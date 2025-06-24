Andrea's It List: 11 Non-negotiables I always Bring to Paris With Me

Paris essentials, I rely on time and time again

I recently travelled to my favourite European city of Paris for work. I was attending a fascinating conference on Longevity run by LÓreal bringing together the world's top experts in health, nutrition and skincare. A short trip like this always presents a packing dilemma, particularly because I have so many days that require an all day outfit to take me from early morning meetings right though to evening events or dinners.

Thankfully, I have my own mini capsule wardrobe for Paris trips - a handful of hard working multitasking items I rely on again and again. Here's what I packed.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Croc-Embossed Slingbacks
Croc-Embossed Slingbacks

These croc sling backs by Totem are just on the right side of formal while being super comfortable for all day wear - the perfect alternative to heels.

Me + Em Textured Crop Jacket
Me + Em Textured Crop Jacket

I love a pop of colour for work and paired this cropped Parisian inspired Me+Em blue jacket with my straight cut jeans and a white T shirt for business meetings.

Reiss Twill Flared Trousers

Reiss Twill Flared Trousers

I never travel in summer without a comfortable pair of white wide leg trousers which always feel like a simple statement piece. These ones by Reiss are timeless.

Adeye Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Adeye Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are everywhere in Paris as they are in London. These black and silver studded ones by Aeyde are versatile enough to take you from day to night and feel effortlessly French.

DeMellier The Vancouver
Demellier The Vancouver

I took this compact tan Demellier Vancouver cross body bag with me for my daytime essentials. It's stylish, practical and is versatile to go with everything in my wardrobe.

The Frankie Shop Blazer
The Frankie Shop Blazer

You'll never regret buying a good black oversized blazer like this one from Frankie Shop. I threw this over a white t-shirt and trousers for daytime and it paired perfectly with my midi dresses for evening too.

Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

I don't often wear denim to the office in London, but these high rise straight jeans from Reformation are my go to smart jeans for trips and shoots. So easy to throw on and super comfortable for travelling in, I dressed these up with my jeans and blazer for meetings.

White Rosa Double Trim T-Shirt
White Rosa Double Trim T-Shirt

I never travel without a couple of my favourite round neck white t-shirts. I love this one by Whistles which is nicely cut at the neck and a relaxed fit - perfect in the heat.

Rixo Blouse
Rixo Ellery Cotton Blouse

I always pack this feminine white cotton blouse with ruffle trim from Rixo when going to France, which feels quintessentially Parisian and is great with jeans.

Sofia Trim Jersey Midi Dress-Navy
Sofia Trim Jersey Midi Dress-Navy

I relied on this navy midi dress from Boden on the days when I was working all day and straight out for the evening. Super comfortable for travelling and flattering on the waist and hips, the puff sleeves and pleats at the front make it look more expensive than it is once on.

Idelle Dress by Reformation
Idelle dress by Reformation

The Idelle dress by Reformation is an investment piece you'll wear from office to evening to holidays. A flattering and versatile shape, it was another hard working hero which I could easily style with all my shoes and jackets.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

Staud Wells Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
Staud Wells Cotton Poplin Midi Dress

If you're planning on attending Ascot and having a last minute panic about what to wear, we've got you.

The expert team at Marie Claire have rounded up a comprehensive guide including tailoring, occasion dresses and millinery. Royal Ascot also comes with its very own set of sartorial rules and a strict 'expected' dress code, which you'll also need to consider.

So whether you're looking for a killer look for the races or another of the key summer season events, you'll find plenty to inspire you such as this pillar box red Staud poplin midi dress.

A montage of images of Andrea Thompson, Marie Claire's Editor in Chief and the words 'Andrea's It-List' to advertise her new column

(Image credit: Future)
Andrea Thompson
Editor in Chief

Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.

Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite