Louis Vuitton Announces the 20 Semi-Finalists For the Second Edition of the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize for Independent Creatives

If you've already had a chance to read our roundup of the best luxury watches for women, you will have noticed that independent watchmakers do not enjoy the mainstream spotlight of big-name brands. That said, their work is often the most original, inventive and daring in the industry. Now, with the second edition of its Watch Prize for Independent Creatives, Louis Vuitton is once again shining a light on these boundary-pushing talents and the luxury watches they are designing.

Created in collaboration with La Fabrique du Temps - Louis Vuitton’s watchmaking facility in Meyrin, Switzerland - the biennial prize was first awarded in 2023 to Swiss watchmaker Raúl Pagès. A celebration of creativity, innovation and craftsmanship, the prize returns this year with the announcement of 20 semi-finalists selected from hundreds of entries across the globe.

In a world increasingly dominated by mega-brands, the resurgence of independent watchmaking offers something refreshingly different. Many of these watchmakers work entirely on their own, creating every part of a timepiece - from design and engineering to final assembly - much like a couture designer crafting a garment by hand. Their creations may be produced in small numbers, but each one reflects a deeply personal vision and a level of care that’s hard to replicate. That’s exactly what the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize aims to support: not just skill, but a point of view.

“This new generation of watchmakers is remarkable not only for their talent, but above all for daring to create truly original instruments of precision that are also works of art. The bold creations of the semi-finalists for the Louis Vuitton Watch Prize are a testament to this spirit,” says Jean Arnault, Louis Vuitton’s Watch Director. “In their hands, watchmaking becomes an expression of pure creativity, each timepiece a testament to uncompromising craftsmanship and unique vision.”

This year’s cohort brings together a broad mix of backgrounds, styles and watchmaking philosophies. While many of the semi-finalists are based in Switzerland, there’s strong representation from Asia, including China’s Fam Al Hut and Mgraver, and Japan’s Masa & Co. and Quiet Club. Quiet Club’s 'Fading Hours' stands out for its stripped-back aesthetic and unusual alarm function, where time is read only when activated.

Anton Suhanov (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Collectors might recognise names like Kudoke, Petermann Bédat and David Candaux. Others - including Kallinich Claeys, Mineroci and Daizoh Makihara - reflect a new generation of watchmakers unafraid to experiment with design and technique. Auffret Paris’ 'Giverny Blue Train' showcases artistic detail, while Fabian Pellet’s 'Essentiel' opts for a clean, pared-back design. Across the shortlist, the technical approaches and aesthetics vary widely - a clear reflection of the creative range in independent watchmaking.

This autumn, a committee of 65 industry experts will evaluate each creation across five categories: design, creativity and audacity, details and finishes, complexity, and technical innovation. On December 15, five finalists will be announced - along with the members of the final jury.

Then, in March 2026, the finalists will travel to Paris to present their creations in person. The winner, unveiled that evening at La Fondation Louis Vuitton, will receive €150,000 and a year-long mentorship with specialists from Louis Vuitton and La Fabrique du Temps - the kind of support that can elevate an independent watchmaker from cult favourite to a name known far beyond watchmaking circles.