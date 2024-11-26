From the catwalk to your wardrobe—these are 18 winter picks from Mytheresa you won't wan't to miss

I'm a fashion editor, so it's my job to know where to source the very best products. Mytheresa, one of the leading luxury multi-brand digital platforms stocks over 250 brands, chosen by their dedicated team of buyers with fingers firmly on the fashion pulse. It's one of the more reactive luxury retailers, bringing you ready-to-wear catwalk treasures—emerging designers and heritage houses alike—rapidly. And, it's one of my favourite places to shop.

I love scrolling through its new arrivals section—it houses some of fashion's biggest brands, such as The Row, Prada, and Bottega Veneta. On my most recent browse, I noticed one theme in particular. It was investment capsule wardrobe pieces that work hard in your wardrobe.

Hues are growing deeper and more lavish as we continue to dress for the colder seasons: from an array of burgundy hues à la Khaite, Alaïa, whose Le Teckel bag is almost always sold out on other retailers to nightlife-inspired brands such as Courrèges, Faithfull (one of my faithful for sustainable clothing), Aya Muse known for its svelte shapes and new season pieces from the likes of Fusalp and Aztech Mountain, in anticipation of ski season (if that's your thing).

Of course, one could not forget the gifting season. Thankfully, Mytheresa also holds plenty of smaller stocking stuffers or fabulous treats if you're looking for the ultimate gift for her or even a unique gift for the man in your life. But, of course, there is no better gift to acquire at Mytheresa than a spectacular luxury gift. Think the Louis Vuitton Neverfull for the perfect must-have bag investment or a sleek pair of Celine's Triomphe sunglasses, I am (not so) secretly sending this to all of my loved ones.

All in all, Mytheresa is a one-stop shopping destination for all things considered luxe. Beautiful as it may be, approaching its offerings can feel overwhelming, which is where I come in with a considered edit of some of my most recommended. Consider this a guide to the best of Mytheresa this winter—from party dresses to knee-high boots and must-have gifts.

Shop Mytheresa New In

The Frankie Shop Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat £415v at Mytheresa The Frankie Shop is notorious for its impeccable tailoring and this double-breasted wool coat is no different.

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers £630 at Mytheresa Miu Miu's suede trainers have been one of this quarter's most influential trainers. Instantly comfortable and chic, they are a great investment piece.

Wolford The Wow High-Rise Jersey Leggings £160 at Mytheresa Warm, snug, and totally comfortable, these leggings are a true investment piece to style on its own or layer under trousers for the colder seasons.

Lisa Yang Danni Cashmere Cardigan £610 at Mytheresa A perfectly slouchy cardigan in a warm caramel hue.

Aya Muse Off-Shoulder Silk-Blend Jersey Maxi Dress £755 at Mytheresa We're well and truly in knitted dress season and this Aya Muse style is one you'll span plenty of wear out of.

Christian Louboutin Pumppie 85 Suede Knee-High Boots £1495 at Mytheresa These calf skimming boots will pair excellently with dresses.

Staud Astor Ponte Minidress £325 at MyTheresa Are you party season ready? This mini from US label Staud is giving off chic 90's minimalism vibes.

Victoria Beckham B Croc-Effect Patent Leather Shoulder Bag £ 1,085 at Mytheresa Victoria Beckham's nod to the animal print trend is perfectly understated.

Prada Cutout Satin Ballet Flats £1020 at Mytheresa The sheen on these Mary Jane's doesn't go unnoticed.

Solace London Viviana Embellished Gown £1,660 at Mytheresa Solace London is my go-to for dramatic evening wear under £1000.

Moon Boot Icon Felt Snow Boots £240 at Moonboot One of the most infamous warm boots, these felt snow boots will see you through for many seasons and snowy terrains.

Loewe Puzzle Fold Medium Leather Tote Bag £1,450 at Mytheresa Best known for its timeless and convertible style, Loewe's latest puzzle piece is spectacular.

Christopher Esber Draped Silk Top £475 at Mytheresa A great example of an elevated "going out" top.

Tove Yana Blazer £1260 at Mytheresa A transitional uniform piece, with a contemporary twist.

The Frankie Shop Hedi Leather Wrap Skirt £495 at Mytheresa This year, why not opt for your classic leather skirt awash with a plum hue.

Aquazzura Blade 65 Snake-Effect Leather Pumps £655 at Mytheresa Animal print is one of this season's biggest trends and there's something refined about Aquazzura's take.

Tove Imre Silk-Blend Maxi Dress £ 1,165 at Mytheresa Silken, buttery and perfectly autumnal.

Rick Owens Twist Cotton Top £415 at Mytheresa Rick Owens' knitwear and tops are particularly special as he uses such tempting colours.

Lemaire Draped Mesh Jersey Maxi Dress £535 at Mytheresa Adopt the mesh trend a la Française, with Lemaire's take and pop a slip dress underneath.

Coperni Floral-Appliqué Asymmetric Top £350 at Mytheresa Coperni's adorable floral appliqués are the cool-girl's way to do festive dressing.