5 fashion designers on the summer dress trends set to take over in 2023

Given we're in the midst of our first heatwave of the year, it's safe to say that summer weather is finally here. With the new season on the horizon now is the time to take stock of your wardrobe and start thinking about the items you'll need for your summer capsule.

Of course, summer dresses are always a good place to start. Dresses are a key element of almost every summer wardrobe, acting as the perfectly polished, all-in-one outfit that can be styled in a snap. So, exactly what kind of dresses are trending for summer 2023? To understand the answer to this question, I called upon the experts.

Speaking to the creative minds and fashion designers behind some of my favourite brands—including Faithfull The Brand, FarmRio, Rixo, Rhode and Alémais—I got an insight into what we should expect to see everywhere this season. And lucky for you, I don't plan to gatekeep.

From the return of minimal '90s-inspired styles to a focus on artisanal and artful detailing, the summer dress trends of 2023 are as varied and versatile as they come. Maxi lengths are set to be omnipresent, while strapless silhouettes are also due for a resurgence.

Without further ado, keep scrolling for the biggest summer dress trends of 2023, according to five fashion designers.

Faithfull The Brand

A post shared by Faithfull the Brand (@faithfullthebrand) A photo posted by on

"What we are excited about this summer is slip-style hemlines and bias cuts," explained Faithfull The Brand's co-directors Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger. "They are both elegant and modern cuts; perfect for the cool girl who wants effortless sophistication."

The pair continued, explaining we're set to see slip dresses in a range of versatile, lightweight fabrications. "We also anticipate the maxi dress to return as a key summer staple. Its no-fuss, timeless cut allows for ease of transition from beach-to-bar."

"And finally," the pair ended, "this summer will see a resurgence of the '90s styles we all know and love. We welcome interesting detailing in high cuts, halter necklines and open backs. Taking influence from past eras and drawing inspiration from retro styling and icons, we expect dresses to emulate the ultimate sunseeker aesthetic."

Rhode

A post shared by RHODE (@shoprhode) A photo posted by on

Phoebe Vickers and Purna Khatua, the founders of Rhode, also believe the '90s are set to be a huge point of inspiration this summer. "Our customers are loving '90s mini dresses this season," Vickers and Khatua tell Marie Claire. "Simple, flattering and fun and perfect for dressing up or down depending on your style, plus they look great with a trainer or a heel."

"Mermaid-core is a runway trend that’s going to be big this summer and we’ve put our own Rhode take on this through our prints as well as upcoming sequin and embellished applique pieces," the pair explained. "And the strapless dress is also going to be popular this season – it's something that we are seeing a lot of pick up on. Some favourites from our very own Spring/Summer 2023 collection include the The Giovanna Dress & The Lisa Dress."

Alemais

A post shared by ALÉMAIS (@alemais.official) A photo posted by on

Emerging Australian designer Alémais has its own distinct artistic aesthetic and for 2023, the brand predicts the rise of versatile pieces with a unique point of view.

"A shirt dress is a classic favourite of mine," explained Alémais co-founder and creative director, Lesleigh Jermanus. "It’s so versatile to wear, timeless and I see so much value in this style which can be worn in a casual chic way or more sophisticated by changing accessories. In our Pre-Fall ‘Superhero’ Collection we have numerous shirt dresses in eclectic prints."

"I’m really drawn to statement dresses right now," Jermanus adds. "Something with an artful silhouette and luxurious hand feel, such as our Guardian Midi Dress, Leonard Fringed Dress and Dana Midi Dress. I'm always attracted to dramatic sleeves to make an impact and these are all perfect for a summer wedding, long lunch or a garden party."

Jermanus explained that collaboration is a key element in Alémais' designs, highlighting that this year they've worked with Paris-based illustrator Lou Benesch. "Each season we work with various artists to create unique prints, so naturally my final stand-out trend has to be one of our artist collab prints!"

"Storytelling is central to the collection," she adds. "Lou’s drawings depict mythical beasts and fantastical creatures which are found in the Lou and Seeker stories for this season. They are such special conversational pieces, which will be cherished for seasons to come."

FarmRio

A post shared by FARM Rio (@farmrio) A photo posted by on

“Summer dresses are our love language at FARM Rio," explains Head of Design, Thalita Cotrofe. "For 2023, we predict low-waist, cut-out and artisanal styles being the key trends of the season."

The brand is known for it's elaborate, colourful designers and this season Cotrofe highlights that it's all about dresses that make a statement. "The Sand Jungle Midi Dress, for example, is an effortless style that packs a punch, cut from breezy linen and adorned with a jungle print and tassel hem."

"We create one-of-a-kind pieces, for the woman with a free spirit and love of colour.”

Rixo

A post shared by RIXO (@rixo) A photo posted by on

Versatility is key in the Rixo world this summer, co-founder Henrietta Rix tells Marie Claire. "I really believe people want more out of their clothes now, rather than just a one-time wear/ occasion purchase. Having key dresses you know you’ll wear over and over again is only going to be more important to customers."

Aside from purely design-related trends, Rix believes eco-conscious consumers will turn to renting as a means to bring new life to their existing wardrobes this summer. "I believe renting summer dresses will also be really popular this summer, especially for occasions like weddings. We’ve just introduced rental for key occasions and bridal styles, and it’s an area of the business I’m really excited about.”