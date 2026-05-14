In case you missed it, fibre is big news right now. While health experts have understood the importance of adequate fibre intake for decades, it's only really been in the past twelve months or so that fibre has weaved its way into everyday vernacular, with trends such as fibremaxxing and fibre-layering gaining traction online, and on our plates.

Despite this newfound interest in the nutrient, the fact remains that we're overwhelmingly falling short of our recommended daily intake of fibre: research shows that only 4% of UK adults are achieving the optimal 30g a day. Understandable as this may be (we are inundated with nutritional and wellness advice, and it can be tough to work out what we really need to take notice of), it's a harsh truth that falling short on fibre is affecting our health.

Studies (like this one, published in the journal Nutrients) show that dietary fibre intake correlates with mortality, with lower intakes associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and some cancers. There's even an established link between high fibre diets and improved mental health - check out this study, from the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry. Here's the good news: the best way to improve your fibre intake is actually to incorporate small, daily swaps rather than attempt a radical diet overhaul - too much too soon is a sure-fire way to cause digestive discomfort.

With this in mind, we've asked a team of nutritionists and dieticians for the simple fibre swaps we can all try today - and you might already be doing some of them. Keep scrolling for all their top tips, but in the meantime, you might want to have a read of our guides to common fibre mistakes, everything you need to know about fibrelayering and fibremaxxing - plus, find out how one Health Writer got on when she tried fibremaxxing, here.

How to hit your daily fibre goals with ease, according to nutritionists

What is fibre?

We don't know about you, but we could do with a little recap on what exactly fibre is, and why there's so much fuss about it, right now.

"Dietary fibre is a type of carbohydrate found naturally in plant foods," explains registered dietician and head of health at Mindful Chef, Sasha Watkins. "Unlike other carbohydrates, it isn’t fully broken down and absorbed in the small intestine. Instead, it reaches the large intestine, where it supports digestion, metabolic health and the gut microbiome.

"Most whole plant foods contain a mix of different fibre types - which is one of the reasons variety is so important."

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There are three main types of fibre: soluble, insoluble and resistant starch. They serve slightly different functions, and in an ideal world, we'll be consuming an adequate mix of all three daily. And yes - we really do mean daily: our bodies can't store fibre, so it's essential we consume it every day.

"All three types of dietary fibre are carbohydrates that your small intestine does not fully break down," notes Professor Sarah Berry, chief scientist at ZOE. "The key differences are what they do in the gut.

Soluble fibre dissolves in water and can form a gel-like texture in the gut, which can slow digestion and support healthier blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Often, it is fermented by gut microbes once it reaches the large intestine.

dissolves in water and can form a gel-like texture in the gut, which can slow digestion and support healthier blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Often, it is fermented by gut microbes once it reaches the large intestine. Insoluble fibre does not dissolve in water. Instead, it adds bulk and helps food move through the digestive tract, which can support regular bowel movements. Compared with many soluble fibres, it tends to be less fermented by gut microbes and contributes more to “roughage” and stool bulk.

does not dissolve in water. Instead, it adds bulk and helps food move through the digestive tract, which can support regular bowel movements. Compared with many soluble fibres, it tends to be less fermented by gut microbes and contributes more to “roughage” and stool bulk. Resistant starch is technically a starch, but it “resists” digestion in the small intestine, so it behaves more like fibre. It reaches the large intestine, where it can be fermented by gut microbes, supporting the production of short-chain fatty acids."

What are the benefits of simple fibre swaps?

There are so many benefits to consuming a fibre-rich diet, as Watkins explains.

"There is strong evidence that fibre-rich diets - particularly those high in wholegrains, fruits and vegetables - are associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer," she tells MC UK. "Fibre also plays a well-established role in digestive health, helping prevent constipation when consumed alongside adequate fluid.

"In the UK, adults are advised to consume 30 grams of fibre per day, according to the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN). However, the majority of people fall well short. Data shows that the average adult intake is around 18 to 20g per day. Overall, around 90–96% of adults are not reaching the recommended target

"So while fibre is trending, the public health issue remains simple: most people are still not eating enough."

One of the main reasons we're falling short? We're going too far, too soon, then giving up when faced with gastro issues.

"The biggest mistake people make is thinking fibre has to mean eating cardboard-like bran flakes or completely overhauling their diet," shares nutritionist and author of The Fibre Effect, Emma Bardwell. "In reality, it’s often small, strategic swaps repeated consistently that make the biggest difference."

And Watkins agrees. "While well-intentioned, trends such as fibremaxxing can lead to bloating or digestive discomfort if intake increases too quickly," she cautions. "They can also encourage over-reliance on one or two fibre sources, and, crucially, reduce fibre intake to yet another number to chase."

The upshot? Choose simple swaps over radical overhauls.

10 simple daily fibre swaps to try today

1. Swap refined grains for wholegrain

The experts are unanimous on the easiest swap: ditch refined wheat and go for wholegrains, every time.

"Swap white toast for seeded rye or wholegrain sourdough varieties," advises Bardwell. "You’ll roughly double the fibre and stay fuller for longer, too."

2. Swap peeled fruit and veg for skin on

"While not every peel is edible (think pineapples, bananas), when it’s safe to do so, keeping the skin on your fruits and veggies is an easy fibre win that can stack up to meaningful benefits for your gut health," shares scientist and nutrition expert, Dr Megan Rossi. "The skin can contain up to 50% of the total fibre, and leaving it on is a simple way to boost your intake. Considering fibre has been linked to everything from appetite regulation to longevity, this isn’t one to skip. Just make sure you rinse thoroughly with water to help remove pesticide residue."

