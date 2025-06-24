Andrea's It List: 11 Non-negotiables I always Bring to Paris With Me
Paris essentials, I rely on time and time again
I recently travelled to my favourite European city of Paris for work. I was attending a fascinating conference on Longevity run by LÓreal bringing together the world's top experts in health, nutrition and skincare. A short trip like this always presents a packing dilemma, particularly because I have so many days that require an all day outfit to take me from early morning meetings right though to evening events or dinners.
Thankfully, I have my own mini capsule wardrobe for Paris trips - a handful of hard working multitasking items I rely on again and again. Here's what I packed.
I don't often wear denim to the office in London, but these high rise straight jeans from Reformation are my go to smart jeans for trips and shoots. So easy to throw on and super comfortable for travelling in, I dressed these up with my jeans and blazer for meetings.
I relied on this navy midi dress from Boden on the days when I was working all day and straight out for the evening. Super comfortable for travelling and flattering on the waist and hips, the puff sleeves and pleats at the front make it look more expensive than it is once on.
