Forget Your Signature Scent—Your Perfume Personality Is Far More Interesting

When looking for your next fragrance obsession, you're probably accustomed to sticking to familiar fragrance families or beelining for a brand you know you love. But what if your perfume preferences have less to do with whether you favour florals or woody notes, and more to do with who you are?
After all, fragrance is deeply personal, shaped by our memories, tastes, habits and the way we see ourselves. Whether you're a reformed minimalist embracing a little excess, a recovering wellness obsessive or someone who takes pride in discovering things before everyone else, there's a scent to match.
Take our quiz to discover your perfume personality—and the fragrances that might feel just like you.
Discover Your Perfume Personality
The Tastefully Unhinged
You know your rising sign, have paid someone to clear the energy in your house and can talk quite seriously about manifestation without ever sounding remotely woo-woo. Your wardrobe is an artful collision of Roksanda, vintage Westwood and something you found on a beachside stall in Goa; your bathroom contains a gua sha, Vintner’s Daughter and at least one object whose purpose is energetic rather than cosmetic.
You’re ten minutes late to everything but remember every birthday, give excellent presents and are the first person your friends call in a crisis. You trust your intuition, have made at least one major life decision based entirely on a feeling and will try almost any unconventional therapy once.
Your fragrance taste is similarly esoteric but polished: incense, resins, sacred woods and aromatic botanicals that smell more Dover Street Market than crystal shop.
Vyrao
Witchy Woo Eau De Parfum
Top Notes: Moroccan orris absolute, rose
Heart Notes: Nutmeg, cinnamon, black pepper
Base Notes: Frankincense, opoponax, musk
Aesop
Silently, Hwyl Eau De Parfum
Top Notes: Thyme, Elemi, Pink Pepper
Heart Notes: Cypress, Suede, Geranium
Base Notes: Vetiver, Frankincense, Cedar
Ormonde Jayne
Ormonde Woman Pure Perfume
Top Notes: Cardamom, coriander, and grass oil
Heart Notes: Black hemlock, violet, and jasmine absolute
Base Notes: Vetiver, cedarwood, amber, and sandalwood
Trudon
Carmen Parfum
Top Notes: Bergamot, Grapefruit, Rhum (Rum)
Heart Notes: Oak Wood, Clove, Leather, Tobacco
Base Notes: Ambroxan, Labdanum, Moss (Oakmoss), Patchouli
The Curated Underachiever
You haven’t lost your drive; you’ve just grown suspicious of anything that requires you to wake up before 6 a.m. You’ve stopped measuring a good day by how many things you ticked off your to-do list and started measuring it by whether you had time to lie down.
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You’ve discovered that cancelling plans can feel as satisfying as making them, and increasingly prefer to enjoy your luxuries horizontally: excellent sheets, room service, a hot bath.
Accordingly, you want your perfume to provide the olfactory equivalent of being tucked in: rice, milk, almond, vanilla, tonka and soft woods—gourmand, but never cupcake.
Diptyque
L'eau Papier Eau De Toilette
Top Notes: Rice steam accord, white musk, pink pepper
Heart Notes: Mimosa and white musk
Base Notes: Blonde woods, roasted sesame seeds, coumarin, ISO E Super, and sandalwood
DedCool
Milk Layering + Enhancer Eau De Parfum
Top Note: Bergamot
Heart Note: White Musk
Base Note: Amber
Maison Margiela
Afternoon Delight Eau De Toilette
Top notes: Bitter almond essence, angelica root essence
Base notes: Caledonia sandalwood, Madagascar vanilla, musks
Glossier
You Eau de Parfum
Top Notes: Pink pepper, iris
Heart Notes: Iris, warm/musky notes
Base Notes: Ambrox, musky and spicy notes
The Post-Wellness Woman
You’ve taken all the supplements, worn the sleep tracker, done the adaptogens and spent an unholy amount on green juices. You know what spikes your cortisol and blood sugar and, increasingly, wish you didn’t.
These days, you’re more inclined to take off the tracker and go for an old-fashioned walk, eat something because you fancy it rather than because it contains 30 grams of protein, and go to bed when you’re tired without asking an app how well you slept. You haven’t abandoned wellness; you’ve just stopped treating your body like a problem to solve.
