Strength Is a Key Indicator of Longevity—Test Yours With This Simple Quiz

When was the last time you measured your fitness by something other than the number on the scales or how your favourite jeans fit? If you're anything like me, it's probably not something you think about often.

But ask a physio or strength coach how strong you really are, and they might be less interested in your measurements than whether you can get up off the floor.

That's because the simple, everyday stuff can tell us a lot about our physical strength. “There’s often a misconception that people need to lift a certain weight or perform a set amount of reps to be considered 'strong',” says Samantha Cubbins, a lifting club manager at Gymshark. “However, this is completely false.”

Research backs up the importance of these everyday capabilities, too. A study of more than 2,000 adults aged 51 to 80 found that the better people scored on a test measuring the ability to sit down on the floor and get back up again, the longer they tended to live. And a 10-year study involving more than 300 female twins found those with greater leg power experienced less decline in memory and thinking skills as they aged.

Keen to find out what being 'strong enough' actually looks like, I spoke to industry experts about seven simple things every woman should be able to do, plus how to work towards them if you're struggling right now. And if you're looking for more ways to support your long-term health, check out our guides to strength training moves for healthy ageing, the best longevity workouts, healthy ageing habits and longevity moves you can do at home.

Is Functional Strength the Best Measure of Your Health? These Are the Expert Moves That Experts Say Matter Most

What Is Functional Strength?

“Functional strength is essentially whether your body is capable of doing the things your lifestyle asks of it,” explains Rebecca Bossick, physiotherapist and founder of One Body LDN. “This is generally what physios are assessing you for: how well your muscles, bones, joints, and nervous system work together."

It's a far better measure than pure weight or aesthetics, she explains, as neither can tell the difference between losing fat and losing muscle. Put simply: two women can weigh exactly the same, but they can have completely different amounts of bone density and muscle, depending on their genetics and lifestyle.

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Everyday movements can act as a useful indicator of functional strength because they use several muscles at once. “If one of those is lacking, it will quickly show up in these everyday movements, usually as a hand on the knee or a breathless pause on the landing, or needing extra support,” adds Bossick.

Why Should Women Pay Attention to Functional Strength As They Age?

Our bodies change as we age, and for women, menopause can speed things up. We naturally lose muscle mass as we get older, while falling oestrogen levels—which help to protect bone health—can accelerate bone loss.

“In fact, women can lose up to 10% of their bone density in the first five years after menopause, making them more prone to osteoporosis and breakages,” says Bossick.

The good news? Functional strength is something you can build at any age—and it's key for staying independent for longer.

As personal trainer Carly Corrigall puts it: “These movements become particularly relevant to maintaining independence as we get older, but I don't think we should see them simply as “minimum standards” to preserve. We should be looking to build strength and physical capacity wherever possible, not just hang on to what we've already got.”

7 Functional Strength Markers Every Woman Should Know

According to the experts, these are the simple functional strength markers you should prioritise, whatever your age:

1. Get Down on the Floor and Back Up Again

Both Corrigall and Bossick rate this one highly, and it's one of Corrigall's favourites. “It requires strength across multiple muscle groups, alongside mobility, balance and coordination,” she explains. “After all, if we fall, we want to be able to get back up again.'”

Try it: Start by practising moving from standing into a half-kneeling position and back again, using a sturdy chair or wall for support. Over time, try to rely on using your hands less.

2. Balance on One Leg

If you're in your 20s or 30s, Cubbins suggests aiming to stand on one leg for 40 seconds.

“This shows that your vestibular system in your ear, the vision in your eyes, and your muscles are all able to work effectively together,” she says. “It also proves that you have strong core muscles and good lower body stability.”

There's research to back this up, too. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that being able to balance on one leg for 10 seconds or longer was associated with better long-term survival in middle-aged or older adults.

Try it: “Next time you brush your teeth or wait for the kettle to boil, practise standing on one leg for 10 seconds at a time, which you can gradually build up,” suggests Cubbins.

3. Stand Up From a Chair Without Using Your Hands

“Being able to stand up from a chair without using your hands is a simple but useful indicator of leg and glute strength as well as your balance and coordination,” says Corrigall.

And how you sit back down matters just as much. “If you're effectively falling into the chair, it could suggest that you're lacking the strength or control to lower yourself slowly, which is something to work on,” she adds.

Try it: Start by using a higher surface (such as a bar stool or the edge of the bed) if you need to, then work towards a lower chair and eventually doing the movement without using your hands.

4. Carry Heavy Shopping Bags

“Carrying heavy shopping bags is perhaps my favourite marker of functional fitness, as it’s something most of us will have to do on a daily basis, says Cubbins. “Heavy bags test your core and upper-body strength, especially your grip strength.”

Try it: Start by holding a manageable weight in each hand and walking a short distance, keeping your shoulders relaxed and your body upright, then gradually increase the weight or distance.

5. Push Yourself Away From a Surface

Good news if you dread press-ups—you don't need to be able to perform 20 of them. “I’m not a fan of saying “you must be able to do x number of press-ups in order to be considered healthy”, as I think this is pretty arbitrary,” Corrigall says.

What matters more is having enough upper-body strength to be able to push yourself away from a surface, whether that's a heavy door or the floor.

Try it: Start with push-ups against a wall, then a kitchen worktop, and work your way down from there.

6. Lift Something From the Floor and Raise It Overhead

Whether you're lifting a suitcase into an overhead plane locker or lifting a child into a high chair, Corrigall says this is a great test of whole-body strength and coordination.

“You're asking several muscle groups to work together to move and control a load,” she explains.

Try it: Corrigall suggests breaking the movement into two parts. First, practise picking up a light object from a raised surface, and practise pressing a light weight from shoulder height to overhead, before combining the two movements.

7. Climb Four Flights of Stairs Without Stopping

“Climbing four flights of stairs without stopping in under a minute indicates good cardiovascular function," says Bossick. “While struggling usually points to weak legs, poor fitness, or both.”

And don't forget your calves, which Corrigall says are some of the most neglected muscles in strength training

Try it: Start with double-leg calf raises, holding onto a wall while lowering slowly, before progressing to single-leg raises.

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I'm already fit, isn't that enough? Being cardiovascularly fit doesn't necessarily mean you're strong, too. “There are those that are fit, but not strong,” explains physiotherapist Rebecca Bossick. "This means you might be able to run, cycle, and do exercise classes, but still not be able to lift heavy.” In other words, your cardio is good, but your strength is lagging behind, and your muscles may need more attention. Cardio and strength training offer different benefits, so it's worth having a balance of the two in your routine.