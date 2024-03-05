I’m a gold jewellery lover but I’ll be switching to silver for 2024

When it comes to jewellery, most of us fall firmly into one of two camps: team gold or team silver. It’s a choice you usually make early on in life and, if you’re anything like me, once you’ve made it it’s a binding contract. Not just because splurging on a whole new jewellery collection can be costly business but also because it feels personal; your jewellery colour practically built into your DNA. Okay, maybe I’m exaggerating slightly, but ask any gold hoop lover or silver ring stacker and they’ll most likely be committed to their tone of choice.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently however, I found myself abandoning everything I thought I knew and boldly dipping my toe into the silver jewellery trend and, I have to say, I think I like it. While gold had been the tone of choice for many designers in recent years, the 2024 catwalks saw a revival of silver’s sartorial prowess across both clothing and accessories and it's made metallics feel fresh one again.

At Alexander McQueen’s SS24 show, models took to the catwalk with sculptural silver earrings paired with matching metallic tailoring and floor-length gowns, while, at Prabal Gurung’s AW24 show, silver jewellery took the form of statement studs, necklaces and oversized hoops all in the same icy tone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And, it’s not just on the catwalks that silver jewellery has been having a moment. Whether it’s Bottega’s drop earrings , welded bracelets or statement rings, the street style set has also been gravitating to silver shades as of late. Even at The Brit Awards last night, Dua Lipa took to the stage dripping in Tiffany & Co. silver. Her chunky layered necklace paired with black leather provided a tougher take on the trend showing just how versatile the style can be.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, if you’re ready to get on board, here’s my edit of the best silver jewellery to shop now. I’ve got my eye on Monica Vinader’s swirl hoops for a tentative step into silver but I don’t imagine it’ll be long before the cool tone fully takes over.