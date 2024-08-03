I tested the new cult Uniqlo bag and I'm in love

I've always known that Uniqlo serves up the best white t-shirts, but now there's a new truth: it's officially the new purveyor of cult handbags.

There was last year's round shoulder bag, and last season's puffy bag, and now be prepared to fall in love with the new quilted half moon bag.

I say new, but it's actually a new and improved version of the aforementioned round shoulder bag. It was first launched two years ago, with its popularity rising dramatically thanks to the TikTok effect (it's sold out seven times over, the past year alone and has been searched over 95 million times on the social media platform).

As a result, for Autumn/Winter 24, Uniqlo has not only re-imagined the style in seven new colours and four new fabrics (including pink, brown and corduroy), but more importantly, it has also launched a bigger size, which means you can now fit your iPad or small laptop in as well as essentials such as phone, lip balm, headphones etc.

I'm officially obsessed and not least because I've tested the bag myself, and not only is it comfortable to wear and low key stylish, it also fits my small work laptop, wallet, keys, lip balm, tissues and still has some space for extra essentials.

The quilted finish also adds a luxe feel to the neutral colourways.

This one might not have been designed by Clare Waight Keller, but trust me when I say it'll fly off the shelves in no time. So you'd better snap yours up below.



Round Corduroy Mini Shoulder Bag (beige) £14.90 at Uniqlo