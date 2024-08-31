Can you wear shorts and boots? These 5 transitional looks prove yes

There’s no need to part from your summer shorts just yet

How to wear shorts and boots
(Image credit: @cherifaakili, @georgwhite)
Right as we were getting ready to pack our summer clothes away for good and plough full force into the autumn winter season, another heatwave has made an appearance and with it another round of confusion over just what we should be wearing right now. If you’re not ready to say goodbye to your summer shorts just yet, I’ve got good news for you, because the latest look I’ve been obsessing over allows you to keep your shorts firmly in play while also staying prepped for any weather changes that may arise. Enter shorts and boots season, the perfect transitional outfit for whatever the day has planned.

If you’re wondering how to style shorts and boots together, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, avoid ankle boots no matter the length of your shorts. Rather than elongating your frame, they’ll cut across your leg creating an awkward and unflattering fit. Next, think about the proportions of your outfit. Longer length shorts look great with knee high boots for a statuesque look while, when wearing short shorts, you can afford to show some skin and opt for a calf length style. You’ll also want to consider the heel height to ensure your boots don't just look great but offer the perfect comfort level too.

If it all sounds a bit overwhelming don’t worry, as I’ve pulled together 5 chic shorts and boots outfits for you to look to for inspiration. From jorts and knee lengths to cotton shorts and biker boots, there’s something to suit all styles. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

1. Jorts and knee high boots

@cherifaakili wearing shorts and boots

(Image credit: @cherifaakili)

Jorts have made a major comeback this summer but there’s no need to pack them away when it gets cooler either. Worn alongside a crisp white shirt, Cherifa Akili turns out the perfect transitional look that feels both classic and interesting.

M&S Pure Cotton Oversized Shirt
M&S Pure Cotton Oversized Shirt

Next 100% Cotton Denim Shorts
Next 100% Cotton Denim Shorts

Le Specs Work It! oval-frame sunglasses
Le Specs Work It! oval-frame sunglasses

Parfois Flower Choker Necklace
Parfois Flower Choker Necklace

Ganni Bou mini leather-blend top-handle bag
Ganni Bou mini leather-blend top-handle bag

H&M Knee-high boots
H&M Knee-high boots

2. Boxers and western boots

A post shared by Sophia Berk (@sophia.berk)

A photo posted by on

If you’re wondering how to bring your comfortable boxer style shorts into the new season, this look is a great way to do it. While cotton shorts and western boots have been a staple on the festival scene this summer, pairing the two with tailored separates gives them a more formal feel perfect for wearing in autumn and beyond.

H&M Single-breasted Blazer
H&M Single-breasted Blazer

boa Classic Tailored Waistcoat
boa Classic Tailored Waistcoat

Zara Striped Shorts
Zara Striped Shorts

Saint Laurent rectangular-frame acetate sunglasses
Saint Laurent rectangular-frame acetate sunglasses

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Woven Croissant Bag
Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Woven Croissant Bag

NA-KD Knee High Cowboy Stiletto Boots
NA-KD Knee High Cowboy Stiletto Boots

3. Jorts and pointed boots

A post shared by Noorie Ana (@noorieana)

A photo posted by on

Another jorts and boots look proving, while it may seem unconventional pairing, they’re a power combo that really work. Noorie Ana’s knit, jean shorts and boots combo is the perfect autumn look that feels fresh thanks to the clever way she’s played with shape and proportions.

Cotton:On Everfine rib ruched off shoulder
Cotton:On Everfine rib ruched off shoulder

Gucci Frayed denim shorts
Gucci Frayed denim shorts

Matt & Nat Melia-2 Oval Sunglasses
Matt & Nat Melia-2 Oval Sunglasses

Rove Heaven Mayhem Ribbed Earrings
Rove Heaven Mayhem Ribbed Earrings

Gucci small Horsebit Chain shoulder bag
Gucci small Horsebit Chain shoulder bag

Sosandar Chocolate Brown Croc Leather Knee High Boot
Sosandar Chocolate Brown Croc Leather Knee High Boot

4. Lace shorts and biker boots

@georgwhite wearing shorts and boots

(Image credit: @georgwhite)

If biker boots are more your style, try pairing them with softer pieces like a check shirt and lace trim shorts for an interesting contrast. Here Georgia White shows us how it’s done with coordinating chocolate accessories to finish the look. On cold days, switch the short sleeve shirt for a longer style or even a jumper for extra cosiness.

Anthropologie The Keira Collared Button-Front Blouse
Anthropologie The Keira Collared Button-Front Blouse

Musier Paris Calais Shorts
Musier Paris Calais Shorts

Accessorize Textured Baker Boy Hat
Accessorize Textured Baker Boy Hat

Orelia Oversized Statement Pebble Stud Earrings
Orelia Oversized Statement Pebble Stud Earrings

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag
Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag

Steve Madden Beau buckle-embellished leather boots
Steve Madden Beau buckle-embellished leather boots

5. Cotton shorts and rubber boots

A post shared by Georgia Bayliss (@georgiaebayliss)

A photo posted by on

Sometimes keeping it simple is the way to go and Georgia Bayliss’ oversized knit, shorts and boots outfit is proof. With shorter shorts, you can afford to go for a more masculine boot, like this chunky rubber style which toughens up the look alongside her leather jacket.

Mango Leather biker jacke
Mango Leather biker jacke

Arket Roll-Neck Cashmere-Wool Jumper
Arket Roll-Neck Cashmere-Wool Jumper

COS Gathered Drawstring Shorts
COS Gathered Drawstring Shorts

Prada butterfly-shape acetate sunglasses
Prada butterfly-shape acetate sunglasses

Bottega Veneta Jodie small knotted intrecciato leather tote
Bottega Veneta Jodie small knotted intrecciato leather tote

& Other Stories Chunky Tall Leather Boots
& Other Stories Chunky Tall Leather Boots

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

