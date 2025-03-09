In a transitional wardrobe rut? These are the best spring dresses to add to your collection for every occasion

Judging by the recent spate of sunny weather, spring has officially arrived. Although most of us are welcoming higher temperatures with open arms, the scramble to transition from a fur-stuffed winter wardrobe to light and airy separates can be slightly overwhelming. But with a range of the best spring dresses in your arsenal, getting dressed for the next few months will be literally, and figuratively, a breeze.

This year's spring/summer trends are overwhelmingly dopamine-inducing, feminine and maximalist, which I believe all good dresses should be. Full skirts, powder pink palettes and asymmetric cuts are set to define the season, but there's no going wrong with classic A-line silhouettes and light linen fabrications to bolster your everyday spring/summer outfits.

From the high street to high end, there's no shortage of beautiful spring dresses to sink your teeth into this year—including pieces you will wear for countless seasons to come. Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect wedding guest dress, a spring dress to take you to the office, or a new everyday investment piece that you can throw on and feel instantly polished, I've spent hours browsing to bring you the best spring dresses on the market to shop now.

Best casual spring dresses

Best formal spring dresses

Bardot Verona Sequin Maxi Dress £149 at Anthropologie An example of sequins done right, this dress will take you from weddings to nights out effortlessly. Reformation Camella Dress £348 at Reformation Reformation has some beautiful spring dresses in at the moment, including this chic maxi number. Zara Satin Midi Dress £29.99 at Zara No dress collection is complete without a satin midi dress—make it formal with heels or dress down on holiday with flip flops. Rixo Hayley Tulip Fields Dress £295 at Rixo Want to do spring florals the right way? Look no further than this vintage style Rixo dress.

Best patterned spring dresses

Best minimalist spring dresses