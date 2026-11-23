There are few things that we wear in life that are more deeply personal than our jewellery. Rings and necklaces are the pieces that we wear next to our skin day in, day out until they become talismanic, a part of us and our story. And that emotional connection gets even stronger when a piece is handed down by or to a loved one. “The story of an heirloom is very powerful,” says Michaela Suhl, a gemologist and Associate Specialist in the jewellery department at auction house Christie’s. “Being able to say ‘this was my grandmother’s ring’ gives a jewel an extremely personal connection which cannot be bought immediately.”
That sense of history and memory is palpable even if you buy a beautiful piece of vintage or antique jewellery, but it’s at its most precious when the piece is inextricably linked with one person or multiple family members. “I believe truly beautiful design transcends fashion,” says jewellery designer Diane Kordas. “Trends inevitably come and go, but a piece that has been thoughtfully designed, with an appreciation for proportion and craftsmanship, will remain beautiful across decades and generations. What transforms a beautiful piece of jewellery into an heirloom, though, is the emotional history it carries.”
So what makes a piece worthy of being handed down? We asked six fine jewellery designers about the heirloom item that’s most precious to them and the stories that make them so special.
6 fine jewellery designers and their most precious heirlooms
Annoushka Ducas, founder of Annoushka
“My most precious piece of jewellery is a gold Russian rouble suspended from a long bar-link chain which belonged to my father, Robert Ducas. My mother had a rouble of her own, as did my aunt Marina—I believe they originally came from my grandfather, Peter Provatoroff, who left Moscow in 1921 in the aftermath of the Revolution, but I don’t know the complete story of how the coins came into the family, which makes them all the more intriguing.
“The bezel setting is very much of its era yet somehow feels entirely contemporary. My father wore it beneath his shirts, usually slightly too tight, rather sheer and very 1970s Jermyn Street, with his initials embroidered on the chest. I can still picture the outline of the coin showing through the fabric. There is also a small St Christopher on the chain, with my father’s initials engraved on the reverse, alongside an inscription. I love these little details; they make the piece feel so intimately connected to him and to the life he lived. There is something wonderfully moving about wearing an object that has travelled through so much family history. It is one of the very few things I would instinctively save in a fire.”
Annoushka
St Christopher Pendant
Annoushka
Infinity Chain Necklace
Annoushka
Cherub Charm Pendant
Valerie Messika, founder of Messika
“One of my most treasured pieces is a pear-shaped diamond ring that my grandmother gave me when I was young. We were very close, so its emotional value is immense. It was one of her own and I later had the stone reset in a Concorde setting, giving it an expression that felt more personal to me. I find that idea very beautiful: that you can preserve the emotion of a jewel while allowing it to evolve.
“I’ve always loved the pear cut: it’s sensual, but it also has character. And, of course, what makes this particular stone irreplaceable is my grandmother. It’s such a precious piece to me, with so much sentimental value, that I only wear it on very special occasions. Each time I put it on, it feels deeply meaningful, a way of keeping that connection close during the moments that matter most.”
Messika
Fiery ring, large model
Messika
Joy pear-cut ring
Messika
Fiery trilogy ring
Diane Kordas, founder of Diane Kordas
“One of my most treasured possessions is a gold pendant that belonged to my mother, Wanda. It is a cool vintage letter ‘W’ suspended from a trace chain and I have the most vivid memories of her wearing it throughout my childhood. She rarely took it off and it is one of my most precious connections to her. My mother came to England as a refugee following the Second World War, eventually settling in London where she studied Commercial Art. She always had innate appreciation for beautiful things and a wonderfully discerning eye for design, so it seems entirely fitting that she chose something so distinctive.
