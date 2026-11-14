In Defence of Good Enough When It Comes to Exercise—and the Radical Joy in Not Improving

Last week, I ran the New York Marathon. And I have no idea what time I ran it in.
Well, I do now. But I didn’t for six blissful hours after I crossed the finish line, and for the first time in my running career… I didn’t care.
Over the course of the 26.2-mile route, I can genuinely say I didn’t look at my watch once. I didn’t check my phone immediately afterwards to view my finish time. And I certainly didn’t deep dive into my Garmin and Strava apps to analyse my splits.
As a Type A who has never run a race without having a goal in mind, it’s been a revelation.
New York has been on my bucket list for as long as I can remember. It’s one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, of which I’d already completed four (London, Chicago, Berlin, and Boston), and this year marked 50 years since the race first wound its way through all five boroughs. Plus, my Dad ran it back in 2008, and I couldn’t wait to run the same course as him.
This marathon, I just couldn’t bring myself to get hung up on a time. I’m not anti-bettering yourself, by any means; I’m a health editor at a globally renowned publication that advocates for looking after yourself day in, day out. Running has changed my life, and taught me what’s possible when you put your mind to something: I ran my first London Marathon in 2018 in 4:11, and in April this year, I ran the Boston Marathon in a Championship Qualifying time of 3:08.
But we are living in an era of relentless optimisation. Our watches score our sleep, our apps rank our workouts, and our rings tell us whether we’re ‘ready’ for the day before we’ve even got out of bed. Protein and fibre rule at the dinner table. At work, we’re told to keep levelling up; online, we’re sold an endless series of glow-ups; and every January, we’re promised that this is the year we’ll finally become our best selves.
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It’s not just a feeling. Research from the London School of Economics published this year found that perfectionism has been rising steadily for more than three decades, linked to both anxiety and depression. Similarly, one Duke University study found that while tracking an activity makes us do more of it, it can also make us enjoy it less, turning something we once did for fun into something that feels like a chore.
Somewhere along the way, I worry we may have… forgotten the point a little.
As one of my favourite poets, Josh Lynott puts it, “Everyone wants to know how fast I ran, but not how much fun I had.”
Connection Over Comparison
On marathon day in New York, you leave your hotel around 4am, long before the sun rises. This year, race day fell the day after Halloween, which made for an unforgettable start—swathes of costume-clad ghosts, ghouls, werewolves and Trumps were trudging home after their nights out as I walked to my start bus, bagel and coffee in hand.
You take either a bus or a ferry out to Staten Island, where the course begins. From there, you run through all five boroughs, tackling the Verrazzano-Narrows, Pulaski, Queensboro, Willis Avenue and Madison Avenue bridges as you wind your way back to Central Park. You’re required to arrive at the start around three to four hours early; getting more than 60,000 runners (a world record this year) onto a small island and through a single starting point safely is no small feat.
Usually, I’d spend my time in the start village doing the mental maths over and over to remind myself of my splits, battling nervous butterflies, and recapping hard sessions in training to remind myself that I can do hard things.
But this year, I sat, coffee in hand, and I chatted. I spoke to runners from all over the world (many of whom I connected with on social media to debrief post-race). I met a man who runs marathons to fundraise for his disabled brother; an Instagram creator and staunch advocate for women’s rights who was running in memory of Katie Suarez, a runner who was fatally stabbed in Brooklyn the Friday before; and two high school friends who were running together for the first time since school, simply for the joy of being able to.
There was something quite magical about it. I felt grateful to running for bringing me together with these strangers-turned-friends. We all live in different countries and had wildly different lives and stories, but were about to share one magical lived experience.
It’s a small lesson that resonates far beyond the start line: when you stop measuring yourself against arbitrary metrics, you have a lot more room to notice the people around you.
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Learning To Let Go
Heading up to the start line, I’ll never forget the view of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge looming ahead of us. Bridges never seem that big when you’re in a car, but I can confirm—they are long. And quiet. And hard.
Being so present and in the moment, again, was a first for me. As the national anthem finished and the start gun went off, I kept repeating my race day mantra, over and over: “Hope always wins.”
