras almost every time I work out, no matter the session. I’ve got various designs in various colours, but the Everyday Seamless Racerback is an excellent all-rounder for everything from a Pilates class to a sweaty gym trip. Gymshark is pretty generous when it comes to its sales, too, so you can often snap kit up for a great price.
Oner Active Wide Leg Joggers
After a pair of trackies that are next-level comfy and don’t start to look worse for wear with just a few washes? My Wide Leg Cotton Vintage Lounge Joggers by Oner Active have been through countless machine cycles and still feel so soft. They provide the perfect cosy layer over workout kit on chilly gym commutes and they’ll see you through WFH days and long flights.
Sweaty Betty 1kg Ankle Weights
If you’re one for a solo Pilates session or want the intensity of a weighted sculpt workout without paying for pricey classes, investing in a set of ankle weights is an easy way to up the resistance during at-home exercises. Plus, you can strap them on for your hot girl walk for a higher energy burn and more muscle activation.
Puresport Ultra Electrolytes
I’ve tried plenty of electrolyte brands over the years and the Puresport Ultra sachets have secured their place as my rehydration go-to. I don’t feel the need to drink one every day, but after a particularly sweaty workout, when I’m feeling run down, when I’ve had a wine-filled night or when I’m flying, they really do the trick. The Citrus Salt flavour is my favourite.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
The lululemon Aligns are widely hailed some of the best Pilates leggings out there. I’ve got multiple pairs that I wear for everything from Pilates, yoga and barre classes to long hikes and gym sessions. They’re buttery soft, stretchy, free-moving and don’t sag over time, so they’re perfect for mobility-focussed workouts and beyond. The comfort levels are through the roof and digging in is non-existent, so I love them for cosy off-duty days, too. I recommend going one up from your usual legging size with these, if you want them extra-comfy.
Deep Tissue Sports Foam Roller
I first bought myself a foam roller after I went to a physiotherapy appointment about my knee pain caused by running, and was told to roll my upper thigh muscles to target my IT band and ease the joint pain. Nowadays, I like to incorporate it into stretching, to improve my general mobility and flexibility—and you can actually get a great Pilates workout in using a foam roller to mimic the moves you might traditionally do on a reformer bed.
Pilates Ring and Ball Set
Expensive and inaccessible are words that are sometimes associated with Pilates. But it’s not necessarily the case. Yep, investing in regular IRL classes can cost a fair bit, but you can get great results at home by following along with online instructors or YouTube videos. You technically don’t need any equipment at all for classical Pilates (although a comfy mat will help)—but getting yourself an affordable ball and ring set can elevate an at-home session.
Columbia Helvetia II Cropped Fleece
I’ve got dozens of hoodies and sweatshirts in my athleisure wardrobe, but when winter rolls around, I find nothing as cosy as chucking a toasty fleece on over my workout outfit. Whether I’m heading out for an early morning class, wrapping up warm for a hike or suddenly feeling chilly after stepping out from a sweaty session, I’m always amazed by how quickly a fluffy fleece warms me up. My favourite right now is the Columbia Helvetia II Cropped Fleece. I have it in black, but I love the pink colourway, the baby blue design and this khaki one. I also love that it has an elasticated hem, so you can cinch it in and tuck it under, or wear is boxy and loose, depending on the vibe you want.
Nike One Seamless High Waisted Leggings
I love a good pair of high-waisted gym leggings and this Nike design is one of my go-tos. The seamless design of these make them ultra comfy and flattering, while their sweat-wicking ability and quick-drying material mean they’re ideal for sweatier workouts like a spin class, a run or a HIIT session. And they’ve got what every pair of running leggings should have. A back pocket that actually fits my phone. I’ve had mine for a while now and have washed them over and over, and they still feel as slick, soft and high quality as ever.
Garmin Forerunner 165 Smart Watch
If you’re struggling to figure out which is the best Garmin watch to go for, the Forerunner 165 is a good place to start. It’s one of the more affordable picks in Garmin’s range of smart watch offerings, but packs a real punch when it comes to tracking activity and health metrics. With a battery life that lasts for hours and a sleek-yet-sturdy design, it’s a great pick if you want an easy-to-use fitness watch that keeps tabs on all of your workouts, along with your sleep, heart rate and recovery.
lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle
My lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle has been all over with me and been refilled hundreds of times. I take it to fitness classes, to work, on road trips, and have it by my side as I write this. The design is simple, sturdy and keeps cold water chilled for hours thanks to its steel design and double-walled insulation. The flip-up straw makes it easy to sip on the go and it has a useful handle, as well. I have the 24oz version, but I’d probably actually size up if I bought it again.
