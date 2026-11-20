Just how naked are you prepared to be as you hit the Christmas party circuit this year? It might not be the question you were expecting to have to ask yourself as you tackle festive dress codes, but this is where we find ourselves. For that you can thank Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. You’ve no doubt seen the Gucci dress that she wore to the LACMA Art + Film gala: from the front it looked positively demure with its high-necked, long-sleeved, full-length silhouette. From the back—not so much. Slit from neck to ankle, the dress appeared to be held together across her buttocks by little more than a Gucci clasp, exposing acres of perfectly toned leg, back and a not inconsiderable amount of bottom.
There’s no denying that Huntington-Whiteley looked incredible but, for myriad reasons, such a design is unlikely to be the first thing that most of us head for as we’re dressing up over the coming weeks—it’s too cold in the UK, for a start. But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t bare some skin. It can be unnerving, but there are ways to reveal a little of yourself without getting overexposed. Here’s how.
An Open Back
A shortcut to sexy without having to be particularly daring. A backless dress is, of course, the default and gives you the option of going as low as you dare—see Kim Kardashian’s Gucci dress at the LACMA Art + Film gala—but it’s not the only option. A backless halterneck top, especially if it’s sparingly cut at the sides, will make a pair of slouchy wide-leg tailored trousers feel much more flirty.
Zara
Sequin Open Back Midi Dress
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Backless satin halterneck blouse
Mango
Shirt-Style Bodysuit
Sézane
Vivianne Dress
Peekaboo Lace
Incorporating lace into your look to any degree makes you look a little undressed. Embrace the effect wholeheartedly with a full-length dress or slip a lacy bodysuit on underneath a jacket. Either way consider your underwear options carefully—you could wear a more modest slip underneath, but for the biggest impact stick to high-waisted pants or shorts with a matching bra.
ME+EM
2-in-1 Full-Length Dress
SIR
Skye scalloped lace top
M&S
Lace High Neck Body
Triumph
Amourette Body
Sheer Panels
An of-the-moment riff on the conceal-reveal approach to dressing, a mini skirt with a sheer overlay neatly treads the line between chic minimalism and overtly sexy. If you want to ramp it up then pair it with something equally sheer on your top half or keep things simple and streamlined with a stretchy long-sleeved top.
Massimo Dutti
Double-layer silk midi skirt
RO&ZO
Pure Silk Side Split Maxi Slip Skirt
Whistles
Black Organza Column Midi Skirt
The Frankie Shop
Lenore Semi Sheer Midi Skirt
Cut-Outs
Cut-outs are the thinking woman’s shortcut to skin baring. They give the impression that you’re far more naked than you actually are, especially if your arms or legs are fully covered up. If in doubt look for anything that exposes areas of your sternum or rib cage and, for a slightly more demure approach, a looser rather than figure-skimming silhouette.
Georgia Hardinge
Crescent Velvet Dress
Akyn
Embrose Black Dress
COLLEEN ALLEN
Cut-Out Blouse
Christopher Esber
Rolled Cut-Out Dress
Bra and Tailoring
A tried and tested, incredibly simple styling trick that always works: pair a suit with the nicest bra you own. For the best results opt for a relaxed trouser suit—or even short shorts—rather than anything too fitted, as the masculine silhouette will neatly counterbalance the flash of lace and skin underneath. Opt for a classic black bra or, if you want to invite a little more interest, choose a bright contrasting shade that will have all eyes on you.
& Other Stories
Drawstring Blazer
& Other Stories
Pleated A-Line Shorts
Reformation
James Relaxed Blazer
Reformation
Mason Pant
Dora Larsen
Ruby Clean Tulle Bralette
Free People
Lacebound Demi Bra
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