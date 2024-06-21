As a shopping editor who’s planning her next holiday, trust me - COS, Reformation and Free People are nailing elevated summer attire
Summer-perfect picks
According to LTK, searches for ‘holiday outfits’ have spiked by 35,000% in the last week alone - and it’s no wonder, with the weather *finally* warming up in the UK, our minds are on giving our holiday wardrobes an upgrade.
As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, it’s literally my job to scour through the online shops to find the fashion pieces most worth shopping for, and three particular brands have stood out for me recently when it comes to holiday attire. COS, Reformation and Free People are all nailing elevated summer attire in their own way.
For summer staples you’ll bring back year after year, look no further than Free People. Each piece from the brand’s summer range immediately transports you to a cobbled city, Italian garden or similarly exquisite holiday setting. Accessorising your outfit with a pistachio ice cream: optional (but highly recommended).
Reformation excels in linens - just ask our Fashion Editor Penny, who tried them out on a recent holiday. The brand heroes classic silhouettes with an on-trend feel, the mid-range price point always justified by the exceptional quality of the pieces.
For more structural and elegant holiday pieces, you simply can’t beat COS’ new-in summer range. The pieces always look more expensive than they actually are (think The Row, but on a budget) - perfect whether you’re off on a city or beach break.
I’m planning my next holiday, and while I’m not *entirely* sure if I’m after a romantic European tour or a relaxing beach getaway, these pieces are giving me some serious inspo. So I’ve decided to put together a carefully curated edit of the best holiday pieces from COS, Reformation and Free People - for any type of holiday you may have planned.
Shop the best holiday outfits:
Reformation
Introducong the perfect linen milkmaid dress: this Reformation number. It also comes in a few other chic colourways - perfect for your next European holiday.
Pair this linen halter top with any wide leg jeans for a 'summer in the city' look.
You can't go wrong with a woven bag come summer, and this close weave design of this one gives it an elevated feel - perfect for summer in the city.
And for a classic swimsuit with a twist - this red one piece has the most stunning cut-out detail.
COS
This pleated maxi dress is an easy elevated outfit - just add leather flip flops and oversized sunglasses.
3D floral heels are trending hard right now, and this strappy pair has a detachable floral detail so you can switch up your look with ease.
The combination of linen a structured shape makes this tie-back top feel both modern and classic.
Seashell jewellery and holiday outfits go hand in hand, and this oversized silver pendant is a fresh take on the trend.
This silk kaftan from the new COS X Tabata Shibori collection has the most incredible print.
This linen tie-detail dress comes in the most delicious shade of red. It's the perfect cover-up for the beach or a hot day in the city.
Free People
This red shift dress lives in my mind rent-free. The timeless style will see you through countless summers to come.
The angular shape of these sunglasses will add an edge to any outfit.
This linen co-ord is surprisingly affordable - the perfect heatwave-friendly outfit.
The exaggerated drop-waist style gives this dress a designer feel.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
-
Princess Kate has the 'same emotions and fears' as anyone undergoing cancer treatment
"She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift engagement rumours with wedding advice
Are they? Aren't they?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The stars turned out for the opening the V&A’s new fashion exhibition
Naomi Campbell can pull a crowd - and a look
By Mischa Anouk Smith