Your fragrance follows suit: green, herbal and alive, with crushed leaves, bitter citrus, herbs, moss and vetiver. Less biohack, more fresh air.
Miller Harris
La Feuille
Top Notes: Cassis, Red Berries, Blackcurrant, Galbanum
Heart Notes: Green Ivy, Tomato Leaf, Fig, Red Rose
Base Notes: Oak Leaf, Moss, Cedarwood
D.S. & Durga
Cowboy Grass Eau De Parfum
Top Notes: Rosewood, wild thyme, and bergamot
Heart Notes: Sagebrush, basil, and rose otto
Base Notes: Vetiver, grass, and ambegris
Hermès
Un Jardin Sur Le Nil Eau De Toilette
Top Notes: Green mango, grapefruit, tomato leaf, and carrot
Heart Notes: Lotus, bulrush, orange blossom, hyacinth, and peony
Base Notes: Musk, iris, incense, labdanum, and cinnamon
Perfumer H
Heliotrope Eau De Parfum
Top notes: Mandarin, neroli, and bergamot
Heart notes: Iris absolute, heliotrope, and frankincense
Base notes: Amber, vanilla absolute, and white musk
The Anti-Algorithm Intellectual
You still discover books in bookshops, restaurants by walking past them and music at festivals. You don’t want everything you buy to come with a side of “you might also like”. You’re not a Luddite—you simply miss the pleasure of finding something organically without being funnelled towards it by the algorithm.
Your fragrance taste follows the same logic: you’re drawn to unusual notes, unexpected combinations and perfumes that aren’t immediately easy to place. Maybe that’s paper, ink and old bindings; perhaps it’s black tea, mineral notes, bitter herbs, smoke or something altogether stranger.
Byredo
Bibliothèque Eau De Parfum
Top Notes: Peach and plum
Heart Notes: Peony, violet, and musk
Base Notes: Leather, patchouli, and vanilla
Comme Des Garçons
Odeur 71 Eau De Toilette
Notes: Ink, bamboo, hiacynth, incense, fir resin, oakmoss, white pepper and woody notes
Vilhelm Parfumerie
Dear Polly Eau De Parfum
Top Notes: Bergamot and apple
Heart Notes: Ceylon black tea
Base Notes: Oakmoss, musk, and black amber
Escentric Molecules
M+ Black Tea Eau De Toilette
Notes: Iso E Super, black tea extract, maté tea absolute, bitter-fresh notes, floral notes
The Reformed Minimalist
You’ve spent the last decade cleansing your life of clutter—and inadvertently removed all trace of colour from your wardrobe, every throw cushion from your bed and most appliances from your kitchen worktops.
At some point, surrounded by limewashed walls devoid of personality, you began to wonder whether all that restraint had become rather suffocating. You’ve still got great taste; but now you’re remembering that good taste doesn’t always have to be so quiet.
Perfume is the gateway drug: tuberose, jasmine, orange blossom and ylang-ylang, worn at a volume that would have horrified you not long ago.
Frédéric Malle
Carnal Flower Eau De Parfum
Top Notes: Water fruits, bergamot, eucalyptus, vegetal notes, and galbanum
Heart Notes: Tuberose, jasmine, ylang-ylang, and orange blossom
Base Notes: White musk, coconut, tuberose absolute, and orange blossom absolute
Robert Piguet
Fracas Eau De Parfum
Top Notes: Bergamot, mandarin orange, peach, hyacinth, orange blossom, and green leaves
Heart Notes: Tuberose, jasmine, gardenia, osmanthus, narcissus, lily of the valley, carnation, white iris, violet root, rose, and coriander
Base Notes: Musk, sandalwood, amber, oakmoss, vetiver, and cedarwood
Maison Crivelli
Hibiscus Mahajád Extrait De Parfum
Top Notes: Spearmint, cinnamon
Heart Notes: Damask rose, hibiscus, leather
Base Notes: Vanilla orchid, ambrette, amber
Gucci
Bloom for Her Eau De Parfum
Top Note: Rangoon Creeper
Heart Note: Jasmine absolute and jasmine bud extract
Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.