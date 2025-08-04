Prince Harry Responds to Shocking Claim That ‘Punches Were Thrown’ at Prince Andrew During Heated Argument

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are two of the most talked-about people in the world - particularly since their step back from royal life and 2020 relocation to Montecito, California.

However, it is their relationship with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors that still makes the most headlines, with reports surfacing this week about Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's "problematic" past.

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York is a new biography about Prince Andrew, published by renowned royal biographer Andrew Lownie. And while the highly-anticipated book is set for release later this month, an explosive excerpt was published in the Daily Mail on Saturday.

The shocking claims from the published excerpt allege that a heated argument between Prince Harry and Prince Andrew turned into a physical fight back in 2013.

"Punches were thrown over something Andrew said behind Harry’s back", read the explosive claims by author Andrew Lownie.

"Harry told [the Duke of York] he was a coward not to say it to his face. Harry got the better of Andrew by all accounts, leaving him with a bloody nose before the fight was broken up."

The biography also reportedly makes claims that Prince Andrew "accused Meghan [Markle] of being an opportunist and thought she was too old for Harry".

The excerpt alleges that the Duke of York thought "his nephew was making the biggest mistake ever" and that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage would "not last more than a month".

Prince Harry has denied these claims, with a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex releasing a statement on their behalf on Sunday evening.

"I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight," read the statement. "Nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry."

We will continue to update this story.