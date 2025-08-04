Kim Cattrall’s Cryptic Message Amid And Just Like That’s Cancellation Is Going Viral

It was announced last week that Sex And The City spin-off show And Just Like That was officially ending, with creators confirming that the current season would be its last.

"And just like that... the ongoing storytelling of the Sex And The City universe is coming to an end," Michael Patrick King announced in a shock statement. "While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That... season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.

"It's with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years."

And Just Like That stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis led the online tributes to the show after news broke, reflecting on the evolution of their iconic characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, over the decades.

"Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all," posted Sarah Jessica Parker in a lengthy emotional tribute.

"I am profoundly sad," added Kristin Davis. "I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever". While Cynthia Nixon thanked the entire And Just Like That and Sex And The City teams "for the quarter century of memories and friendships."

As the Sex And The City universe was confirmed to be ending, fans also looked to Kim Cattrall, who co-starred in the popular nineties sitcom and subsequent films as fan favourite character, Samantha Jones.

Cattrall, however, chose not to return for And Just Like That, with her controversial decision coming amid claims by the actress that she and SATC star Sarah Jessica Parker were never friends.

And this week, as And Just Like That confirmed its end, Cattrall posted a cryptic message to social media.

"It’s the end of a very long week," she posted to Instagram, captioning a photograph of a calming beach view. And while Cattrall did not specifically reference the And Just Like That news, fans took it as a subtle message.

"And Just Like That... Samantha sat down to watch the sunrise, took a drink from her glass of champagne and celebrated karma," read one follower's comment. Another posted: "Translation: finally this thing is over (in a Samantha voice)".

And Just Like That... will officially end with a two-part finale, set to air on Thursday 7 August, and Thursday 14 August.