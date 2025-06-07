Andrea's It List: My 6 current jewellery obsessions from our Watches and Jewellery special

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

This month we launched our Watches and Jewellery special with cover star Jessica Biel , so the past few weeks I've been immersed in editing a beautiful issue packed with inspiring women, exquisite statement jewellery and the best investment watches.



The special expands on a few of themes we looked at during an uplifting event we hosted back in Fashion Week when we brought together some of our favourite women creatives to discuss our complex and deeply subjective relationship with time itself.



Jessica Biel is a woman who knows a thing or two about doing most of her time. In our exclusive cover interview (to tie in with her new thriller series, The Better Sister), the actor, author, entrepreneur and mother opens up on balancing multiple businesses, dealing with career rejection and being one-half of one of the most famous couples on the planet, alongside her husband, Justin Timberlake.

She also sports some killer jewellery from Chanel's 'Coco Crush' collection , complemented by our pick of some beautiful new-season looks from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and more.



Elsewhere in the issue, there's plenty to inspire you, from the best women to follow for jewellery-styling inspo to show-stopping gobstopper rings to invest in now – and wear forever. Here's my special edit of the few key pieces I'm loving.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

In our cover shoot with the beautiful Jessica Biel, shot earlier this month in LA, the star modelled some stunning designer looks from the likes of Chanel, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

I have to admit, my favourite pieces though were this classic double breasted Max Mara trench which Jessica wore oversized in the shoot, and cute Gucci Vest which I'm now coveting. Pair both with your favourite wide leg jeans. Both on sale now.