This Works Deep Sleep Bath Salts
When my muscles and joints are aching from an intense workout, run or a long hike, soaking in bath salts in actually makes a big difference. These This Works Deep Sleep Beauty Soak salts contain 5% magnesium along with zinc and essential oils to soothe soreness and help you wind down and relax for a cosy evening.
Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
Uniqlo’s iconic Round Shoulder Bags are popular for a reason. I’ve got the mini version in black and it’s one of the handiest things I own. So affordable yet so versatile, it’s the perfect pouch for slinging across your body or over your shoulder, packed with your essentials for a gym class, a walk, a coffee shop trip, a beauty appointment or pretty much anything else you just need your keys, phone and purse for. I also love wearing it across me when I head to the airport, to keep my passport and other important bits close and safe.
Finisterre Skybird Waterproof Jacket
Before I invested in a high-quality waterproof coat, I didn’t really know I needed one. I’ve got a few water and shower resistant jackets and windbreakers in my wardrobe that I’ve worn on drizzly runs and damp hikes. But a waterproof that truly is waterproof is well worth it, especially in the wintery British weather. I now always reach for my Finisterre Skybird when I’m heading out in activewear and the heavens have opened or when I’m going on an outdoor adventure. It has a powerful 12,000mm hydrostatic head rating and the Finisterre brand has a big focus on clothing sustainability and ocean protection, so the pieces are high-quality while being made from recycled materials.
Got2b Dry Shampoo Lemon and Bergamot
I like to refresh my hair straight after a workout with a good spritz of dry shampoo, if I don’t have time for a full hair wash. To be honest, even if my hair is freshly clean, I give it a spray just to add a little extra texture and volume. The Got2b Dry Shampoo in the Lemon and Bergamot scent is my go-to. It’s cheap, does the job and if you told me the fragrance was a high-end perfume, I’d believe you.
Lumie Sunrise Alarm Clock
Team MC UK have put plenty of sunrise alarm clocks to the test in the past, and designs by Lumie have always impressed. While there are pricier options in the range, I love the brand’s standard Sunrise Alarm Clock, thanks so its simplistic design and affordable price tag. If you’re not familiar with the concept of sunrise alarm clocks, they essentially wake you up gently, slowly and way less brutally than loud, jarring phone alarms. Your body has the chance to boot up gradually with the help of warming light, that mimics natural sunlight. This means a Lumie can be especially game-changing during dark winter months, when the sun doesn’t make an appearance until after its time to rise and shine.
Shark Depuffi Sculpting Tool
I’ve tried a fair few beauty tools in my time but after getting my hands on the Shark Depuffi recently, I’ve found myself reaching for it day after day. If you’re into using a gua sha tool when your face feels puffy and your skin needs a reawakening, this is like that, but on another level. It’s a handheld gadget that works to sculpt, contour, de-puff and soothe, using insta-cool and insta-heat technology. With six temperature settings, the icy cold options are refreshing, while the warmth is so soothing, especially if you deal with tension headaches or eye strain from staring at screens.
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
A beautiful-smelling pillow spray is another way I like to make bedtime feel luxurious. Is it an essential step? No. But the scent of soothing lavender and calming chamomile on my pillow makes nodding off way more relaxing and (somehow) makes me feel like I have my life together that little bit more. It’s often available to snap up for a discounted price and makes the perfect gift for someone that loves a little bit of self-care.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies
If, like me, you’re trying to up your haircare game, you’ve probably already invested in a stash of silk scrunchies. If you haven’t, I can say, I think they really do make a difference. My hair is naturally on the courser and wavier side, so keeping it smooth requires a fair bit of heat. I also keep it blonde with highlights—and we all know a combo of bleach and heat means breakage and damage. Silky scrunchies feel noticeably more gentle on my strands than standard elastic hair bobbles, with less intense pulling and friction. I also love that they don’t leave as much of a crease or kink in my hair when I take it out of a ponytail post-workout.
Suri Pro 2.0 Electric Toothbrush
I first discovered Suri toothbrushes back in 2025 and since then, I’ve recommended them to so many of my friends. My two flatmates and I have all three of ours lined up in a row on their magnetic holders in the bathroom, which is pretty cute. The Suri Pro 2.0 uses super-fast sonic vibrations to get teeth squeaky clean—and even comes with a travel case that charges and kills brush head bacteria using clever UV-C light.
Asics Gel-Nimbus 28 Running Shoes
If you’re in the market for a running shoe that’ll see you through everyday runs in comfort and style, the Asics Gel-Nimbus 28s are well worth considering. I tend to struggle with knee pain when I run, so I like a training shoe that offers a good amount of support and shock absorption. These have thick, cushiony foam soles that work to soften impact on the joints when your feet pound the pavement—and they provide a nice bounce, too.
