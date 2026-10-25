Gifts For The Woman... in Her ‘Lifting More Than Just Her Mood’ Era

It’s officially gifting season—and with it, the pressure and excitement to find the perfect gifts for your loved ones.
Know someone who’s a fan of early morning gym sessions, post-workout rituals, and discovering how strong she is both in and out of the gym? Someone who romanticises sweaty workout sessions, lives for an uplifting gym bag essentials, and makes time for the routines that’ll make her feel good both inside and out?
Then you’re in the right place.
I’m a Health Editor who’s lucky enough to test the latest fitness launches and must-tries day in, day out. Keep scrolling for my personal pick of the best gifts for the fitness enthusiast in your life—gifts that celebrate every version of her health journey and encourage what’s to come. Gifts that make life easier, and movement more joyful. Small tools to make home workouts simpler; everyday gym essentials; and feel-good finds that promise to make working out feel like a privilege, not a chore.
Because there’s something powerful about a woman who keeps showing up for herself.
This gift guide is for her; for the woman dedicated to finding her strength.
30 Best Fitness Gifts to Buy For Loved Ones This Winter
Best fitness gifts under £50
Amazon Resistance Bands
Why She’ll Love It: Simple, effective, and affordable, any fitness fan will appreciate the gift of resistance bands this Christmas. They're super handy, are easily transportable, and promise to add resistance to your workouts anywhere, any time.
At-Home Pilates Resistance Ring
Why She’ll Love It: Pilates is without a doubt the workout of the year. For the home workout fan in your life, this simple yet effective Pilates ring will inspire them to give the sweat session a go or help them to take their sessions up a notch.
Adanola Puffer Pouch in Black
Why She’ll Love It: This stylish puffer pouch from Adanola makes the perfect make-up bag, wash bag, or space to store your other gym essentials, with a puffer panel detail, zip closure, inside pocket and white printed logo.
THE WHAT SUPP CO Dip Out Chill Patches
Why She’ll Love It: Like the sound of a simple-to-use vitamin patch that supports relaxation and calm for up to twelve hours? Then you’ll love THE WHAT SUPP CO, who combine key nutrients, adaptogens and botanicals to support stress response.
BAM Quarter Length Pilates Socks
Why She’ll Love It: BAM is one of our go-to sustainable activewear brands. These quarter-length Pilates socks will make home or in-studio sessions more effective and help you hold your form and favourite poses sans slipping.
lululemon Lift and Lengthen Yoga Block
Why She’ll Love It: A yoga block is a great present for any yoga lover in your life, and they don’t get much more aesthetically pleasing than these marbled designs from lululemon. Plus, at just £18, they're affordable as well as thoughtful.
Too Much Pilates Can Make You Hot Wall Art
Why She’ll Love It: If you know a Pilates lover, you’re in luck: this Etsy print is both stylish and tongue-in-cheek and will look great in any room. Buy for a thoughtful and unique idea for the workout fan in your life.
ARTAH Cellular Hydration
Why She’ll Love It: ARTAH’s viral Cellular Hydration supplement makes for a thoughtful present for any gym-goer in your life. Simply pop it in your water before, during, or after your workouts or sip throughout the day to stay hydrated and replenish your all-important electrolyte levels.
La Pochette Chilli Peony Gym Bag
Why She’ll Love It: These sweat bags are a godsend if you work out regularly, making storing dirty workout gear somewhat chic. They have anti-microbial and deodorising properties, plus a handy cord-hanging loop for the changing room or shower.
Everyone Watches Women's Sports Tee
Why She’ll Love It: It’s been a monumental year for women in sport, with Lioness and Arsenal footballer Chloe Kelly appearing as our sixth annual Women in Sport cover star. TOGETHERX tee perfectly sums up the movement and keeps the momentum going.
Adanola Ultimate Leggings
Why She’ll Love It: We love the brand so much—Adanola is truly a gym wear brand that prioritises designs that look good but also support you through your sweat sessions. I love these leggings as they’re butter-soft, flattering, and don't roll up or fall down. Their seasonal colour range is pretty cute, too.
Stanley Quencher Tumbler
Why She’ll Love It: A great gift for pretty much all ages, the Stanley Quencher cups have had a full resurgence in the past year. Handy to take to the gym, work, and everywhere in between, they hold a surprising amount of water (1.2 litres in this design) and serve as a great visual reminder to hit your daily water intake.
Best fitness gifts under £100
Urban Massage Gift Voucher
Why She’ll Love It: Give the gift of zen this Christmas with an Urban Massage voucher. I’ve had plenty from the brand in my time and can’t tell you how calm-boosting they are, not to mention simple to set up. Another need-to-know: The professionals come directly to your home, meaning you can cut out travel time and costs.
Selfridges The Everything Shower Kit
Why She’ll Love It: Trust me on this one—any woman who goes to the gym regularly will adore this present. Worth £212 and retailing for just £70, the Selfridges ultimate shower bundle includes travel-sized products from OLAPLEX, Elemis, MZ Skin, Dreem Distillery and more. Suitable for all skin types.
