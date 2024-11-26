From the catwalk to your wardrobe—these are 18 winter picks from Mytheresa you won't wan't to miss

You do not want to miss these investment pieces

Mytheresa campaign imagery woman wearing black suit and sunglasses
(Image credit: Mytheresa)
I'm a fashion editor, so it's my job to know where to source the very best products. Mytheresa, one of the leading luxury multi-brand digital platforms stocks over 250 brands, chosen by their dedicated team of buyers with fingers firmly on the fashion pulse. It's one of the more reactive luxury retailers, bringing you ready-to-wear catwalk treasures—emerging designers and heritage houses alike—rapidly. And, it's one of my favourite places to shop.

I love scrolling through its new arrivals section—it houses some of fashion's biggest brands, such as The Row, Prada, and Bottega Veneta. On my most recent browse, I noticed one theme in particular. It was investment capsule wardrobe pieces that work hard in your wardrobe.

Hues are growing deeper and more lavish as we continue to dress for the colder seasons: from an array of burgundy hues à la Khaite, Alaïa, whose Le Teckel bag is almost always sold out on other retailers to nightlife-inspired brands such as Courrèges, Faithfull (one of my faithful for sustainable clothing), Aya Muse known for its svelte shapes and new season pieces from the likes of Fusalp and Aztech Mountain, in anticipation of ski season (if that's your thing).

Of course, one could not forget the gifting season. Thankfully, Mytheresa also holds plenty of smaller stocking stuffers or fabulous treats if you're looking for the ultimate gift for her or even a unique gift for the man in your life. But, of course, there is no better gift to acquire at Mytheresa than a spectacular luxury gift. Think the Louis Vuitton Neverfull for the perfect must-have bag investment or a sleek pair of Celine's Triomphe sunglasses, I am (not so) secretly sending this to all of my loved ones.

All in all, Mytheresa is a one-stop shopping destination for all things considered luxe. Beautiful as it may be, approaching its offerings can feel overwhelming, which is where I come in with a considered edit of some of my most recommended. Consider this a guide to the best of Mytheresa this winter—from party dresses to knee-high boots and must-have gifts.

Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The Frankie Shop Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

The Frankie Shop is notorious for its impeccable tailoring and this double-breasted wool coat is no different.

Plume Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers

Miu Miu's suede trainers have been one of this quarter's most influential trainers. Instantly comfortable and chic, they are a great investment piece.

The Wow High-Rise Jersey Leggings
Wolford The Wow High-Rise Jersey Leggings

Warm, snug, and totally comfortable, these leggings are a true investment piece to style on its own or layer under trousers for the colder seasons.

lisa yang cardigan
Lisa Yang Danni Cashmere Cardigan

A perfectly slouchy cardigan in a warm caramel hue.

Off-Shoulder Silk-Blend Jersey Maxi Dress
Aya Muse Off-Shoulder Silk-Blend Jersey Maxi Dress

We're well and truly in knitted dress season and this Aya Muse style is one you'll span plenty of wear out of.

Christian Louboutin Pumppie 85 Suede Knee-High Boots
Christian Louboutin Pumppie 85 Suede Knee-High Boots

These calf skimming boots will pair excellently with dresses.

Astor Ponte Minidress
Staud Astor Ponte Minidress

Are you party season ready? This mini from US label Staud is giving off chic 90's minimalism vibes.

B croc-effect patent leather shoulder bag
Victoria Beckham B Croc-Effect Patent Leather Shoulder Bag

Victoria Beckham's nod to the animal print trend is perfectly understated.

Cutout Satin Ballet Flats
Prada Cutout Satin Ballet Flats

The sheen on these Mary Jane's doesn't go unnoticed.

Viviana Embellished Gown
Solace London Viviana Embellished Gown

Solace London is my go-to for dramatic evening wear under £1000.

Icon Felt Snow Boots
Moon Boot Icon Felt Snow Boots

One of the most infamous warm boots, these felt snow boots will see you through for many seasons and snowy terrains.

Puzzle Fold Medium leather tote bag
Loewe Puzzle Fold Medium Leather Tote Bag

Best known for its timeless and convertible style, Loewe's latest puzzle piece is spectacular.

Draped Silk Top
Christopher Esber Draped Silk Top

A great example of an elevated "going out" top.

Yana Blazer
Tove Yana Blazer

A transitional uniform piece, with a contemporary twist.

Hedi Leather Wrap Skirt
The Frankie Shop Hedi Leather Wrap Skirt

This year, why not opt for your classic leather skirt awash with a plum hue.

Blade 65 snake-effect leather pumps
Aquazzura Blade 65 Snake-Effect Leather Pumps

Animal print is one of this season's biggest trends and there's something refined about Aquazzura's take.

Imre Silk-Blend Maxi Dress
Tove Imre Silk-Blend Maxi Dress

Silken, buttery and perfectly autumnal.

Twist Cotton Top
Rick Owens Twist Cotton Top

Rick Owens' knitwear and tops are particularly special as he uses such tempting colours.

Draped mesh jersey maxi dress
Lemaire Draped Mesh Jersey Maxi Dress

Adopt the mesh trend a la Française, with Lemaire's take and pop a slip dress underneath.

Floral-Appliqué Asymmetric Top
Coperni Floral-Appliqué Asymmetric Top

Coperni's adorable floral appliqués are the cool-girl's way to do festive dressing.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70 Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik Maysale 70 Suede Mules

Manolo Blahnik Maysale Mules remain at the top of my wardrobe wish list and although I initially wanted to black, I may just be tempted by this colourway.

Avalon Afriyie
Avalon Afriyie
Freelance Contributor

Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.

