Every time I wear these Monica Vinader earrings I get compliments
'Your earrings are SO nice'
Here on the Marie Claire fashion team, we're lucky enough to see all the latest collections of our favourite designer and high-street stores, from Net-A-Porter to Zara and Free People on a regular basis.
Yep, that is a lot of clothing and accessories, but of course now and again, certain items come along that capture our spoiled hearts. This Khaite dress, Miu Miu tote or Uniqlo bag for example.
The latest example? These Monica Vinader earrings, part of the new Odyssey collection, which landed on my desk last week. I've only worn them for a week, but I've received compliments every singe day I've done so, occasionally several times a day, from friends, family and even strangers in the street.
Firstly, the colour is mesmerising, thanks to the aquamarine stone which gives off different aquatic baby blue hues depending on the light (my two-year-old daughter called them 'mermaid earrings').
The cocktail earrings are understated enough to work during the day - worn with a white t-shirt and jeans or a red dress - but elegant enough to work with a going-out outfit too, from suits to evening gowns.
But the real winner for me, and a detail that no one commenting on the earrings could possibly know, is the fact that these are part of Monica Vinader's first fully traceable gemstone collection.
The designer behind one of my favourite ethical jewellery brands has introduced a Product Passport for each item, meaning you can trace the gems straight back to the people and places they came from (you could already trace gold, silver and lab-grown diamonds).
The Odyssey collection is mined by a fully female workforce at the Zimbaqua mine located in Karoi, Zimbabwe, and is crafted with bold cuts of faceted aquamarine, set in 100% recycled 18ct gold vermeil.
While the earrings caught my eye, the rest of the collection - a cuff, necklace, cocktail ring and another set of earrings - is equally gorgeous. Keep scrolling to shop it.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
