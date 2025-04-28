These are the 11 cult designer items to invest in this season—and they're already selling out
From the new Prada bag everyone's obsessed with to the must-have trainers of the moment
As much as we're firm advocates of investing in hard-working basics, and taking the time to curate a capsule wardrobe that will see you stylishly through you many years yet to come, even we can't resist the pull of a hot new cult item every now and then.
You know the type: that one designer piece that keeps cropping up on your Instagram feed over and over again, worn by all the cool girls, and that you just can't get out of your head. Perhaps it's a pair of fabulous shoes that you just know you'd wear every day, a handbag with the power to elevate even the most basic of outfits, or a pair of status sunglasses that are sure to be everywhere by the end of the summer—if not all of the above...
And, of course, you want the extra kudos of being one of the first to own said piece(s)—particularly given their propensity for selling out within hours, before doubling in price once they hit the re-sale sites.
A post shared by Chiara Ferragni ✨ (@chiaraferragni)
A photo posted by on
Well, we have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that for spring 2025, there's a particularly epic batch of designer items that are already well on their way to achieving cult status—and we've rounded up every single one of them for you below while they're still available. The bad news is that your bank balance may take a little while to recover...
That said, all of the must-have pieces we've selected below are much more than just a one-season wonder. They might be trend-led and particularly hot right now, but they're also timeless enough to ensure you'll love and wear them in the long-term too. So, while they might be quite a hefty investment, if you consider cost-per-wear, they'll be well worth every penny.
A post shared by The Bettina Looney Edit (@thebettinalooneyedit)
A photo posted by on
So, without further ado, these are officially the coolest cult pieces to get your hands on this season—from the nautical-themed Prada handbag everyone's obsessed with, to the statement Alaïa earrings poised to de-throne Bottega's iconic drop design.
Shop the designer cult buys of spring 2025
Prada has embraced all things nautical this season with the launch of its new Mariner handbag, featuring sliding cord handles and a draw-string bucket shape. It comes in a number of chic colourways, as well as Re-Nylon formulations, but this striped cotton design complete with espadrille-esque base feels particularly timeless, and would work just as well in the city as it would on the beach.
The Row could release pretty much anything and it would become an instant must-have, but we—and all the internet's cool girls—are particularly enamoured with this peachy lace-trimmed silk slip skirt. It's beautifully figure-skimming, falls just below the knee, and versatile as can be: layer with knitwear and long leather boots in the winter, and with a white tee or bikini top in the heat. Trust is, this is something you'll wear forever.
Remember when Bottega Veneta's gold teardrop earrings were the designer must-have of the moment? Well, Alaïa's statement spirals are up next—and even better, this design is far too complex to spawn endless Amazon dupes, so you won't regret investing in the real deal later.
A designer cult item for less than £100? It's a no-brainer—especially given Conner Ives' viral slogan t-shirt has been worn by everyone from Pedro Pascal to Lisa Rinna, proclaims support for trans rights, and all proceeds go to charity.
It wouldn't be a spring/summer cult buy list without at least one Loewe raffia basket bag—and this glorious design from the brand's latest Paula's Ibiza collaboration is everyone's current favourite. It's already sold out on Net-A-Porter, so snap it up on Mytheresa while you still can.
Beige cotton bomber jackets are everywhere right now, but none is quite so covetable as this Bottega Veneta design. Complete with the brand's signature Intrecciato-leather collar, it will elevate even the simplest ensemble, and make that tricky between-seasons weather feel significantly less miserable.
If you thought (/hoped) that last year's jelly sandal craze was firmly in the past, think again. These nostalgic Chloé kitten-heel flip-flops are quickly rising the ranks to become the shoe of the summer, and have already been re-stocked twice over due to demand.
If the fact that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sydney Sweeney and Chiara Ferragni have already worn Miu Miu's cowboy hat isn't a sign that it's a cult piece in the making, then we don't know what is. Not only is it cool, but it's genuinely practical too, and comes in black, white, forest green and dark denim versions, so there's a style to suit everyone.
If you've been wearing Celine's round Triomphe sunglasses non-stop for the past three years, it's high time for an upgrade—and this square-frame style should be top of your list.
Miu Miu's multicoloured crochet shoulder bag was so in-demand last summer that it was recently re-issued—and almost immediately sold out once again. If you missed out, consider investing in this new little pouch design instead. It's every bit as fun and eye-catching, but most importantly, still in stock, and less than £1,000. Obsessed.
You will likely have seen Louis Vuitton's trainer-ballerina hybrid all over Instagram already, worn by tastemakers including Susie Lau, Sarah Lysander, Laura Jade Stone and Anna Vitiello. We're not surprised: it's the perfect everyday shoe, that's bang on trend and timeless at the same time. The green and pink colourways are sadly long gone, but this metallic silver shade is every bit as fabulous, and even more versatile.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate have announced their 14th wedding anniversary plans
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Blake Lively’s emotional tribute to husband Ryan Reynolds is going viral
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The Wales family’s former nanny has opened up about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Ties are the unexpected cool-girl accessory to invest in this season
School is in session
By Sofia Piza
-
I'm calling it—these are the must-have trainers of the season
Sack off your Sambas once and for all
By Clementina Jackson
-
5 chic and easy spring outfits I'll be wearing on repeat
Getting ready will be a breeze
By Jazzria Harris
-
Butter Yellow dresses are trending, but Kate Moss has been wearing the shade since the 90s
In our increasingly chaotic world, butter yellow offers a sense of calm and warmth.
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
This high street hotspot has the chicest spring outfits for every occasion
Step into spring
By Lauren Cunningham