3. Cool your carbs

We get it: a plate of cold spuds might not sound like the most appealing option, but cooking then cooling your carbs increases their resistant starch content, upping them from a staple side to the star of the show, nutritionally speaking.

"Foods such as beans, lentils and chickpeas, potatoes, cereal grains, cooked and then cooled starchy foods (rice, potatoes, pasta) are great sources of resistant starch," notes Professor Berry. "While this is technically a starch, because it 'resists' digestion in the small intestine, it behaves more like fibre. It reaches the large intestine, where it can be fermented by gut microbes, supporting the production of short-chain fatty acids."

4. Swap cereal for oats

Breakfast is the perfect time to consider making some small changes; a few tweaks at the start of the day can add up to some major fibre wins.

"Try swapping low-fibre breakfast cereals for overnight oats topped with berries and mixed chopped nuts," suggests Bardwell. "These are so much better for satiety, gut health and steady energy release throughout the day."

"For an extra fibre boost, add a tbsp of chia seeds or ground flax to your porridge - you'll instantly and effortlessly add 5g of fibre to your plate."

5. Swap store bought mixes for at home variations

Another thing the experts all agree on is the importance of variety over volume when it comes to fibre.

"Our gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, and different bacteria prefer different fibres, and no single fibre feeds them all," shares Watkins. "A more varied intake of plant foods provides a broader range of fermentable fibres, supporting greater microbial diversity. While there’s no single definition of a 'perfect' microbiome, greater diversity is consistently associated with positive health outcomes.

"This is why fibre works best as a collective effort — not as a single ingredient to optimise."

The quick win? A 'diversity jar'. "One of my top personal tips is to make a diversity jar of different seeds and flaked or crushed nuts to add to porridge, cereal, yoghurt and salads," says registered dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine. "It's such an easy fibre win!"

6. Swap just meat for meat and legumes

A healthy, balanced diet is always more about inclusion than restriction, and never more so than when it comes to upping your fibre intake.

"Swap the meat in bolognese for a meat-and-lentil mix," advises Bardwell. "Adding half a tin of lentils or beans to meals is one of the easiest ways to get an extra six to eight grams of fibre in a single meal

7. Swap straight fruit veggies for fruit and veg smoothies

On that note, adding some veggies to your smoothies is a great way to not only boost the fibre content but also aid in blood sugar spikes and make the drink a more balanced option. "I love having cauliflower and avocado in the freezer to add to smoothies." Wondering about the taste? Trust us, they're tasteless. As Bardwell explains, "It's a nice little fibre bump and makes them super creamy."

For an added fibre boost, you can also add nuts and seeds.

8. Swap raw salads for salads with pickles or ferments

Senior Health Editor Ally Head loves keeping jars of vegetables and ferments in the fridge and reckons it's one of the easiest ways to up the fibre profile of any meal.

Not only are they cost-effective and long-lasting, but they also add a depth of flavour and mix up the textures. Her favourites span olives, jarred peppers, jalapenos, gherkins, sauerkraut and kimchi.

Bardwell agrees and recomends keeping a jar of artichoke hearts in your fridge. "You can add a few to salads, sandwiches or soups when and where you can for a quick and easy fibre top up."

9. Swap crisps for popcorn

While we're all for including crisps in a varied diet - they're the best - if you're exclusively looking to up your fibre intake, popcorn can be a stronger option nutritionally. As Bardwell explains, "It's crunchy, satisfying and much higher in fibre."

10. Swap tea for matcha or coffee

Great news for all the matcha girlies: while it's no substitute for fibre-rich foods, that daily latte (matcha or coffee) might be just the fibre boost you need.

"Something that might surprise people is that coffee can contain small amounts of fibre," shares Kirsten Humphreys, nutritionist at Bare Biology. "However, since you’re not actually consuming the bean itself, the benefits are somewhat debatable. Matcha, on the other hand, contains fibre because you actually drink the ground-up tea leaves."

Bottom line? Aim for one swap per meal, and focus on quality over quantity

"Add one extra serving of vegetables or legumes to your meals each day," advises registered nutritional therapist and director at Ardere, Lauren Windas. "Whether it’s throwing some spinach into a smoothie, adding beans to a salad, or swapping white rice for brown rice, small changes like these can significantly increase your daily fibre intake

"My main advice is always to go low and slow – if your diet is not high in fibre already, I would advise mild to moderate increases, to start with. This is because our gut bacteria can have a bit of a field day with a large shift in fibre intake and can give rise to bloating and gas, so go steady."

Shop MC UK's go-to wellbeing essentials now:

The Fibre Effect: the Science-Backed Guide to Transform Your Health £18.09 at Amazon Keen to learn more? Bardwell's fibre bible is packed with solid fibre advice alongside delicious recipes you'll be making on repeat. John Lewis X Deliciously Ella Artichoke Hand Painted Stoneware Plate £11 at John Lewis Our obsession with all things artichoke-related continues, and we love this John Lewis x Deliciously Ella plate for serving up your favourite fibre-friendly snacks. Mason & Fable Ribbed Glass Jar With Wooden Lid £29.95 at Amazon These storage jars are a stylish way to make hitting your fibre goals easier than ever: simply load them with seeds, and sprinkle with abandon.