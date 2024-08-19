Suki Waterhouse just wore *the* Chloé boho dress

It’s official; boho is back. Creative Director Chemena Kamali’s ethereal Chloé debut signalled a return to diaphanous dresses and floaty fabrics, and the It Girls paid attention.

Despite its free-spirited Mother Earth aesthetic, Chloé, under Kamali’s direction, has become a go-to for red carpets and starry events. Perennial boho icon Sienna Miller—who sat front row at the Parisian label’s AW24 show earlier this year wearing the wedges that spawned a thousand memes—was spotted at Cannes in one of the brand’s tumbling gowns.

Daisy Edgar-Jones has been wearing the fluid and floaty dresses on heavy rotation, and now, Suki Waterhouse has whipped the fashion press into a frenzy with her own flippy Chloé gown of tumbling layers.

Taking to the stage on night three of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium, Waterhouse appeared to have rifled through the wardrobe of her fictional bandmate, Daisy Jones, as she appeared in a tiered chiffon gown and suede Western boots.

The dusky peach gown is from Chloé’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, which draws heavily from Karl Lagerfeld’s tenure at the house in the ’70s.

In keeping with the bohemian mood, Waterhouse—who was styled by Rob Zangardi and Cassy Meier—kept accessories minimal, opting for a cluster of Swiftie beaded bracelets and stacked Tiffany & Co. rings.

As if to complete the ethereal energy, Waterhouse told Rolling Stone that opening for Swift was a dream come true and that she has been “manifesting super hard.”

