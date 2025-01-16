Prada’s Re-Nylon campaign continues to raise awareness for ocean preservation

Prada and National Geographic may not seem like the most likely mix — but think again. The brand has released a series of four documentary films in partnership with the journal’s studio CreativeWorks to celebrate the 2025 Prada Re-Nylon collection. This is the third installment of the campaign since the project was launched in 2019.

Regenerated from plastic waste sourced from ocean and landfills, Prada Re-Nylon testifies the Prada Group’s aim to create products without using new resources.

(Image credit: Prada)

The films feature actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Sadie Sink, along with SEA BEYONDers and Goodwill Ambassadors of the project Valentina Gottlieb and Giovanni Chimienti, as well as local National Geographic experts.

Tied to a deep belief in the connection of fashion to culture and society, the Prada Group created the SEA BEYOND educational program in 2019, in partnership with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, to raise awareness on ocean preservation.

1% of proceeds from the Prada Re-Nylon collection will benefit SEA BEYOND, with the aim of inspiring new generations and making them aware of the importance of the ocean and the need to preserve it.

(Image credit: Prada)

In these new episodes, Benedict Cumberbatch and Sadie Sink visit Norway and Mexico respectively.

Each film is an immersive experience, taking viewers behind the scenes, under the surface of the sea, and beyond. Revealing the majesty of this complex ecosystem, the dangers these marine environments face, and how we can evolve our approaches to create positive impact, the segments reframe the Prada Re-Nylon narrative within the communities and environments it is transforming.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Prada)

(Image credit: Prada)

The films are part of the Prada Group’s primary remit in SEA BEYOND – to promote ocean literacy, understand the importance of ocean preservation and champion change.

And what about the Re-Nylon pieces? Signature bags, dresses and accessories in the re-purposed fabric are classic Prada. Doing good never looked so chic.

Shop Prada Re-Nylon

Prada Mariner Re-Nylon Small Bucket Bag £1,660 at Prada

Prada Re-Edition Re-Nylon Mini Bag With Studs £1,660 at Prada