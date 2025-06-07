Andrea's It List: My 6 current jewellery obsessions from our Watches and Jewellery special
A special edit of key jewellery pieces I'm loving from our latest issue
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List.
This month we launched our Watches and Jewellery specialwith cover star Jessica Biel, so the past few weeks I've been immersed in editing a beautiful issue packed with inspiring women, exquisite statement jewellery and the best investment watches.
The special expands on a few of themes we looked at during an uplifting eventwe hosted back in Fashion Week when we brought together some of our favourite women creatives to discuss our complex and deeply subjective relationship with time itself.
Jessica Biel is a woman who knows a thing or two about doing most of her time. In our exclusive cover interview (to tie in with her new thriller series, The Better Sister), the actor, author, entrepreneur and mother opens up on balancing multiple businesses, dealing with career rejection and being one-half of one of the most famous couples on the planet, alongside her husband, Justin Timberlake.
She also sports some killer jewellery from Chanel's 'Coco Crush' collection, complemented by our pick of some beautiful new-season looks from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and more.
Elsewhere in the issue, there's plenty to inspire you, from the best women to follow for jewellery-styling inspo to show-stopping gobstopper rings to invest in now – and wear forever. Here's my special edit of the few key pieces I'm loving.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
Designed by Elsa Peretti, the Tiffany Bone cuff is the definition of wearable art. It is shaped to highlight the natural contours of the wrist rather than conceal them. Elsa Peretti drew creative inspiration from the Capuchin crypt in Rome, a space famously adorned with human bones. The Bone Cuff has come to symbolise strength and feminine power and is a timeless and versatile piece you will wear forever.
Pandora's latest Essence collection is inspired by summer and nature and is reflected in the organic shapes and soft lines of the jewelry. The collection includes this beautiful statement cuff plated in 14k gold, which will be a timeless addition to outfits both day and night. Pair with the exquisite two-tone ear ringsand necklace - currently 30 percent off.
I love the simplicity of the elegant Longines DolceVita. If you are looking for a watch that looks far more expensive than it is, then we would highly recommend checking out this bi-color model. With a solid stainless steel case and bracelet with 18-karat rose gold accents (including the crown, which is a great touch), a flinqué silvered dial, blued hands, and painted Roman numerals, this timepiece offers brilliant value for money at around £2,000.
Want to make a special purchase this year? Debuted in 2001, Pomellato’s ‘Nudo’ ring is named after the Italian word for ‘nude’, referring to its clean, stripped-back silhouette that is free from extra ornamentation. Arranged so that they sit almost between your fingers, the blue topazes and diamonds also appear to float gently above the skin for added wow. Factor.
As sported by Jessica Biel on our cover shoot, Chanel's Coco Crush jewellery collection features a diverse range of elegant necklaces, bracelets and cuff ear rings, as well as some timeless rings like this one - perfect to mark a special stage in your life. Or just because. Crafted from 18-karat beige gold and forgoing logos for a subtle quilted design, it's the epitome of quiet luxury.
You can rely on ethical jewellery brand Monica Vinada for timelessly elegant pieces that are reasonably priced too such as this pretty Siren Muse pendant in high shine gold. As well as making beautiful pieces, they use only 100% recycled gold and sterling silver and responsibly sourced diamonds in all their jewellery making them one of my favourite all time brands.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
In our cover shoot with the beautiful Jessica Biel, shot earlier this month in LA, the star modelled some stunning designer looks from the likes of Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.
I have to admit, my favourite pieces though were this classic double breasted Max Mara trench which Jessica wore oversized in the shoot, and cute Gucci Vest which I'm now coveting. Pair both with your favourite wide leg jeans. Both on sale now.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars.
-
