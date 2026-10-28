6 Autumn/Winter Boot Trends From the Runway That Will Make You Rethink Your Usual Winter Styles

From the everyday flat boots to the statement-making styles

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Slipping your feet into the cosy confines of a boot may feel like a distant memory after a summer of sun, but the chill (and rain) in the air means boot season is officially upon us. And if yours, like mine, are looking a little worse for wear—read: worn down heels, scuffed toes and faded leather even the best cobbler can’t quite fix—the time has probably come for an on-trend replacement. Or, of course, you could simply add to your current collection.

This season, while the classic sturdy boot styles are very much in play—the Chelsea boot, ankle boots, and knee-highs, to name but a few—there’s also room to have fun with fashion. It's a similar thing to what we saw with the denim trends and jacket trends that also walked the autumn/winter 26 runways.

Take the high-fashion waders that walked the Stella McCartney catwalk: an extra-wide over-the-knee shape that will instantly add an dramatic detail to any outfit. The animal print picks that took to the runways of Isabel Marant, Amiri and Lanvin also provide a fun and low-lift way to jazz up an outfit. Or the Victorian lace-up look—also dubbed the witchy boot—was a look loved by Prada, Roberto Cavalli and Marni. Just scroll to see which trend you’re most drawn to, no broomstick necessary.

High-Fashion Waders

Stella Mccartney autumn/winter 26 runway - wader boot trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Marie Claire)

When thinking of places to find outfit inspiration, fishermen may not immediately spring to mind. But what if I told you that extra-wide, over-the-knee boots are slowly becoming a well-loved style? If it resembles a wader, it gets full marks. Just look to Stella McCartney, Chloé, Alaïa and Balmain for proof. And if you feel a little daunted, slimmer styles are easy to wear under dresses or over your favourite leggings and jeans.

All-Over Animal Print

Marant

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Our love affair with animal print shows few signs of letting up, with even more prints being added to the agenda: zebra, snake, leopard, Dalmatian—the list goes on. While last season our attention was on bags and belts, the autumn/winter focus is on feet, with Isabel Marant, Amiri and Lanvin sending them down the runway.

The Polished Cowboy

Chlo&amp;eacute; autumn/winter 26 runway - slouchy cowboy boot

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Marie Claire)

Cowboy boots have been a mainstay in many a wardrobe for what feels like forever. This season’s iteration? A cleaner, more grown-up take on this iconic boot. Store away fussier styles with extra detailing for now.

Up And Over Sock Boots

Chanel autumn/winter 26 runway - over the knee sock boot

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Marie Claire)

For a more minimalist-friendly autumn/winter boot trend, I bring you the knee-length (or higher) sock boot, a new favourite of Chanel, Acne Studios, Mugler and more. The skin-tight shape styles effortlessly with dresses, skirts and even under trousers, without the extra bulk.

Victoriana Laces

Prada autumn/winter 26 runway - Victoriana lace-up boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Whether you see them as witch-inspired or Victorian, the trend still stands: delicate lace-up boots are back for another season in the limelight. And while you've probably not come across many styles yet, they're sure to filter into stores once the autumn season is well underway. Prada may have put a feathered version forward, which has been adapted into a more practical lace accent pump, but Roberto Cavalli and Marni make a case for all-leather.

Suited-Up Chelsea

Fendi autumn/winter 26 runway - black chelsea boot

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Marie Claire)

A classic Chelsea boot is a timeless style for good reason, they really do work with almost any outfit for seemingly every occasion. Just be sure to keep them perfectly polished for maximum impact.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 