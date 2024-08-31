Can you wear shorts and boots? These 5 transitional looks prove yes

Right as we were getting ready to pack our summer clothes away for good and plough full force into the autumn winter season, another heatwave has made an appearance and with it another round of confusion over just what we should be wearing right now. If you’re not ready to say goodbye to your summer shorts just yet, I’ve got good news for you, because the latest look I’ve been obsessing over allows you to keep your shorts firmly in play while also staying prepped for any weather changes that may arise. Enter shorts and boots season, the perfect transitional outfit for whatever the day has planned.

If you’re wondering how to style shorts and boots together, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, avoid ankle boots no matter the length of your shorts. Rather than elongating your frame, they’ll cut across your leg creating an awkward and unflattering fit. Next, think about the proportions of your outfit. Longer length shorts look great with knee high boots for a statuesque look while, when wearing short shorts, you can afford to show some skin and opt for a calf length style. You’ll also want to consider the heel height to ensure your boots don't just look great but offer the perfect comfort level too.

If it all sounds a bit overwhelming don’t worry, as I’ve pulled together 5 chic shorts and boots outfits for you to look to for inspiration. From jorts and knee lengths to cotton shorts and biker boots, there’s something to suit all styles. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

1. Jorts and knee high boots

Jorts have made a major comeback this summer but there’s no need to pack them away when it gets cooler either. Worn alongside a crisp white shirt, Cherifa Akili turns out the perfect transitional look that feels both classic and interesting.

2. Boxers and western boots

A post shared by Sophia Berk (@sophia.berk) A photo posted by on

If you’re wondering how to bring your comfortable boxer style shorts into the new season, this look is a great way to do it. While cotton shorts and western boots have been a staple on the festival scene this summer, pairing the two with tailored separates gives them a more formal feel perfect for wearing in autumn and beyond.

3. Jorts and pointed boots

A post shared by Noorie Ana (@noorieana) A photo posted by on

Another jorts and boots look proving, while it may seem unconventional pairing, they’re a power combo that really work. Noorie Ana’s knit, jean shorts and boots combo is the perfect autumn look that feels fresh thanks to the clever way she’s played with shape and proportions.

4. Lace shorts and biker boots

If biker boots are more your style, try pairing them with softer pieces like a check shirt and lace trim shorts for an interesting contrast. Here Georgia White shows us how it’s done with coordinating chocolate accessories to finish the look. On cold days, switch the short sleeve shirt for a longer style or even a jumper for extra cosiness.

5. Cotton shorts and rubber boots

A post shared by Georgia Bayliss (@georgiaebayliss) A photo posted by on

Sometimes keeping it simple is the way to go and Georgia Bayliss’ oversized knit, shorts and boots outfit is proof. With shorter shorts, you can afford to go for a more masculine boot, like this chunky rubber style which toughens up the look alongside her leather jacket.