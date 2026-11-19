What does wellness mean to you? Expensive supplement stacks, matching co-ords and consistent breathwork practice? How about luxury retreats with the price tag to match? The reality is that wellness is about so much more than perfectly curated mornings or luxe weekends, which is good news for those of us who struggle to stick to those things regularly.
We prefer to think of wellness as small, sustainable and consistent habits that, over time, work to soothe frazzled nervous systems and build resilience for times when the pressure is dialled up. While some of us might dismiss minimalist everyday rituals as ineffective or just not enough, the science is on our side. Studies (such as this one, from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine) show that creating routines and habits leads to improved lifetime adherence and, in turn, enhanced health and wellbeing outcomes.
We are specifically talking about small tweaks and additions that aren’t onerous or time-consuming—because none of us needs anything else to add to our to-do lists right now. In fact, the smaller the habit, the better, says registered nutritionist and founder of The Well Edit, Eleanor Hoath.
“Low-cost wellness habits are the small, everyday things that support your health without a subscription, gadget or £60 supplement,” explains Hoath. “Think daylight, walking, sleep. How and when you eat. Breathing, time with people you love... None of them is glamorous, which is probably why they get overlooked, but they’re the foundations everything else sits on.”
Low-Cost Wellness Habits To Try Today That Experts Prioritise for Calm, Focus and Stress Reduction
What are low-cost wellness habits?
So, what exactly are we talking about here? “Low-cost wellness habits are the small, everyday things we can do to support our physical and mental wellbeing without spending a fortune,” explains Joanna Nicola, founder of TOCU Health. “There’s often a misconception that looking after yourself requires expensive supplements, gym memberships or elaborate wellness routines, but some of the most effective habits are completely free.”
We’ve said it before, but it’s worth repeating: the basics may not be sexy, but they’re essential. Not only do they help our nervous systems reset, but they’re also supposed to be easy enough to fit into even the very busiest of days.
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“Whether it’s getting outside for a daily walk, prioritising sleep, drinking enough water, spending a few minutes away from your phone or just doing something (anything) for yourself, it’s about finding little moments of self-care that fit naturally into your lifestyle,” notes Nicola.
What are the benefits of low-cost wellness habits?
If you’re sceptical about how good much these simple tactics can really do, remember that lifestyle factors drive both mental and physical wellbeing.
“Wellness has become unnecessarily complicated and sometimes unnecessarily expensive,” says wellness expert, doctor and founder of Clinicbe, Dr Barbara Kubicka. “There’s always a new product, treatment or trend that we’re being told we need, and I can understand why people feel overwhelmed by it all. The fact is that you can have the best treatments in the world, but you still need to look after your health every day. It doesn’t have to be another expensive thing on your to-do list. Often it’s the boring, everyday habits that are worth paying the most attention to.”
Need more convincing? Let’s get into the benefits.
1. They’re accessible
The whole point of these is that you don’t need endless time, equipment, money or energy to cultivate wellness. Most of the usual barriers to entry have been removed, making these lifestyle tweaks accessible to almost all of us, regardless of life circumstances.
2. They encourage consistency and adherence
“The obvious benefit is cost, but the bigger one is that cheap habits tend to stick,” notes Hoath. “When there’s no booking, no kit and no travel, there’s less friction, so you’re far more likely to still be doing it in three months. This is probably why I’ve been doing a few runs in the morning rather than going to my usual spin class on a Friday. And it’s what you do most days that changes how you feel, not what you do occasionally.”
3. They boost resilience
“I explain it to clients like a bank account,” says Hoath. “Each of these habits is a small deposit into your resilience account. None of them feels like much on its own, but over weeks they add up, so you have more in reserve when life gets busy.”
4. They improve self esteem
“There’s a huge psychological benefit to doing something positive for yourself every day,” says Nicola. “As women, we’re often juggling so many responsibilities that our own wellbeing ends up at the bottom of the list. Taking even five minutes to prioritise yourself can help you feel more in control and create a greater sense of balance.”
5. Their benefits are cumulative
“The beauty of small wellness habits is that their benefits can really add up over time,” explains Nicola. “Something as simple as getting outside for 20 minutes can help boost your mood, reduce stress and improve energy levels, while establishing a consistent bedtime routine can make a real difference to sleep quality.”
