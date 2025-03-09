In a transitional wardrobe rut? These are the best spring dresses to add to your collection for every occasion
With these in your arsenal, you're set for the months ahead
Judging by the recent spate of sunny weather, spring has officially arrived. Although most of us are welcoming higher temperatures with open arms, the scramble to transition from a fur-stuffed winter wardrobe to light and airy separates can be slightly overwhelming. But with a range of the best spring dresses in your arsenal, getting dressed for the next few months will be literally, and figuratively, a breeze.
This year's spring/summer trends are overwhelmingly dopamine-inducing, feminine and maximalist, which I believe all good dresses should be. Full skirts, powder pink palettes and asymmetric cuts are set to define the season, but there's no going wrong with classic A-line silhouettes and light linen fabrications to bolster your everyday spring/summer outfits.
From the high street to high end, there's no shortage of beautiful spring dresses to sink your teeth into this year—including pieces you will wear for countless seasons to come. Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect wedding guest dress, a spring dress to take you to the office, or a new everyday investment piece that you can throw on and feel instantly polished, I've spent hours browsing to bring you the best spring dresses on the market to shop now.
Best casual spring dresses
Polka dots are already a huge trend for this season, but this silhouette has true timeless appeal.
Knitted dresses make for the perfect transitional piece and this hue nails the butter yellow trend.
Mini dresses aren't just for summer—style this with knee high boots and a slouchy knit until it heats up.
Best formal spring dresses
An example of sequins done right, this dress will take you from weddings to nights out effortlessly.
Reformation has some beautiful spring dresses in at the moment, including this chic maxi number.
No dress collection is complete without a satin midi dress—make it formal with heels or dress down on holiday with flip flops.
Best patterned spring dresses
Play into the asymmetric trend with this versatile statement midi.
Fun and playful, this Peachy Den dress is guaranteed to be your most complimented item over the next few months.
This smock dress will look extra cut layered over jeans or capris throughout spring.
Best minimalist spring dresses
If you're after a dress you can where absolutely everywhere this season, I think this is it.
Elevate your minimalist capsule wardrobe with these oversized sleeves.
A feminine Dôen dress is an enduring investment you will thank yourself for.
Best long sleeve spring dresses
I wear my Sleeper dress on repeat during spring and summer. This style can be worn on or off the shoulder depending on the occasion or your preference.
Pastel pink and covered in ruffles? This might be *the* perfect spring dress.
A seasonless dress that will ease you into spring, the flared sleeves and lightweight fabric are a winning combination.
