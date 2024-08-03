I tested the new cult Uniqlo bag and I'm in love
You can fit a small laptop in it
I've always known that Uniqlo serves up the best white t-shirts, but now there's a new truth: it's officially the new purveyor of cult handbags.
There was last year's round shoulder bag, and last season's puffy bag, and now be prepared to fall in love with the new quilted half moon bag.
I say new, but it's actually a new and improved version of the aforementioned round shoulder bag. It was first launched two years ago, with its popularity rising dramatically thanks to the TikTok effect (it's sold out seven times over, the past year alone and has been searched over 95 million times on the social media platform).
As a result, for Autumn/Winter 24, Uniqlo has not only re-imagined the style in seven new colours and four new fabrics (including pink, brown and corduroy), but more importantly, it has also launched a bigger size, which means you can now fit your iPad or small laptop in as well as essentials such as phone, lip balm, headphones etc.
I'm officially obsessed and not least because I've tested the bag myself, and not only is it comfortable to wear and low key stylish, it also fits my small work laptop, wallet, keys, lip balm, tissues and still has some space for extra essentials.
The quilted finish also adds a luxe feel to the neutral colourways.
This one might not have been designed by Clare Waight Keller, but trust me when I say it'll fly off the shelves in no time. So you'd better snap yours up below.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
