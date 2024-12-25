Sabrina Carpenter has become this year's unexpected style icon- here's how to replicate some of her best looks

It's been quite a year for singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter. From headlining her own US tour after a stint opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, to her own Netflix Christmas special, surpassing a billion streams on Spotify, and performing at Coachella – Carpenter's 2024 has been seething with success.

But the star's icon status is just starting. According to Google, search queries surrounding Carpenter reached an all-time high, with +739,900% growth as avid fans continue to search all things Sabrina Carpenter hair, tour and, of course, style. With just her aesthetic alone growing +614% in search volume over the last 12 months, it's safe to say Carpenter is on her way to becoming a true Hollywood It-girl.

With FROW appearances during Paris Fashion Week at Loewe and Louis Vuitton and working with renowned celebrity stylists Jason Bolden and Jared Ellner, some may say Carpenter's style evolution has been firmly cemented this year as she transformed from former Disney Channel star to one of Spotify's top streamers.

Since then, her style has been described as glamorous, fun, and modern, with quirky motifs and prints in pastel colours and vintage silhouettes. Keeping Old Hollywood at the forefront with her classic pin-up curls and attention to all that glitters, we have been watching carefully to see what her fashionable next steps may bring.

Between performances and off-duty days documented on her social media, Carpenter's style always features vintage or vintage-inspired pieces, a coordinating palette whether she opts for pastels or neutrals, and, most importantly, a great source of inspiration for petite women (she stands at five feet, to be exact).

So, with the New Year quickly approaching and party-dressing inspiration reaching an all-time high, we decided it was the perfect time to look back at some of Sabrina Carpenter's best looks of 2024. And because we're in the giving spirit, we detailed how to get the look if you're stuck on New Year's dressing or are just simply looking to take some inspiration from Gen-Z's favourite fashion girl. You're welcome.

The 1960's-Inspired Party Look

Sabrina Carpenter's on-stage looks tend to feature a fair amount of sequins, leotards, and sky-high boots. However, in her most recent performance at Jack Antonoff’s annual 'The Ally Coalition' talent show, she opted for a 1960s greaser-inspired look by New York-based designer Markgong.

For this look, keep in line with Carpenter's sleek yet fun monochrome approach by opting for pedal pushers and a matching top with textured elements like 3D bows. Finish off with sky-high platforms, and you're all set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miu Miu Girl

Looking for a more luxurious look? Why not go full Miu Miu girl and pair a classic cropped polo top with a white bubble skirt and heels. Of course, you can't forget the brand's uber-viral round specs for the ultimate classic yet amusing look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'The Nanny' Inspired look

For those unfamiliar with the 1990s American sitcom 'The Nanny', this looks screams Fran Fine. The character, played by Fran Drescher, is known for her bold, maximalist looks that merge seamlessly with Carpenter's approach to fashion. So it is no wonder she sourced one of the character's most popular pieces, her two-toned leopard print blazer.

Pair this coat with a pair of Lurex mini shorts, heels, and a square bucket bag for the ultimate evening look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monochromatic texture

For the screening of her Christmas Special, Carpenter dusted off this vintage Chanel Fall 1994 set for the ultimate holiday look. Pairing it with fuzzy white mules to complete the look, I now too, want to invest in a coordinating furry two-piece to wear to all of my evening functions for the foreseeable future.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Off Duty

Off duty outfit

It wouldn't be a cool-girl outfit round-up without an incredible off-duty look. Behind Carpenter's glamorous on-stage and evening looks, there is also an astonishing archive of documented outfits from her downtime that are equally easy to recreate and offer the same stylish impact as her glittering corseted costumes.

Simply opt for a classic denim and a white knit outfit formula paired with biker boots and a burgundy barette to complete the look.