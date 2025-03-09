In a transitional wardrobe rut? These are the best spring dresses to add to your collection for every occasion

With these in your arsenal, you're set for the months ahead

composite of models wearing the best spring dresses from Mango, Zara, Nobody&#039;s Child
(Image credit: Mango, Zara, Nobody's Child)
Jump to category:
Amelia Yeomans
By
published
in Buying Guides

Judging by the recent spate of sunny weather, spring has officially arrived. Although most of us are welcoming higher temperatures with open arms, the scramble to transition from a fur-stuffed winter wardrobe to light and airy separates can be slightly overwhelming. But with a range of the best spring dresses in your arsenal, getting dressed for the next few months will be literally, and figuratively, a breeze.

This year's spring/summer trends are overwhelmingly dopamine-inducing, feminine and maximalist, which I believe all good dresses should be. Full skirts, powder pink palettes and asymmetric cuts are set to define the season, but there's no going wrong with classic A-line silhouettes and light linen fabrications to bolster your everyday spring/summer outfits.

From the high street to high end, there's no shortage of beautiful spring dresses to sink your teeth into this year—including pieces you will wear for countless seasons to come. Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect wedding guest dress, a spring dress to take you to the office, or a new everyday investment piece that you can throw on and feel instantly polished, I've spent hours browsing to bring you the best spring dresses on the market to shop now.

Best casual spring dresses

model wearing nobody's child polka dot dress
Nobody's Child Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

Polka dots are already a huge trend for this season, but this silhouette has true timeless appeal.

Mango Pleated Knitted Dress

Mango Pleated Knitted Dress

Knitted dresses make for the perfect transitional piece and this hue nails the butter yellow trend.

Noa Shirred Striped Cotton-Blend Poplin Mini Dress
Noa Shirred Striped Cotton-Blend Poplin Mini Dress

Mini dresses aren't just for summer—style this with knee high boots and a slouchy knit until it heats up.

Denim Half-Zip Dress
Cos Denim Half-Zip Dress

Denim dresses can be worn year-round, so this is a very worthwhile investment.

Best formal spring dresses

Bardot Verona Sequin Maxi Dress
Bardot Verona Sequin Maxi Dress

An example of sequins done right, this dress will take you from weddings to nights out effortlessly.

Camella Dress
Reformation Camella Dress

Reformation has some beautiful spring dresses in at the moment, including this chic maxi number.

Satin Midi Dress
Zara Satin Midi Dress

No dress collection is complete without a satin midi dress—make it formal with heels or dress down on holiday with flip flops.

Hayley - Tulip Fields Blue
Rixo Hayley Tulip Fields Dress

Want to do spring florals the right way? Look no further than this vintage style Rixo dress.

Best patterned spring dresses

Ganni Asymmetric Draped Leopard-Print Stretch Recycled-Mesh Midi Dress
Ganni Leopard-Print Stretch Recycled-Mesh Midi Dress

Play into the asymmetric trend with this versatile statement midi.

The Cindy Frill Dress, Lilo
Peachy Den The Cindy Frill Dress

Fun and playful, this Peachy Den dress is guaranteed to be your most complimented item over the next few months.

Jemima Mini Dress - Red Cherries
Damson Madder Jemima Mini Dress

This smock dress will look extra cut layered over jeans or capris throughout spring.

Coastline Striped Maxi Dress
SIR Coastline Striped Maxi Dress

This vibrant SIR dress is just made for spring.

Best minimalist spring dresses

rohe blue Silk Gown
Róhe Silk Gown

If you're after a dress you can where absolutely everywhere this season, I think this is it.

Angled Seams Jersey Dress | Black
Jigsaw Angled Seams Jersey Dress

Elevate your minimalist capsule wardrobe with these oversized sleeves.

Marianne Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Dôen Marianne Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

A feminine Dôen dress is an enduring investment you will thank yourself for.

Flared-Skirt Rib-Knit Dress
H&M Flared-Skirt Rib-Knit Dress

Transition from your jumper dresses to this lightweight flare hem silhouette.

Best long sleeve spring dresses

Cha-Cha Midi Dress in Black Vichy
Sleeper Cha-Cha Midi Dress

I wear my Sleeper dress on repeat during spring and summer. This style can be worn on or off the shoulder depending on the occasion or your preference.

Ruffled Silk-Chiffon Gown
Chloé Ruffled Silk-Chiffon Gown

Pastel pink and covered in ruffles? This might be *the* perfect spring dress.

Mango Zebra-Print Flared Dress

Mango Zebra-Print Flared Dress

A seasonless dress that will ease you into spring, the flared sleeves and lightweight fabric are a winning combination.

Wren Painted Floral Print Shirred Dress
Massimo Dutti Midi Dress With Seam Details

Transition effortlessly from the office to dinner celebrations in this understated midi.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