It's not only athletes that require some serious recovery after exercising—even shorter runs or studio classes can leave anyone with sore muscles that require TLC. Taking care of your body post-workout is just as important as how you prepare for the exercise itself, so having recovery tools that really work on hand is essential.

"The recovery tool market has seen a massive surge over recent years, and it likely will continue to grow. However, it’s important to remember that the academic evidence shows that a hierarchy still exists for recovery, sleep, nutrition and training load. These are then complemented by the tools," highlights Arj Thiruchelvam, running coach and Performance Physique founder with over 20 years' experience in elite sport under his belt.

Taking care of your body around the clock is key to success, but recovery tools can be the cherry on top of a holistic wellness routine. From workout leggings that improve blood flow to acupressure mats, massage guns, and even smart compression tech, these small investments can improve DOMS, help you to unwind after working out, and give your fitness routine extra longevity.

As well as getting several of Thiruchelvam's expert tips, Marie Claire UK's Senior Health Editor and ten-time marathoner, Ally Head, has shared her favourite wellness tools for her rigorous workout schedule—particularly in the run-up to marathon season. Without further ado, these are the highly recommended products and spring wellness tips to kick off with.

Compression leggings

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Skins Series 5 Compression Tights Today's Best Deals £39.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Promotes maximum blood-flow and muscle support + Easy to use + High quality Reasons to avoid - Need to be worn immediately

"Compression leggings/sleeves should be worn immediately after the exercise that caused the muscle soreness and the benefits become greater between 12 – 48 hours post exercise. Whilst it’s unknown how long compression wear should be worn, it appears at least 60 minutes is required with an average pressure of 10-20 mmHg (you’ll find this on some product labels), (Marqués-Jiménez et al., 2016). I recommend Skins Compressive Tights, Series 5. Although not medical grade, this offers SKINS’ highest compression tight. This brand has been my go-to for tights over the years, with great build quality and fit." - Arj Thiruchelvam, running coach and Performance Physique founder

Foam rollers

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Core Balance Foam Roller Today's Best Deals £13.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Proven results + For warm-up and recovery Reasons to avoid - Not very portable

"Foam rolling, the long standing tool to aid athletes, offers high levels of research (Meta Analyses and reviews) to support its effectiveness. It’s been shown to have moderate increases in range of motion and reductions in muscle soreness. Certainly a good tool to have available for both warm-up and recovery. (Esma Dana et al., 2025). Foam rollers are freely available and there are no real standouts. Personally I like hollow foam rollers because they are slightly more rigid and firmer than traditional products." - Arj Thiruchelvam

Massage guns

(Image credit: Boots)

Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Device Today's Best Deals £199.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Improves muscle soreness quickly + Industry leading brand + Well reviewed Reasons to avoid - Pricey

"Percussion guns, often referred to as massage guns, do have some evidence behind them although there are still mixed results as a whole. The main improvements are small but appear to improve range of movement, flexibility and reduce pain, stiffness and muscle soreness. It’s well worth considering and may just have a psychological benefit that will aid your next run during a busy marathon period. (Buoite Stella et al., 2024). Theragun / Theragun Pro is considered one of the two industry leaders with a range of variety in their product line, but it is classified as a percussive device rather than just massage grade. This has a greater tissue reach than some of its competitors." - Arj Thiruchelvam

TENS machine

(Image credit: Boots)

Therabody Powerdot Musc Stim Duo 2.0 Today's Best Deals £349 at Boots Reasons to buy + Evidence-backed + Smart tech + Intsant results Reasons to avoid - Short-term recovery

"The final gadget in my recovery toolbox is the use of a TENS machine. The evidence shows that pain and fatigue can be reduced, as well as some improvements in muscular strength. It’s most widely viewed within short term recovery rather than making long-term changes. Powerdot 2.0 has been the smart TENS device I’ve used both personally and with some of my athletes. The main reason is convenience, it takes the thinking and planning out of its use and therefore you’re more likely to use it regularly." - Arj Thiruchelvam

Epsom salts

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Westlab Reviving Epsom Salt Today's Best Deals £6.21 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Really works + Helps with de-stressing Reasons to avoid - Not the most convenient to use

Epsom salts are my most recommended recovery tool for several reasons, but mainly because of how well they work. I am always achey the day after a Pilates or spin class, often struggling to walk down stairs or sit in my office chair without pain. But when I have an Epsom salt bath after my workout, I wake up the next day feeling brand new—zero DOMS. I'm a bath lover anyway, so the chance to unwind and do good for my body is always welcome. But considering how cheap bath salts are, and the results they provide, it's a no-brainer investment. This formula in particular is supercharged with magnesium for extra muscle soothing benefits.

Compression boots

(Image credit: Hyperice)

Hyperice Normatech Compression Boots Today's Best Deals £949 at Healf Reasons to buy + Helps with muscle relaxation and pain relief + 7 levels of compression + Up to 3 hour battery life Reasons to avoid - High price point - not necessary for everyone

"I first tested these after my 2021 Boston Qualifying London Marathon, and let me tell you, they were a godsend for sore, most-marathon legs. Now with a more advanced model and developed technology, the boots use a patented Pulse Technology and seven levels of compression, and have been scientifically proven to boost circulation and efficiently move fluids. Not following? At their simplest, they boost recovery and ease muscle soreness. They're certainly an investment, and at present, mainly used by professional athletes. That said, if you're really into your wellness and recovery, they'll only be a good at-home investment." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Acupressure mat

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Bed of Nails Acupressure Mat Today's Best Deals £70 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + High quality + Easy to use + Helps with sleep and tension Reasons to avoid - You have to buy the pillow separately

"After using this acupressure mat I immediately noticed the difference made by a high-quality design over a more affordable one—and my body reaped the rewards. According to Bed of Nails founder Carina Tannenberg, this acupressure mat is designed with more nails than most other similar brands. More nails means your weight is distributed more evenly, which not only makes it more comfortable, but also provides a more effective treatment triggering more acupressure points. I definitely saw an improvement in my sleep and tension when I started using this regularly, which in turn makes my body feel so much better for workout sessions by reducing soreness and giving me more energy." - Valeza Bakolli, Health Contributor

Cold water therapy

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The Cold Pod Ice Bath Tub Today's Best Deals £84.96 at Amazon (save 15%) Reasons to buy + Wellness benefits + Can help with intense periods + Instant relief Reasons to avoid - Not to be used regularly

"Cold water immersion and the alternating cold-warm water protocol has also been shown to be effective at reducing muscle soreness and perceived fatigue, but there is a strong caveat here. It’s also been shown to reduce or almost entirely blunt adaptation to training. What this means is that your training isn’t as effective and therefore this type of recovery should be limited to tournament like scenarios where there are several races or competitions within a few days, or when fatigue and soreness is simply not manageable (Choo et al.,2022)." - Arj Thiruchelvam