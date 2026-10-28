Slipping your feet into the cosy confines of a boot may feel like a distant memory after a summer of sun, but the chill (and rain) in the air means boot season is officially upon us. And if yours, like mine, are looking a little worse for wear—read: worn down heels, scuffed toes and faded leather even the best cobbler can’t quite fix—the time has probably come for an on-trend replacement. Or, of course, you could simply add to your current collection.
This season, while the classic sturdy boot styles are very much in play—the Chelsea boot, ankle boots, and knee-highs, to name but a few—there’s also room to have fun with fashion. It's a similar thing to what we saw with the denim trends and jacket trends that also walked the autumn/winter 26 runways.
Take the high-fashion waders that walked the Stella McCartney catwalk: an extra-wide over-the-knee shape that will instantly add an dramatic detail to any outfit. The animal print picks that took to the runways of Isabel Marant, Amiri and Lanvin also provide a fun and low-lift way to jazz up an outfit. Or the Victorian lace-up look—also dubbed the witchy boot—was a look loved by Prada, Roberto Cavalli and Marni. Just scroll to see which trend you’re most drawn to, no broomstick necessary.
6 Autumn/Winter Boots Trends We're Loving This Season
High-Fashion Waders
When thinking of places to find outfit inspiration, fishermen may not immediately spring to mind. But what if I told you that extra-wide, over-the-knee boots are slowly becoming a well-loved style? If it resembles a wader, it gets full marks. Just look to Stella McCartney, Chloé, Alaïa and Balmain for proof. And if you feel a little daunted, slimmer styles are easy to wear under dresses or over your favourite leggings and jeans.
Whistles
Inessa Leather Over the Knee Heeled Boots
ALAÏA
90 leather over-the-knee boots
MAGDA BUTRYM
Paneled Croc-Effect Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
All-Over Animal Print
Our love affair with animal print shows few signs of letting up, with even more prints being added to the agenda: zebra, snake, leopard, Dalmatian—the list goes on. While last season our attention was on bags and belts, the autumn/winter focus is on feet, with Isabel Marant, Amiri and Lanvin sending them down the runway.
M&S
Chelsea Snake Print Kitten Heel Boots
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Leather Boots
JOSEPH
Tiana Snake Leather Short Boots
The Polished Cowboy
Cowboy boots have been a mainstay in many a wardrobe for what feels like forever. This season’s iteration? A cleaner, more grown-up take on this iconic boot. Store away fussier styles with extra detailing for now.
ZARA
Split Suede Cowboy Boots
MANGO
Suede Boot With Block Heel - Women | Mango United Kingdom
M&S
Cowboy Block Heel Knee High Boots
Up And Over Sock Boots
For a more minimalist-friendly autumn/winter boot trend, I bring you the knee-length (or higher) sock boot, a new favourite of Chanel, Acne Studios, Mugler and more. The skin-tight shape styles effortlessly with dresses, skirts and even under trousers, without the extra bulk.
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ARKET
Stretch Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Whistles
Chocolate Hera Stretch Suede Boot
Toteme
Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Victoriana Laces
Whether you see them as witch-inspired or Victorian, the trend still stands: delicate lace-up boots are back for another season in the limelight. And while you've probably not come across many styles yet, they're sure to filter into stores once the autumn season is well underway. Prada may have put a feathered version forward, which has been adapted into a more practical lace accent pump, but Roberto Cavalli and Marni make a case for all-leather.
ZARA
Leather Kitten Ankle Boot
Jimmy Choo
Scarlett 95 Leather Boots
Marni
Black Leather Boot With Full Lace-Up Front
Suited-Up Chelsea
A classic Chelsea boot is a timeless style for good reason, they really do work with almost any outfit for seemingly every occasion. Just be sure to keep them perfectly polished for maximum impact.