“The pendant also reminds me of my mother’s extraordinary generosity and compassion. My parents were deeply involved in supporting Polish charities and I remember my mother dressing for magnificent charity balls and dinners, looking impossibly glamorous, yet always wearing her little gold ‘W’. I wear it every day, just as she did. It has become something of a personal talisman, a little piece of her that I carry with me wherever I go. It’s also inspired me to create my own collection of initial necklaces using the same beautiful vintage lettering. I recently gave a ‘K’ to my daughter Kristi and an ‘A’ to my daughter Alexandra. I love the idea that something which began as such a personal expression of my mother’s style has now found its way into the next generation.”
Diane Kordas
Mrs./K Pendant
Diane Kordas
Trippy Pendant
Diane Kordas
Diamond Line Amulet
Yvonne Leon, founder of Yvonne Leon
“I have a bracelet made of three interlocking bangles, each a different shade of gold, that belonged to my grandmother. My grandfather gave it to her as a gift to celebrate a birth, and it has always held a very special place in my heart. What moves me the most is the sound that it makes when the bangles gently knock against each other, almost like little bells. It instantly takes me back to my childhood, bringing back such tender, happy memories of my grandmother.
“I love the bracelet’s simplicity, the way it moves and, above all, the beautiful patina the gold has developed over time—I think it gives the bracelet even more charm and character. To me, its value goes far beyond the material itself. It carries my grandmother’s story and so many precious memories. I love wearing it in a very casual way, with jeans and a simple T-shirt. That’s exactly the contrast I love: a piece of jewellery filled with history, worn in the most effortless way.”
Yvonne Leon
Bi-metal and Diamond Bangle
Yvonne Leon
Gold Twist Seashell Bangle
Yvonne Leon
White and Black Diamond Bangle
Anita Ko
“I have a collection of vintage Bulgari Monete coin necklaces that I absolutely treasure. I’ve always had a weakness for vintage Bulgari and there’s something about ancient coins set in gold that feels incredibly chic and effortlessly timeless. These particular necklaces have quite literally been through the fire. They were in my Malibu home during the devastating Los Angeles fires, and when I recovered them, they were completely charred. They looked like something excavated from Pompeii, which, considering they’re ancient Roman coins, felt strangely appropriate. They were beautiful before the fire but after everything they’ve been through they’re irreplaceable to me. They weren’t exactly looking their best when I found them, but neither would I after surviving a wildfire.
“What I love about the Monete collection is the juxtaposition of ancient history with bold, modern design. The coins have this incredible character, and the gold settings give them a richness that feels both glamorous and completely effortless. They’re substantial without being overly precious, which is exactly how I like my jewellery. I love pieces that have presence but don’t look like they’re trying too hard. I wear them with jeans and a cashmere sweater, a simple T-shirt or a summer dress. I’ve never believed in saving beautiful jewellery for special occasions and the beauty of a great piece is that it can make even the simplest outfit feel special without looking like you’ve tried too hard. And frankly, after surviving a fire, I think these necklaces deserve to get out as much as possible.”
Anita Ko
Naples Chain Link Bracelet
Anita Ko
Lucky Diamond Talisman
Anita Ko
Emerald Cut Diamond Hepburn Choker
Rosanne Karmes, founder of Sydney Evan
“I have a beautiful vintage ring made of 14kt gold and pave diamonds that was given to me for my 21st birthday by my mother. She knew I’d loved it when I saw it at a vintage shop. It looks kind of like a roller coaster, and what girl doesn’t love a roller coaster? I call the shape of the design the loop de loop and it has inspired me to design a collection around it for my 25th anniversary, which is this year. I wear it on my right hand ring finger and I wear it often as it kind of goes with everything I own.
“To me, a piece is timeless when you can picture your mother wearing it, you wearing it and your daughter wearing it, each in her own way. What makes it an heirloom is remembering the person who wore it. I love the thought that one day my daughter Sydney might slip on a ring of mine and picture it on my hand. That’s what she gets to keep.”
Sydney Evan
Tri-Link 14kt gold hoop earrings
Sydney Evan
Lizard 14kt gold ring with diamonds
Sydney Evan
Tri-Link 14kt gold huggie earrings
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