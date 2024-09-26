Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025: The Highlights

Milan Fashion Week has drawn to a close and it's time for the final leg of fashion month, the much-anticipated Paris Fashion Week.

It's a packed show schedule, featuring some of the most iconic couture houses as well as newer design talent. But fear not – the Marie Claire team is on the ground, bringing you all the best bits from the catwalks. Scroll to see what you'll be wearing next season...

Christian Dior

"Maria Grazia Chiuri’s objective for this Dior spring-summer 2025 ready-to-wear collection is to recapitulate the meaning of the garment, as if each model has been given the chance to speak and reveal the work preceding its own construction," read the Dior show notes.

As such, the Creative Director has delivered a collection that is both beautiful and functional, an ode to the history of the house, but with a modern twist for the modern woman.

The collection plays on the duality of today's wearer. White shirts are paired with black skirts and trousers, formal blazers are deconstructed to add an informal feel, metallic fringed playsuits are paired with lace up silver knee-high trainers.

Red bomber jackets paired with combat trousers serve as a counterpoint to the more romantic tulle gowns and metallic fringed skirts.

Acne Studios

The Acne Studios spring/summer 2025 show was staged within an installation from the artist Jonathan Lyndon Chase: household objects, such as lamps, fans, sinks and radios were reinterpreted through a JLC lens. Pieces were painted, and illustrated, it was like stepping into another world, a little bit like a subversive Polly Pocket. “The domestic world has a lot of mixed connotations,” said Acne’s Jonny Johansson, “but I love how Jonathan embraces and plays with it.”

When it came to the clothes, proportions were playfully warped as well. Silhouettes came exaggerated in comforting fabrics; it was both sensuous and stiff, for little draped dresses and stiff little skirts and trousers.

Saint Laurent

Since his appointment at Saint Laurent back in 2016, Anthony Vaccarello’s strength has been in his ability to amplify the Maison’s archive style, as set out by its founder Mr Yves Saint Laurent himself. For spring/summer 2025, he did that again—and a little more, in what was also a homage to the very man himself. Models appeared in layered mannish tailoring, neatly tied business ties and signature spectacles, just as the late designer himself used to wear before his passing in 2008.

There were also nods to Saint Laurent’s muses, such as Loulou de la Falaise and Nan Kempner in the 1970s spirit of bohemian dresses in jewel hues. It was a sort of genius idea for a collection, especially in a time when so many designers come and go. But Mr Saint Laurent remains.

Balmain

Bold shoulders have always been a part of the Balmain wardrobe, but they’re very much back and bigger this season, and this time rooted in surrealism. Olivier Rousteing explored illusions of beauty: beaded or embroidered portraits and close-ups, of long painted talons, blasted across pointed silhouettes - jagged shoulders and peplum-esque skirts, or a pair of long sweeping gowns.

The super sharp jacket shoulders harked back to a Balmain rock ‘n’ roll classic. It was surreal - but suitably striking in a palette of cerise, black, lipstick red, a very bright pink (perhaps Balmain pink?!), gold and white.

Cecilie Bahnsen

A collaboration with North Face this season added a rugged and outdoors edge to the otherwise whimsical, shy and sensitive brand from the Danish designer. Big adventure bags came with pretty puff-ball dresses, confection-like cagoules made for the ideal marriage of the two names, while wispy layered dresses came adorned in floral applique. Toughening up suited Bahnsen.

Germanier

If there’s one designer who has, what feels like overnight, built a reputation on brilliant and bright, dazzling dressing that brings a genuine sense of fun and wonder to fashion, it’s Kevin Germanier. The Central Saint Martins graduate has built traction in recent years with his party looks made from sustainable materials in ways that make it hard to believe. Inspired by signs of the zodiac this season, it was his sixth show, featuring a handful of collaborations to bring to life outfits made from plastic curtains, VHS tape remains and flip-flops. Exuberant, tinsel-y, statuesque and showpiece-y, this collection also included a new “flagship” bag, the Trésorium.