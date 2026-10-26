A Gift Guide For The Eras

A Marie Claire curation of stylish, thoughtful and practical gifts—for whatever era of her life she’s in

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Images of Rosamund Pike in Saltburn, Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany&#039;s, and Lucy Liu in Charlie&#039;s Angels, with a selection of gift guide products scattered around them
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Every woman has her era—and this Christmas, we’ve curated a gift guide for each one. Our editors have handpicked the most covetable presents of 2026 across 12 guides, from the woman in her ‘Fashion is Power’ era to the one who’s living for the weekend. Whether she’s hosting dinner parties, protecting her peace or throwing everything at it, you’ll find everything from cult classics and statement pieces to small indulgences and feel-good finds, at every budget. Find her era, discover this season’s most-wanted pieces and make every gift unforgettable.

In Her... ‘Knows Where It’s At’ Era

She’s always one step ahead, from the frames everyone’s wearing to the vodka in her freezer. These are the gifts for the woman who’s effortlessly in the know.

image of Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada with gift guide products around it

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In Her... ‘Iconic For A Reason’ Era

She’d rather invest in a classic, and she knows iconic status is earned. Think cult fragrances, heirloom homeware and the wardrobe staples every stylish woman swears by.

image of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany&#039;s with gift guide products around it

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In Her... ‘Bring Me Joy’ Era

Colourful, nostalgic and guaranteed to raise a smile, these feel-good finds are for the woman who romanticises the everyday.

image of Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde with gift guide products around it

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In Her... ‘Less Is More’ Era

Pared-back, thoughtful and beautifully made, these gifts are for the woman who knows that the best things don’t need to shout.

image of Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface with gift guide products around it

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In Her... ‘Fashion Is Power’ Era

For her, getting dressed is a statement. From standout accessories to wardrobe-defining pieces, these gifts are for the woman who dresses to own the room.

image of Diana Ross in Mahogany with gift guide products around it

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In Her... ‘Tiny Treats, Big Wins’ Era

Proof that the best things really do come in small packages—these little luxuries and stocking fillers deliver big on joy.

image of Audrey Tautou in Am&amp;eacute;lie with gift guide products around it

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In Her... ‘Living for the Weekend’ Era

Brunch plans, getting out in nature and lazy Sunday mornings—these are the gifts for the woman who makes every Saturday count.

image of Cameron Diaz in The Holiday with gift guide products around it

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In Her... ‘Let’s Throw Everything At It’ Era

Leopard print is a neutral and one necklace looks lonely. For the maximalist who believes more is always more, these are the gifts that go big.

image of Catherine O&#039;Hara in Schitt&#039;s Creek with gift guide products around it

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In Her... ‘Lifting More Than Just Her Mood’ Era

Whether she’s smashing a new PB or finally mastering Pilates, these are the gifts for the woman who’s getting stronger in every sense.

image of Lucy Liu in Charlie&#039;s Angels with gift guide products around it

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In Her... ‘Dinner Party Hostess’ Era

Tablescaping is an art form and a well-stocked bar cart is non-negotiable. These are the chicest gifts for the woman who loves to host.

image of Rosamund Pike in Saltburn with gift guide products around it

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In Her... ‘Protecting Her Peace’ Era

Calming candles, cosy loungewear and the rituals that help her switch off—these gifts are for the woman putting her wellbeing first.

image of Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love with gift guide products around it

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In Her... ‘Life’s Too Short’ Era

She orders the dessert, books the trip and opens the good bottle. These are the gifts for the woman who says yes to life’s pleasures.

image of Gemma Chan in Crazy Rich Asians with gift guide products around it

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Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar
Managing Editor, Marie Claire UK

Aleesha is Managing Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a strong background in beauty and shopping, she’s always here with a good recommendation, whether it’s an affordable fashion buy, the latest gadget everyone’s using or a stellar beauty product—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

When she’s not testing all the new beauty & lifestyle products on the market, Aleesha spends her time soaking up the newest bestsellers and Netflix releases, watching everything Marvel, learning about different wines, attempting new languages and traveling as much as she can.

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