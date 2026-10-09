Forget Your Signature Scent—Your Perfume Personality Is Far More Interesting

Discover which of our five perfume personalities best describes you—and the fragrances that deserve a place on your dressing table.

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Fragrance archetypes: What&#039;s your perfume personality?
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When looking for your next fragrance obsession, you're probably accustomed to sticking to familiar fragrance families or beelining for a brand you know you love. But what if your perfume preferences have less to do with whether you favour florals or woody notes, and more to do with who you are?

After all, fragrance is deeply personal, shaped by our memories, tastes, habits and the way we see ourselves. Whether you're a reformed minimalist embracing a little excess, a recovering wellness obsessive or someone who takes pride in discovering things before everyone else, there's a scent to match.

Take our quiz to discover your perfume personality—and the fragrances that might feel just like you.

Discover Your Perfume Personality

The Tastefully Unhinged

Fragrance archetypes: What&#039;s your perfume personality?

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You know your rising sign, have paid someone to clear the energy in your house and can talk quite seriously about manifestation without ever sounding remotely woo-woo. Your wardrobe is an artful collision of Roksanda, vintage Westwood and something you found on a beachside stall in Goa; your bathroom contains a gua sha, Vintner’s Daughter and at least one object whose purpose is energetic rather than cosmetic.

You’re ten minutes late to everything but remember every birthday, give excellent presents and are the first person your friends call in a crisis. You trust your intuition, have made at least one major life decision based entirely on a feeling and will try almost any unconventional therapy once.

Your fragrance taste is similarly esoteric but polished: incense, resins, sacred woods and aromatic botanicals that smell more Dover Street Market than crystal shop.

The Curated Underachiever

Fragrance Archetypes: What&#039;s your perfume personality?

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You haven’t lost your drive; you’ve just grown suspicious of anything that requires you to wake up before 6 a.m. You’ve stopped measuring a good day by how many things you ticked off your to-do list and started measuring it by whether you had time to lie down.

You’ve discovered that cancelling plans can feel as satisfying as making them, and increasingly prefer to enjoy your luxuries horizontally: excellent sheets, room service, a hot bath.

Accordingly, you want your perfume to provide the olfactory equivalent of being tucked in: rice, milk, almond, vanilla, tonka and soft woods—gourmand, but never cupcake.

The Post-Wellness Woman

Fragrance archetypes: what&#039;s your perfume personality?

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You’ve taken all the supplements, worn the sleep tracker, done the adaptogens and spent an unholy amount on green juices. You know what spikes your cortisol and blood sugar and, increasingly, wish you didn’t.

These days, you’re more inclined to take off the tracker and go for an old-fashioned walk, eat something because you fancy it rather than because it contains 30 grams of protein, and go to bed when you’re tired without asking an app how well you slept. You haven’t abandoned wellness; you’ve just stopped treating your body like a problem to solve.

Your fragrance follows suit: green, herbal and alive, with crushed leaves, bitter citrus, herbs, moss and vetiver. Less biohack, more fresh air.

The Anti-Algorithm Intellectual

Fragrance archetypes: What&#039;s your perfume personality?

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You still discover books in bookshops, restaurants by walking past them and music at festivals. You don’t want everything you buy to come with a side of “you might also like”. You’re not a Luddite—you simply miss the pleasure of finding something organically without being funnelled towards it by the algorithm.

Your fragrance taste follows the same logic: you’re drawn to unusual notes, unexpected combinations and perfumes that aren’t immediately easy to place. Maybe that’s paper, ink and old bindings; perhaps it’s black tea, mineral notes, bitter herbs, smoke or something altogether stranger.

The Reformed Minimalist

Fragrance Archetypes: What&#039;s your perfume personality?

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You’ve spent the last decade cleansing your life of clutter—and inadvertently removed all trace of colour from your wardrobe, every throw cushion from your bed and most appliances from your kitchen worktops.

At some point, surrounded by limewashed walls devoid of personality, you began to wonder whether all that restraint had become rather suffocating. You’ve still got great taste; but now you’re remembering that good taste doesn’t always have to be so quiet.

Perfume is the gateway drug: tuberose, jasmine, orange blossom and ylang-ylang, worn at a volume that would have horrified you not long ago.

Lottie Winter
Lottie Winter
Beauty Director

Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.