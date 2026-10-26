Every woman has her era—and this Christmas, we’ve curated a gift guide for each one. Our editors have handpicked the most covetable presents of 2026 across 12 guides, from the woman in her ‘Fashion is Power’ era to the one who’s living for the weekend. Whether she’s hosting dinner parties, protecting her peace or throwing everything at it, you’ll find everything from cult classics and statement pieces to small indulgences and feel-good finds, at every budget. Find her era, discover this season’s most-wanted pieces and make every gift unforgettable.
In Her... ‘Knows Where It’s At’ Era
She’s always one step ahead, from the frames everyone’s wearing to the vodka in her freezer. These are the gifts for the woman who’s effortlessly in the know.
In Her... ‘Iconic For A Reason’ Era
She’d rather invest in a classic, and she knows iconic status is earned. Think cult fragrances, heirloom homeware and the wardrobe staples every stylish woman swears by.
In Her... ‘Bring Me Joy’ Era
Colourful, nostalgic and guaranteed to raise a smile, these feel-good finds are for the woman who romanticises the everyday.
In Her... ‘Less Is More’ Era
Pared-back, thoughtful and beautifully made, these gifts are for the woman who knows that the best things don’t need to shout.
In Her... ‘Fashion Is Power’ Era
For her, getting dressed is a statement. From standout accessories to wardrobe-defining pieces, these gifts are for the woman who dresses to own the room.
In Her... ‘Tiny Treats, Big Wins’ Era
Proof that the best things really do come in small packages—these little luxuries and stocking fillers deliver big on joy.
In Her... ‘Living for the Weekend’ Era
Brunch plans, getting out in nature and lazy Sunday mornings—these are the gifts for the woman who makes every Saturday count.
In Her... ‘Let’s Throw Everything At It’ Era
Leopard print is a neutral and one necklace looks lonely. For the maximalist who believes more is always more, these are the gifts that go big.
In Her... ‘Lifting More Than Just Her Mood’ Era
Whether she’s smashing a new PB or finally mastering Pilates, these are the gifts for the woman who’s getting stronger in every sense.
In Her... ‘Dinner Party Hostess’ Era
Tablescaping is an art form and a well-stocked bar cart is non-negotiable. These are the chicest gifts for the woman who loves to host.
In Her... ‘Protecting Her Peace’ Era
Calming candles, cosy loungewear and the rituals that help her switch off—these gifts are for the woman putting her wellbeing first.
In Her... ‘Life’s Too Short’ Era
She orders the dessert, books the trip and opens the good bottle. These are the gifts for the woman who says yes to life’s pleasures.
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Aleesha is Managing Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a strong background in beauty and shopping, she’s always here with a good recommendation, whether it’s an affordable fashion buy, the latest gadget everyone’s using or a stellar beauty product—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.
When she’s not testing all the new beauty & lifestyle products on the market, Aleesha spends her time soaking up the newest bestsellers and Netflix releases, watching everything Marvel, learning about different wines, attempting new languages and traveling as much as she can.