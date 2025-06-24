Andrea's It List: 11 Non-negotiables I always Bring to Paris With Me

I recently travelled to my favourite European city of Paris for work. I was attending a fascinating conference on Longevity run by LÓreal bringing together the world's top experts in health, nutrition and skincare. A short trip like this always presents a packing dilemma, particularly because I have so many days that require an all day outfit to take me from early morning meetings right though to evening events or dinners.

Thankfully, I have my own mini capsule wardrobe for Paris trips - a handful of hard working multitasking items I rely on again and again. Here's what I packed.

Idelle dress by Reformation £290 at Reformation The Idelle dress by Reformation is an investment piece you'll wear from office to evening to holidays. A flattering and versatile shape, it was another hard working hero which I could easily style with all my shoes and jackets.

Staud Wells Cotton Poplin Midi Dress £275 at Mytheresa

If you're planning on attending Ascot and having a last minute panic about what to wear, we've got you.

The expert team at Marie Claire have rounded up a comprehensive guide including tailoring, occasion dresses and millinery. Royal Ascot also comes with its very own set of sartorial rules and a strict 'expected' dress code , which you'll also need to consider.

So whether you're looking for a killer look for the races or another of the key summer season events, you'll find plenty to inspire you such as this pillar box red Staud poplin midi dress.