Obshay Swirl 4 lb. Weight
Why She’ll Love It: I’m a huge fan of home workouts and guarantee that any fitness fan who also loves interior design will love this stylish yet efficient weight from Obshay. With its elevated white and pink marbled design, what's not to love?
Nike AeroSwift Shorts
Why She’ll Love It: A fan favourite among running influencers, these viral Nike shorts are a sure-fire winner with any runner girlies in your life. They’re super lightweight, moisture-wicking and a dream to run in, with split sides to maximise your range of movement.
THERUN Walking Pad
Why She’ll Love It: If you read my walking pad review, you know I swear by mine for hitting my daily step count during the colder winter months. The THERUN design is seriously affordable for the quality you get, plus it's easy to transport and put away.
Recess Pickleball Paddle
Why She’ll Love It: Padel has exploded in popularity this year, and this cute printed racket from Recess promises to elevate your look for any game. Made from durable fibreglass, it comes with leather-gripped handles and an embroidered canvas cover, to boot.
Best fitness gifts under £150
lululemon the mat
Why She’ll Love It: lululemon has long been the brand I rely on for grippy, chic and high-end yoga mats that work for any workout. The mats are luxe, too, meaning they fit right in any living space, adding an elevated feel.
lululemon Scuba Hoodie
Why She’ll Love It: One of the best-selling designs from the brand, the scuba half-zip hoodie is seriously plush and cosy while also being flattering thanks to its cropped design. It’s also functional, too, with thumb holes to keep your hands warm and a handy hairband hidden in the front zip for emergencies.
Garmin Forerunner 55
Why She’ll Love It: I’ve had my Garmin for ten years now, and it’s an utterly invaluable tool for tracking your workouts, steps, resting heart rate and so on. Mine’s changed me as a runner. Buy for the workout fan keen to take their sessions up a notch.
Theragun Relief
Why She’ll Love It: One of Theragun’s smaller designs, I love how compact and lightweight the Relief massage gun is. I use mine regularly for easing DOMS and muscle tension. It’s the best gift for effective relief from tension, stiffness and discomfort.
Osprey x UNNA Vest
Why She’ll Love It: Like the sound of an ultralight, race-ready running vest that you can customise? Buy this Osprey x UNNA collaboration vest for the runner in your life. With ample storage space, breathable fabric and a playful twist (the pack comes with pens and patches so you can personalise it yourself), it’s the ideal creative gift option.
ON Cloudmonster 3
Why She’ll Love It: You need only scroll my Instagram feed to see how often I wear these ON trainers (spoiler: at least three times a week for any easy or long runs). I’ve loved them since they first launched in 2022, and can’t fault them—they’re a stable, comfortable, springy everyday trainer that any runner in your life would love. This exclusive holiday colourway is extra chic, too.
Best fitness gifts over £200
Beats By Dre Powerbeats Pro 2
Why She’ll Love It: Another one for the runner in your life: I reckon these are the best running headphones ever. Buy for a pair that is super simple to use, stays firmly in your ear, and connects to your phone instantly.
Satisfy Running Justice Cordura Hydration Vest
Why She’ll Love It: With five litres of space and eight—yes, eight—handy pockets, this hydration vest promises to make any long run seriously smooth sailing. Plus, Satisfy Running is a brand any runner will appreciate a gift from—designing distraction-free apparel since 2015 and a bit of a hero brand on the running scene.
Oura Ring 4 Fitness Ring and Tracker
Why She’ll Love It: ŌURAs are all the rage RN, with celebrities wearing them to track their heart rate, cardio fitness and more. This ring is much more than just a simple fitness tracker—and it looks chic, too.
Zwift Ride With Kickr Core 2
Why She’ll Love It: I’ve been using this at-home bike for the best part of 2026, and can confirm that it makes home workouts easy, enjoyable and intuitive. With an interactive, virtual world for you to cycle around and ample gears and settings, pros and novices alike will love it.
Bon Charge Red Light Therapy Blanket
Why She’ll Love It: Loved by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, this Bon Charge red light therapy blanket promises to promote post-exercise recovery and boost cellular energy from the comfort of your own home.
Fold At-Home Reformer Bed
Why She’ll Love It: Finally, for the Pilates lover in your life, this at-home Reformer machine is a best-seller for a reason. With a thick, high-quality steel framework, it promises a smooth ride, quiet springs, and an easy-to-store, foldable design, too. Read our full Fold Reformer review, here.
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Ally is Marie Claire UK's Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, a well-regarded wellness expert, ten-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner.
Utilising her impressive skillset and exceptional quality of writing, she pens investigative, review and first-person pieces that consistently demonstrate flair and originality.
Ally manages a team of freelancers, oversees all commissioning and strategy for her pillars, and spearheads the brand's annual Women in Sport covers, interviewing and shooting the likes of Mary Earps, Millie Bright, and Ilona Maher. Shortlisted for three BSMEs and winning one in 2022, Ally lives and breathes her verticals: her eye for a story and connections within the wellness sphere are unrivalled. Follow Ally on Instagram for more.