6. They benefit the whole body and mind
“Physiologically, the basics work on the systems that drive almost everything else,” advises Hoath. “These include the following:
Energy: steadier blood sugar and a healthier body clock mean fewer afternoon crashes.
Sleep: morning light and a regular routine help you fall asleep more easily and wake more rested.
Mood and stress: time outside, movement and connection all help bring the nervous system out of fight or flight.
Digestion: eating slowly and calmly supports rest-and-digest mode.
Hormones: less stress and better sleep often mean easier cycles and calmer PMS.
The experts’ favourite low-cost wellness habits
1. Green time before screen time
“My number one, non-negotiable low-cost wellness habit has to be green time before screen time,” says Hoath. “It’s my personal motto and something I constantly advocate. Get outside—or at least look out of the window—before you pick up your phone. Morning daylight helps set your body clock, which supports energy during the day and better sleep at night. A good night’s sleep really does start in the morning.”
2. Habit stacking
“I’m a big believer in habit stacking, which simply means attaching a new habit to something you’re already doing,” explains Nicola. “Whether that’s taking a few deep breaths before bed or drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning, these little changes can quickly become second nature. Wellness shouldn’t feel like another job. The easier we make it, the more likely we are to stick with it.
“For example, if you’re already making a morning coffee, use those few minutes to enjoy some quiet time rather than immediately reaching for your phone. If you’re working from home, try to get outside for a short walk at lunchtime, even if it’s just around the block.”
3. Doing nothing
Yes, really, nothing. “I try to prioritise doing absolutely nothing for 20 to 30 minutes a day,” shares co-founder of Unplugged, Hector Hughes. “All the idle moments that we used to have before smartphones arrived have pretty much vanished. We used to let our minds wander when we were in a queue, waiting for a bus, cooking dinner, on the train. Now, any moment we have to spare we tend to fill it with being ‘productive’ or scrolling. Those little moments of downtime are so important for our brains, so try to factor in at least 20 to 30 minutes a day when you’re not doing anything other than just staring out the window, watching the trees or wandering.”
4. Good sleep hygiene
“I am a big fan of a good bedtime routine as sleep hygiene is key for overall mental and physical wellbeing,” recommends nurse and clinical health and wellbeing educator at Benenden Health, Kelly Fisher. “I cut off screen time for an hour before bed, spend 10 to 15 minutes journalling to empty my mind of the little worries that have built up through the day, and settle into bed with a good book.
“It sounds like very simple advice, but just dedicating that time to wind down and prioritising sleep is a great free way to incorporate a habit that promotes wellness into your routine.”
5. Functional movement
This is one all of our experts agree on. “Moving our bodies gives us energy and makes us feel good,” explains Hughes. “But the pressure of gyms, the expense of workout classes and the overwhelm from too much information can result in some of us not moving at all. Try to incorporate more movement into your daily life. Instead of ordering a taxi, walk to your destination. Instead of taking the escalators, take the stairs.
“Walking is so good for us, but convenience means we take the easier option and don’t walk as much as we used to. Simply adding more steps and functional movement like cleaning the house (which also boosts dopamine, by the way) can be great for energy.”
6. Awe hunting
“One of the most underrated feelings for its impact on your wellbeing is awe,” says Hughes. “When you look at things much greater than you, such as a vast ocean, the stars in the sky or a wide vista, all your stresses and problems feel smaller in comparison. As the saying goes: when your problems feel big, go somewhere you feel small. So, whether it’s on a weekend hike or an evening stargazing, try to find that feeling of awe at least a few times a month.”
Still need a boost? Shop MC UK’s wellness edit:
HUSKEE
Huskee Coffee Cups With Lids
This Huskee travel cup is made from repurposed coffee husks, so it’s ultra-sustainable.
Aesthete Candle
A stunning blend of Damask Rose, saffron and Oud, this August & Piers candle is right at the top of our self-gifting list.
ACNE STUDIOS Checked Fringed Knitted Scarf
Can we claim an Acne scarf as a wellness purchase? We think so: wear it on a mental health walk or simply while snuggling on the sofa.
Anna Bartter is a freelance journalist who writes about health, fitness and women's lifestyle for publications including Women's Health, Stylist, The iPaper, Metro and Psychologies, among others.
She's always on a quest to find a variety of fun and functional workouts that give you the most bang for your workout buck and she's passionate about championing movement for everyone's mental and physical wellbeing.