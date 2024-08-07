I cannot get this tote bag out my mind and luckily, it’ll see me right through from summer to AW24

As a fashion editor, sometimes I go through phases of becoming obsessed with a certain item and right now, I’m all about incredible handbags. Recently, I raved about my love for fun vanity case bags , while before that, it was cute crochet styles that had my heart. Right now, I’m obsessing over one bag in particular and not only is it incredibly chic but it’s super versatile too. Yep, of everything on my shopping list, Miu Miu’s Ivy tote takes the top spot.

As if to feed my obsession, the logo adorned bag has been cropping up all over my FYP recently on the arms of influencers on city breaks, beach strolls and coffee runs alike. And, therein lies the beauty of the Ivy, as there’s no occasion it won’t work for. While the tan leather trim and canvas outer make it ideal for adding to your holiday wardrobe the size and shape offer the utmost in practicality, meaning it looks totally at home when worn in the city too. I can even see it used as a stylish work bag , especially if you opt for the large size to make space for a laptop and all your other office essentials.

And it’s not just different occasions that the Ivy fits seamlessly for. I’m calling it now, I think this is going to be one of the most popular bags for AW24. Picture it paired with a preppy polo or rugby shirt and tailored trousers like on the catwalk or to add a softer touch to your favourite knit dress when the weather turns. Alongside the cream canvas colourway, it also comes in indigo denim (drool!) and leather iterations, which offer a darker take on the style, perfect for transitioning into the new season.

Shop the full collection of Miu Miu’s Ivy totes currently available below but be prepared to snap them up quickly as they don’t hang around for long.

Shop the Miu Miu Ivy Tote Bag