Around mile six, I had to walk. I sometimes struggle with stitches, especially if I go off too fast, and I’d gotten over-excited as one of the only women at the start of my wave with the chance to do it for the girls and charge over the bridge amidst a sea of lycra-clad men. Panicked, I called my sister. Walking is not part of my race day repertoire; when you’ve trained for a marathon through the hail, wind and snow for four plus months, you’ve got your fuelling, splits and overall plan down to a fine art.
And then I remembered: the only goal was to enjoy. To soak it all in. To experience it. I may never get to run New York again. So that’s exactly what I did.
I walked when I needed to walk. I stopped at aid stations and water stops. I high-fived children, chatted to people in the crowd who’d come out in the tens of thousands to support us, and I smiled. The energy is impossible to describe.
You see the very best of humanity when you run a marathon. People running with photos of missing loved ones painstakingly hand-stitched onto their bibs; random strangers screaming on the street in a bid to share even just a bit of their energy with you; store owners handing out snacks they’ve funded themselves.
Underpinning it all is the sense that everyone—runners and spectators alike—are there for something bigger than themselves. This year, the race raised more than $100 million for charity—proof that 26.2 miles is about so much more than a finish time.
To have given myself the chance to truly experience that is something I’m eternally grateful for.
Ambition and Gratitude Coexisting
I’m aware that some of you may be scratching your heads a little at this point. If finishing a marathon is an achievement in itself, why is letting go of a time goal such a revelation?
It’s a fair question. But you’d never tell a friend not to go for a promotion because they “already have a job”; not try a new, perhaps complicated, recipe because you “know how to cook”; or not invest your money because you “already have savings.”
Wanting to grow doesn’t mean you’re ungrateful. It likely means you’re driven, motivated and eager to seize every opportunity life throws at you. There’s beauty in going full throttle and seeing what you can achieve when you put your mind to it, too. Seeing my own personal progress over the marathon distance has shaped my worldview; it’s proven to me that the limits I set for myself are usually lower than the ones I’m actually capable of.
But here’s the thing: it’s also a salient fact that life ebbs and flows. There are times for pushing, and seasons for consolidating; for appreciating what you have, keeping on, and enjoying the glimmers of the day-to-day. In the era we’re currently living in, many may see that as a failure; I call it growth of a different kind.
Why Good Enough Is Sometimes Enough
There’s power in knowing that life is about balance. Not every season has to be about progress, and sometimes, the bravest thing you can do is stop pushing and notice what’s already there.
Having made the conscious decision to run New York ‘for fun’ (running lingo which means not for a time; to enjoy yourself and the race; at a pace that’s comfortable, not a push), I was surprised by how many people’s first question wasn’t, “How did it go?” but “What time did you do?”
Don’t get me wrong, it’s a question I understand, and I’ve asked it myself more times than I can count. But it made me realise how often we reduce our experiences to a single number, whether that’s a finish time, a salary, a dress size or a sleep score, and how much we miss when we do.
When I eventually checked, I’d finished in 3:25. It’s not my fastest marathon and it’s not my slowest. But it’s the one I will remember most vividly, the first one I ever stopped to hug my family during, and the one I’d run again in a heartbeat.
So here’s my case for good enough. In a world that’s constantly asking and expecting more of you, you don’t have to be improving everything all the time. You’re allowed to maintain. You’re allowed to enjoy where you’re currently at. And you’re allowed to live life because of how it feels, not how it measures.
As for me? I’ll be chasing a time again soon enough. But I’ll never forget the race where I didn’t.
Ally is Marie Claire UK's Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, a well-regarded wellness expert, ten-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner.
Utilising her impressive skillset and exceptional quality of writing, she pens investigative, review and first-person pieces that consistently demonstrate flair and originality.
Ally manages a team of freelancers, oversees all commissioning and strategy for her pillars, and spearheads the brand's annual Women in Sport covers, interviewing and shooting the likes of Mary Earps, Millie Bright, and Ilona Maher. Shortlisted for three BSMEs and winning one in 2022, Ally lives and breathes her verticals: her eye for a story and connections within the wellness sphere are unrivalled. Follow Ally on Instagram for more.