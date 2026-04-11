Recovery Tools are a Non-Negotiable Part of Anyone's Wellness Toolkit—8 Essentials Experts Swear By
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It's not only athletes that require some serious recovery after exercising—even shorter runs or studio classes can leave anyone with sore muscles that require TLC. Taking care of your body post-workout is just as important as how you prepare for the exercise itself, so having recovery tools that really work on hand is essential.
"The recovery tool market has seen a massive surge over recent years, and it likely will continue to grow. However, it’s important to remember that the academic evidence shows that a hierarchy still exists for recovery, sleep, nutrition and training load. These are then complemented by the tools," highlights Arj Thiruchelvam, running coach and Performance Physique founder with over 20 years' experience in elite sport under his belt.
Taking care of your body around the clock is key to success, but recovery tools can be the cherry on top of a holistic wellness routine. From workout leggings that improve blood flow to acupressure mats, massage guns, and even smart compression tech, these small investments can improve DOMS, help you to unwind after working out, and give your fitness routine extra longevity.
As well as getting several of Thiruchelvam's expert tips, Marie Claire UK's Senior Health Editor and ten-time marathoner, Ally Head, has shared her favourite wellness tools for her rigorous workout schedule—particularly in the run-up to marathon season. Without further ado, these are the highly recommended products and spring wellness tips to kick off with.
Best recovery tools: Quick shopping links
- Compression leggings: £39.99 at Amazon
- Foam roller: £13.99 at Amazon
- Massage gun: £199.99 at Amazon
- Epsom salts: £6.21 at Amazon
- Acupressure mat: £70 at Cult Beauty
Compression leggings
Skins Series 5 Compression Tights
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Compression leggings/sleeves should be worn immediately after the exercise that caused the muscle soreness and the benefits become greater between 12 – 48 hours post exercise. Whilst it’s unknown how long compression wear should be worn, it appears at least 60 minutes is required with an average pressure of 10-20 mmHg (you’ll find this on some product labels), (Marqués-Jiménez et al., 2016). I recommend Skins Compressive Tights, Series 5. Although not medical grade, this offers SKINS’ highest compression tight. This brand has been my go-to for tights over the years, with great build quality and fit." - Arj Thiruchelvam, running coach and Performance Physique founder
Foam rollers
Core Balance Foam Roller
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Foam rolling, the long standing tool to aid athletes, offers high levels of research (Meta Analyses and reviews) to support its effectiveness. It’s been shown to have moderate increases in range of motion and reductions in muscle soreness. Certainly a good tool to have available for both warm-up and recovery. (Esma Dana et al., 2025). Foam rollers are freely available and there are no real standouts. Personally I like hollow foam rollers because they are slightly more rigid and firmer than traditional products." - Arj Thiruchelvam
Massage guns
Theragun Elite Percussive Therapy Device
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Percussion guns, often referred to as massage guns, do have some evidence behind them although there are still mixed results as a whole. The main improvements are small but appear to improve range of movement, flexibility and reduce pain, stiffness and muscle soreness. It’s well worth considering and may just have a psychological benefit that will aid your next run during a busy marathon period. (Buoite Stella et al., 2024). Theragun / Theragun Pro is considered one of the two industry leaders with a range of variety in their product line, but it is classified as a percussive device rather than just massage grade. This has a greater tissue reach than some of its competitors." - Arj Thiruchelvam
TENS machine
Therabody Powerdot Musc Stim Duo 2.0
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"The final gadget in my recovery toolbox is the use of a TENS machine. The evidence shows that pain and fatigue can be reduced, as well as some improvements in muscular strength. It’s most widely viewed within short term recovery rather than making long-term changes. Powerdot 2.0 has been the smart TENS device I’ve used both personally and with some of my athletes. The main reason is convenience, it takes the thinking and planning out of its use and therefore you’re more likely to use it regularly." - Arj Thiruchelvam
Epsom salts
Westlab Reviving Epsom Salt
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Epsom salts are my most recommended recovery tool for several reasons, but mainly because of how well they work. I am always achey the day after a Pilates or spin class, often struggling to walk down stairs or sit in my office chair without pain. But when I have an Epsom salt bath after my workout, I wake up the next day feeling brand new—zero DOMS. I'm a bath lover anyway, so the chance to unwind and do good for my body is always welcome. But considering how cheap bath salts are, and the results they provide, it's a no-brainer investment. This formula in particular is supercharged with magnesium for extra muscle soothing benefits.
Compression boots
Hyperice Normatech Compression Boots
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I first tested these after my 2021 Boston Qualifying London Marathon, and let me tell you, they were a godsend for sore, most-marathon legs. Now with a more advanced model and developed technology, the boots use a patented Pulse Technology and seven levels of compression, and have been scientifically proven to boost circulation and efficiently move fluids. Not following? At their simplest, they boost recovery and ease muscle soreness. They're certainly an investment, and at present, mainly used by professional athletes. That said, if you're really into your wellness and recovery, they'll only be a good at-home investment." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
Acupressure mat
Bed of Nails Acupressure Mat
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"After using this acupressure mat I immediately noticed the difference made by a high-quality design over a more affordable one—and my body reaped the rewards. According to Bed of Nails founder Carina Tannenberg, this acupressure mat is designed with more nails than most other similar brands. More nails means your weight is distributed more evenly, which not only makes it more comfortable, but also provides a more effective treatment triggering more acupressure points. I definitely saw an improvement in my sleep and tension when I started using this regularly, which in turn makes my body feel so much better for workout sessions by reducing soreness and giving me more energy." - Valeza Bakolli, Health Contributor
Cold water therapy
The Cold Pod Ice Bath Tub
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Cold water immersion and the alternating cold-warm water protocol has also been shown to be effective at reducing muscle soreness and perceived fatigue, but there is a strong caveat here. It’s also been shown to reduce or almost entirely blunt adaptation to training. What this means is that your training isn’t as effective and therefore this type of recovery should be limited to tournament like scenarios where there are several races or competitions within a few days, or when fatigue and soreness is simply not manageable (Choo et al.,2022)." - Arj Thiruchelvam
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Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.