There are some brands that people return to again and again. And if you’re a Dr. Martens person, there’s a good chance you plan to be a Dr. Martens person for life. The British shoe company has gained plenty of fans over the years, starting with classic work boots, moving on to punk and grunge fashion, and eventually becoming a staple for anyone who wants a boot—or Mary Jane or sandal or clog—with durability, comfort, and a recognisable edge.
So, whether you’re eyeing up a new style, looking to replace a worn down pair of favourites, or wanting to try out Dr. Martens for the first time, you’ll want to hear this. For their Black Friday Sale, from Monday 23 November to Monday 30 November, Dr. Martens UK is offering 30% off almost all full-price items and 40% off outlet styles that are already marked down. Then, From Tuesday 1 December to Thursday 3 December, outlet items will still be 40% off with an extra 10% off sitewide.
This means you can score everything from the classic 1460 lace-up boot, to faux fur lined platforms boots, to bags and accessories, because, guess what? Dr. Martens isn’t just shoes. There are wallets, leather bags, and socks, too.
The 1460 is the OG Dr. Martens boot, and it’s named after the date it was released: 1 April 1960. Black leather, yellow contrast stitching, translucent sole, loop at the back—all the iconic details are there. This particular version differs a little from the original, as it comes in a soft, more flexible textured leather. If these are your style, they pair with pretty much anything from skirts and dresses to cuffed pants to skinny jeans.
Dr. Martens
Jadon Faux Fur Lined Leather Platform Boots
Dr. Martens’ Jadon boot is a platform style that comes in a bunch of different types of leather, platform heights, colours, and design features, such as embroidery. This particular pair is lined with cozy faux fur, making them perfect for chilly winter days.
Dr. Martens
1461 Quad Smooth Leather Platform Shoes
A year after the 1460 boot was introduced, the 1461 Oxford shoe hit shelves and has gone on to have many different varieties, too. This platform version lends itself to preppier outfits than Dr. Martens’ boots do, but with that yellow stitching and recognisable sole, they’re still very clearly Docs.
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