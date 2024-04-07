Espadrilles are the classic summer footwear of choice you need in your wardrobe this summer

Summer is officially on the horizon and while many would argue slipping your feet into any pair of sandals would signal that warm weather has finally arrived. Whilst its still a little chilly for open toe sandals, there’s one style in particular that unofficially marks the arrival of warmer weather, and one that you need to stock up on now. It’s the sandal you’re sure to spot at least one person wearing at every spring wedding and that you’ll find in nearly every suitcase come summer. Of course, it’s the classic espadrille.

First worn in Spain as far back as 2000 BC, it’s no wonder the espadrille is synonymous with summer when you take into account its mediterranean roots. But, while it may have come from humble beginnings, the espadrille has risen to new heights in recent years, not only as the go-to shoe for summer day dressing and events, but also in its appeal to both high end designers such as Celine and Chanel, and the high street alike - who are consistently re-imagining this shoe in exciting new ways.

(Image credit: Penelope Chilvers)

If in the past, you’ve found yourself shying away from the espadrille in fear it would appear too twee, you’re in for a surprise as for 2024 there’s an espadrille to suit all styles. While classic lace up wedges are a forever staple for the espadrille purist, this season also sees more decorated styles sandals step into the limelight at Jimmy Choo and John Lewis, while lovers of this season's must-have Mary-Jane will be overjoyed to see Sam Edelman have re-imagined the espadrille with an on-trend twist in the form of their velvet buckled flats.

If you’re wondering how to style the espadrille in 2024, don’t think you have to play it safe. While espadrilles and summer dresses will always be an easy choice, they’re also the perfect pairing for linen suits in the office, or, try a pair of espadrille flats with your best straight leg blue jeans for an easy day look. Pairing them with white denim , will create a fresh spring feel and don’t be afraid to look for styles with added details like buckles or embellishment to keep things interesting.

Ready to get shopping? Here’s our edit of the best espadrille wedges and espadrille flats to shop right now. Now roll on summer…

The best espadrille wedges