Is this pink dress the must-have style of Spring/Summer 2024?

It’s an untold rule in fashion, that if three people step out in the same item, it’s officially a trend, so, when Rosie Huntington-Whitely opted for Alaia’s pastel pink gown to celebrate Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday last week, I knew I was onto something. You see, while most celebs rarely repeat an item worn by another A-lister, especially when it comes to evening wear, Rosie isn’t the first to take the pink dress out for a spin. In fact, she falls in a long line of stylish celebs and influencers all wearing the gown in recent months. So, is this officially the new it-dress of 2024?

Showcased as part of Alaia’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection in Paris, the dress features a high neckline and fitted body which flows into a sweeping floor-skimming skirt. What sets it apart from other more simple styles however is the addition of a 90’s inspired high leg bodysuit which peaks through the slightly sheer skirt to add a sense of playfulness to the dress. Combined with the pretty pastel pink tone, it twists traditional evening wear on its head, giving a balletcore spin to red carpet dressing. No wonder everyone’s so obsessed with it.

Just a few weeks before Rosie stepped out in the dress, Elsa Hosk took to instagram in full influencer mode wearing none other than the it-dress too. While Rosie paired hers with minimal accessories in the form of Alaia’s Le Teckel bag and understated nude heels, Elsa leaned into the pastel moment, accessorizing with a pink Chanel vanity bag and matching pink slingbacks. While both looks tap into different moods, they prove one thing’s for sure, no matter what you pair it with, this dress really is the moment.

Still don’t believe me? The style inspo doesn’t stop there. At Santa Barbara Film Festival, actress Greta Lee took to the red carpet in the pastel dress, paired with Alaia’s iconic bombe sandals, while Lady Gaga gave hers a transitional spin with a wool coat and platform boots.

Even the influencers are getting involved, as earlier this year Hannah Strafford Taylor, gave it the summer seal of approval, wearing it while on her family holiday to the Maldives with minimal heels and a raffia beach bag. If that’s not versatility, I don’t know what is?

While Alaia’s dress is most definitely the style to be seen in, that isn’t to say there isn’t something for simply embracing all things pink when it comes to summer dresses. While we may all be Barbiecored out after last year’s fuschia explosion, there’s something that feels fresh about the pastel tone by comparison.

So, with that in mind, I’ve compiled an edit of the best pink dresses to shop right now. From high-neck styles reminiscent of Alaia’s gown, to summer ready pink sequins and chic bandeau dresses, there’s something to suit all tastes and styles. Keep scrolling to have your own pink moment…

Shop the best pink dresses

Alaia Sleeveless turtleneck jersey maxi dress £2290 at Net-a-Porter The original it-dress, it doesn't get much better than this.

Omnes Seychelles Drape Back Detail Dress £85 at Omnes Omnes' pretty pink gown is made from 100% recycled polyester satin making it a great sustainable choice.

Staud Marlowe Grosgrain Gown £570 at Net-a-Porter The perfect wedding guest dress really does exist and it's this Staud pastel pink gown.

Reiss Lila Bridesmaid Twist Detail Midi Dress £180 (Was £298) at Reiss This may be part of Reiss' bridesmaid collection but I think it'll look great for any formal occasion from christenings to summer balls.

Zara Midi Dress with Fringe £69.99 at Zara A pink dress for the fashion maximalists, Zara's fringe style is fun, flirty and full-on.

Taller Marmo Divina fringed off-the-shoulder cady halterneck gown £1040 at Net-a-Porter Give off the perfect amount of old Hollywood glamour in Taller Marmo's pastel pink feather trimmed gown.

Mango Strapless beaded dress £350 at Mango Summer sequins don't get more show stopping than this wave printed dress from Mango's capsule collection.

River Island Studio Pink Knit Bandeau Midi Dress £70 at River Island This dress is part of River Island studio collection which offers elevated designs in quality fabrics.