Oner Active Mellow Motion Top
Basic black long-sleeved workout tops are something I get so much wear out of, especially in chillier weather. I’ve got picks from various brands but I often reach for this Oner Active one. It’s ideal for popping over my sports bra for runs, wearing to Pilates and yoga sessions or wearing beneath a hoodie, fleece or running jacket when layers are essential. I love the feel of the fabric as well as the simple crew neckline and mid-length crop.
UGG Classic Micro Boots
When I head to studio classes that don’t require shoes, such as Pilates, yoga and barre, I like to turn up in comfy footwear I can easily slip on and off at the beginning and end of sessions. And when the weather is chilly, UGGs are the perfect choice. I’ve gotten some serious wear out of my trusty Chestnut Ultra Mini UGGs and they look like they’ve seen better days—so I’m eyeing up the adorable Micros as a replacement, now that they’re on sale.
Sweaty Betty Balance Yoga Mat
If you want to embrace at-home yoga, Pilates or barre workouts, having your own mat makes things a whole lot comfier. The Sweaty Betty Balance Yoga Mat offers solid grip and softness—and is made from durable and waterproof TPE. The sleek black design keeps things neutral and lowkey, and is nice and easy to wipe clean. It rolls up easily so it can be tucked away or transported—and is especially useful if you prefer to take your own mat to classes, to avoid relying on communal ones.
Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist
Carrying a gorgeous-smelling Aesop hand sanitiser around the world with me is one of my favourite ways to add a micro dose of luxury into everyday life. A spritz after public transport rides, touching workout equipment or just while out and about makes me feel way more refreshed. This mist is purifying, hydrating and smells as good Aesop’s iconic hand washes.
Silk'n LED Facial Mask
If you’ve been weighing up whether to invest in an LED face mask, you will have noticed that some of the best options on the market come with a rather hefty price tag. The Silk’n LED Facial Mask is well worth looking into if you want to treat your skin to the powers of light therapy, without splashing too much cash. The flexible silicone mask boasts 100 LEDs that emit red, blue, yellow and purple light to tackle blemishes, ageing, pigmentation, redness, bacteria, acne and more. The Silk’n is simple to use and super lightweight, but you do have to be consistent and persistent to see results.
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs
I’m generally not too much of a light sleeper, but I had building work going on in my apartment building for the majority of this year and simply couldn’t deal with being woken up by the sound of drilling whenever I wanted a lay in. So I invested in a pair of Loop ear plugs and have found them pretty impressive. I will say, they don’t block out every sound, but for getting to sleep and staying asleep in noisy environments, they make a massive difference. Even now the building work is over, I like to reach for them on nights when the loud city sounds outside my window are keeping me awake. Plus, they come in a handy little travel case—and you get multiple bud sizes included, to make sure they fit your ears perfectly.
Salomon XT-6 Trainers
A pair of Salomons is another shoe stash essential if you’re a girl on the move, in my opinion. I have the XUltra360s that I love for more adventurous hikes, thanks to their Gore-Tex waterproof powers and solid stability and grip. But when it comes to an everyday trainer that offers that little bit extra, the Salomon XT-6s are my favourites. They’re trail runners that have dominated the streetwear shoe game and been adapted for city life, so they’re both practical and stylish. Plus, they’re so easy to slip on and off swiftly thanks to Salomon’s signature Quicklace design.
Drowsy Silk Sleep Mask
If you’re someone that likes to sleep with an eye cover but you’re yet to try a Drowsy mask, then why? The masks are incredibly pillowy and silky soft thanks to the thick padded design and mulberry silk composition. They offer full wrap-around coverage so that no light can leak in and disturb your sleep—plus they’re adjustable around the bridge of the nose to fit the face just right. And did you know that sleeping on silk can help prevent wrinkles by gently protecting the delicate skin around your eyes?
Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones
While my trusty Apple AirPods spend most of their time in my ears, sometimes I need something with a little extra noise-blocking power. That’s where my Sony WH-CH735N Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones come in. They do an incredible job at shutting out external sound, but you can turn the noise cancellation off at the touch of a button. The battery life lasts for hours and hours plus they’re comfy, super light and easily foldable. I have the sleek white design but I’d go for this sweet pastel pink shade if I bought them again.
Sweaty Betty Nimbus Roam Weekender
Sometimes you just need a giant bag to shove everything into. If you’re going from office to gym to dinner with friends, on a short staycation or a weekend getaway ft hand luggage-only flights, the Nimbus Roam Weekender by Sweaty Betty will do a solid job. It’s sturdy, padded, fits plenty and is water resistant. It’s got various pockets and handles, too, which makes it even more convenient for on the go.
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