As much as we're firm advocates of investing in hard-working basics, and taking the time to curate a capsule wardrobe that will see you stylishly through you many years yet to come, even we can't resist the pull of a hot new cult item every now and then.

You know the type: that one designer piece that keeps cropping up on your Instagram feed over and over again, worn by all the cool girls, and that you just can't get out of your head. Perhaps it's a pair of fabulous shoes that you just know you'd wear every day, a handbag with the power to elevate even the most basic of outfits, or a pair of status sunglasses that are sure to be everywhere by the end of the summer—if not all of the above...

And, of course, you want the extra kudos of being one of the first to own said piece(s)—particularly given their propensity for selling out within hours, before doubling in price once they hit the re-sale sites.

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni ✨ (@chiaraferragni) A photo posted by on

Well, we have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that for spring 2025, there's a particularly epic batch of designer items that are already well on their way to achieving cult status—and we've rounded up every single one of them for you below while they're still available. The bad news is that your bank balance may take a little while to recover...

That said, all of the must-have pieces we've selected below are much more than just a one-season wonder. They might be trend-led and particularly hot right now, but they're also timeless enough to ensure you'll love and wear them in the long-term too. So, while they might be quite a hefty investment, if you consider cost-per-wear, they'll be well worth every penny.

A post shared by The Bettina Looney Edit (@thebettinalooneyedit) A photo posted by on

So, without further ado, these are officially the coolest cult pieces to get your hands on this season—from the nautical-themed Prada handbag everyone's obsessed with, to the statement Alaïa earrings poised to de-throne Bottega's iconic drop design.

Shop the designer cult buys of spring 2025

Prada Mariner Small Fabric Bucket Bag £1,620 at Prada Prada has embraced all things nautical this season with the launch of its new Mariner handbag, featuring sliding cord handles and a draw-string bucket shape. It comes in a number of chic colourways, as well as Re-Nylon formulations, but this striped cotton design complete with espadrille-esque base feels particularly timeless, and would work just as well in the city as it would on the beach.

The Row Irene Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Skirt £1,070 at Net-A-Porter The Row could release pretty much anything and it would become an instant must-have, but we—and all the internet's cool girls—are particularly enamoured with this peachy lace-trimmed silk slip skirt. It's beautifully figure-skimming, falls just below the knee, and versatile as can be: layer with knitwear and long leather boots in the winter, and with a white tee or bikini top in the heat. Trust is, this is something you'll wear forever.

ALAÏA Spiral Gold-Tone Hoop Earrings £750 at Net-A-Porter Remember when Bottega Veneta's gold teardrop earrings were the designer must-have of the moment? Well, Alaïa's statement spirals are up next—and even better, this design is far too complex to spawn endless Amazon dupes, so you won't regret investing in the real deal later.

Conner Ives Protect The Dolls T-Shirt £75 at Conner Ives A designer cult item for less than £100? It's a no-brainer—especially given Conner Ives' viral slogan t-shirt has been worn by everyone from Pedro Pascal to Lisa Rinna, proclaims support for trans rights, and all proceeds go to charity.

Loewe X Paula's Ibiza Font Small Tote Bag £1,300 at Mytheresa It wouldn't be a spring/summer cult buy list without at least one Loewe raffia basket bag—and this glorious design from the brand's latest Paula's Ibiza collaboration is everyone's current favourite. It's already sold out on Net-A-Porter, so snap it up on Mytheresa while you still can.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Cotton Twill Blouson £2,240 at Mytheresa Beige cotton bomber jackets are everywhere right now, but none is quite so covetable as this Bottega Veneta design. Complete with the brand's signature Intrecciato-leather collar, it will elevate even the simplest ensemble, and make that tricky between-seasons weather feel significantly less miserable.

Chloé Jelly Thong Sandals £450 at Mytheresa If you thought (/hoped) that last year's jelly sandal craze was firmly in the past, think again. These nostalgic Chloé kitten-heel flip-flops are quickly rising the ranks to become the shoe of the summer, and have already been re-stocked twice over due to demand.

Miu Miu Drill Cowboy Hat £460 at Miu Miu If the fact that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sydney Sweeney and Chiara Ferragni have already worn Miu Miu's cowboy hat isn't a sign that it's a cult piece in the making, then we don't know what is. Not only is it cool, but it's genuinely practical too, and comes in black, white, forest green and dark denim versions, so there's a style to suit everyone.

Celine Eyewear Triomphe Oversized Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £440 at Net-A-Porter If you've been wearing Celine's round Triomphe sunglasses non-stop for the past three years, it's high time for an upgrade—and this square-frame style should be top of your list.

Miu Miu Crochet And Leather Pouch £870 at Miu Miu Miu Miu's multicoloured crochet shoulder bag was so in-demand last summer that it was recently re-issued—and almost immediately sold out once again. If you missed out, consider investing in this new little pouch design instead. It's every bit as fun and eye-catching, but most importantly, still in stock, and less than £1,000. Obsessed.