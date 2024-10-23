5 minutes with Nicky Zimmermann - why she'll never tire of seeing real women wearing her clothes

I first bought a piece of clothing from Zimmermann in 2006 during a trip to Sydney. It was a sleeveless silk dress with a muted leopard print that I wore over a black slip, paired with gladiator sandals and a metal disc belt. Even back then, the brand had a relaxed yet polished sense of cool, and when you put on something from Zimmermann - you felt cool.

Fast forward nearly 20 years, and the Australian label has evolved from an independent resort-wear brand to one of the world’s most powerful luxury ready-to-wear labels. With over 58 stores in the world and stocked in the world’s most prestigious department stores, you’d assume that founders Nicky and Simone had achieved it all. But in 2023 they also became Australia’s first billion-dollar fashion label after private equity firm Advent International bought a majority stake in the business.

Zimmermann Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zimmermann has long been the go-to for beautiful occasion wear and feminine yet polished beachwear. However, in recent seasons, the brand has expanded its offerings, excelling in everything from statement outerwear to impeccable tailoring and footwear. Their signature aesthetic combines delicate details such as broderie anglaise trims, lace, and corsetry - with joyful yet subtly muted colour palettes.

For Spring/Summer 2025 the brand tapped into it’s customer’s love of never ending summers and 1970’s surf culture by projecting clips from the movie ‘Morning Of The Earth’ onto the vast wall of the venue, inside Paris’ Palais De Tokyo. Having followed the brand for the past 20 years, it is no exaggeration when I say this was quite possibly my favourite collection yet. Featuring cascading ruffles in weightless silks, plunge-neck swimsuits in rust and low-slung hipster maxi skirts in iridescent fabrics - I left the show wanting to be that woman - and if I couldn't have her lifestyle, I could at least dress like her.

Designer Nicky Zimmermann (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, the brand announced plans to expand with the opening of 7 new standalone boutiques in the US alone - a market that makes up over 35% of Zimmermann’s sales, as well as its entry into the accessories market by launching shoes and bags - a category where they have already started to see growth. As someone who by default follows closely the luxury fashion market, and is fascinated by female founded businesses that make it big in an increasingly challenging retail landscape, Zimmermann's success is unrivalled.

This month, following the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 catwalk show, I had the pleasure of grabbing five minutes with designer Nicky Zimmermann to ask her exactly how she does it…

Zimmermann has been on an incredible growth trajectory over the years. What’s your secret, and why do you think customers keep coming back?

I think it comes down to the fact that we still love what we do. I work with an amazing design team, and we have fun. When we’re designing collections, we truly enjoy the process, and I think that comes through in the final pieces. Our customers resonate with that - they appreciate the detail, the fun, the volume, and the movement. I believe that's what keeps them coming back. And despite having done this for nearly 30 years, I’m still learning every day.

Zimmermann has maintained such a clear brand identity. How do you block out all the noise? Have you ever felt pressured to follow trends?

This might help explain it - I don’t even have my own Instagram account. It’s not something that interests me. Plus, being in Australia, we’re somewhat isolated. We go into the studio and focus on what we’re doing. We don’t look left or right -we just do what we love and have fun with it.

Zimmermann Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

I was going to ask if there’s a new category you’d want to explore, but I noticed that bags are a key focus for the Spring/Summer 2025 season.

Yes, it’s all part of the brand’s natural progression. We’ve always sold a lot of clothes, so the opportunity to do accessories was there waiting for us. In the past, customers would buy a dress and then also purchase shoes from us. Now, they can complete the look with a matching bag.

You’ve dressed so many incredible women over the years - is there anyone you’d still love to see wearing Zimmermann?

Honestly, the most flattering thing for me is seeing someone on the street wearing Zimmermann and styling it in their own unique way. They’ve gone into the store and chosen something that resonates with them, and that’s the best feeling.

