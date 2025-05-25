If you're looking to elevate an everyday outfit watches and jewellery are the ultimate way to personalise your look. From ear stacking to necklace layering, there are various styles of jewellery that will not only add polish to your look but most crucially help you master the art of building a jewellery collection that is unique to you - something that is best created over time. So where do we turn for inspiration in this digital age? Social media, of course.

That’s why we’ve enlisted five of my favourite and most insightful watches and jewellery lovers online to share their top styling tips and expert-approved brand recommendations.

Whether you're ready to invest in timeless new pieces or simply seeking fresh ideas on how to style your favourites, keep scrolling to discover more.

Lori Hirshleifer

Lori Hirshleifer has a deep history with jewellery as part of the fourth and fifth generations of Hirshleifers running their namesake family-owned department store in New York, and which offers over 100 luxury brands. On social media, she has cultivated a following for her impressive collection of fine watches and jewellery, which perfectly encapsulates the 'more is more' aesthetic. As a seasoned expert in the luxury field, her content is viral scrolling material for those looking to embrace a maximalist approach to jewellery styling.

Lori's top styling tips: Be true to yourself! I’m definitely a maximalist when it comes to jewellery, so my focus is always on layering and stacking, while trying to do it thoughtfully.

I always mix different chain lengths to create depth, combine various textures and metals, and stack both rings and bracelets. I try to keep balance in mind and avoid overloading, though I realise my definition of “overloaded” probably isn’t the norm.

My final tip? Personal touches matter. Buy items that resonate with you on a deeply personal level, and you’ll want to keep them forever.

Brands she recommends: Some brands that definitely fit the bill would be Chrome Hearts, Uniform Object, Hoorsenbuhs, Darius, Spinelli Kilcollin, Nadine Ghosn, Sevan Bicakci, and Eli Halili, all of which we carry at Hirshleifers and which I have a true love for.

Misha Daud

Misha Daud is all about embracing juxtapositions and is a must-follow expert in the accessories field. Elevating a classic wrist stack, Daud aims to inspire her followers to move away from the status quo and dare to style pieces in unconventional ways. With expertise in watches, she regularly shares content on pieces she recommends investing in, along with advice on how to style the same piece in different ways to get the most out of your jewellery box.

Misha's top styling tips: Let your wrist tell your story, and above all, buy what you love. I believe in stacking, and it’s not for the faint-hearted. I love to mix a diamond tennis bracelet next to a beaded skull or a vintage gold watch stacked with modern bangles—that contrast brings me joy, and that’s what jewellery is all about.

Brands she recommends: I’m drawn to pieces that hold emotion, craftsmanship, and a touch of rebellion. My go-to brands are Cartier; I’ve always been a Panthère girl—It’s timeless, strong, and iconic. Suzanne Kalan is another; I thought my love for her pieces would waver, but it hasn’t. Her work reflects my love for refined imperfection; I chose my first piece because I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I also crave uniqueness, and that for me means someone like Luis Morais. In a room full of different-coloured clovers, I’ll always choose the skull. Jewellery should reflect who you are, not what everyone else is wearing. That’s why I always tell people: forget the trends. Buy what moves you.

Caroline Baudino

Becoming a viral sensation on TikTok, Caroline Baudino is known for her eye-catching jewellery stacks. Whether on her neck, fingers, wrist, or ears — the more vibrant, the better. Following her ethos of investing in pieces that hold personal meaning and serve as a form of self-expression, Baudino continues to inspire her followers to embrace jewellery as power.

Caroline's top styling tips: Jewellery has always been deeply personal to me. It’s not just about style; it’s about confidence, connection, and memory. Every piece I wear holds meaning, whether it’s a message I want to carry, a moment I want to remember, or simply something that makes me feel good. Jewellery is power in its smallest form. It’s how I armour up for my day and night, and that’s why I rarely take mine off. And when I do? It’s just to switch up the stack to match how I’m feeling that day.

Here are some tips I live by:

Layer like you mean it: Start with your dainties, build with bolds, and don’t be afraid to mix textures. A good stack tells your story, and the more personal, the better.

Mix your metals: Gold, silver, rose.. yes, all at once. It makes your look feel effortless and elevated.

Dress up your basics: A white tee and jeans can be instantly upgraded with a strong earring or a power cuff. Jewellery is the easiest way to elevate a look without much effort.

Wear what makes you feel something. If it sparks joy, wear it. Whether it’s a family heirloom or a high-street find, don’t wait for a reason; you are the reason.

Brands she recommends: Dorsey, Forever Fine Jewelry, Milestones by Ashleigh Bergman, Shop Aurora, Dara Kaye, Adina Reyter, Melinda Maria, Regine Basha, David Yurman, Spinelli Kilcollin.

I’ve discovered so many women-owned designers and friends in the jewellery space who truly inspire me. I’m constantly in awe of the creativity and craftsmanship behind their pieces. Plus, I really do wear high-street jewellery all the time. It’s such an easy, affordable way to build a stack, try new styles, and mix things up without overthinking it. I also love browsing Etsy for unique finds, especially Celtic pieces or vintage treasures like old Chanel charms I can throw on an old chain. It’s all about mixing personal with playful, timeless with fun.

Lisa Ing Marinelli

A keen purveyor of buying well, not often, Lisa Ing Marinelli's content spans ready-to-wear and accessories. With a strong eye for a classic ear stack, we repeatedly return to her account for earring styling inspiration and fresh ideas on how to match these with our everyday looks.

Lisa's top styling tips: For ear stacks, I love anything asymmetrical, whether that’s between the two ears or also on the ear. The more the merrier! Mixing metals is also great. I never take my ear stacks off unless it’s the main hole, not when I sleep or shower, so a metal that can withstand and not tarnish is important to me.

As a result, I always invest in ear stacks, so I love to spend money on diamond pavé earrings and fun/quirky pendants.

Brands she recommends: The main earrings are always a statement piece, like a Tiffany& Co. link earring or a pair of Louis Abel statement earrings. I rotate my earrings depending on the outfit. They are all so versatile, but not so much of a statement that they distract from the outfit.

Leila Kashanipour

Mastering the art of stacking, Leila Kashanipour is a skilled jewellery designer with a unique penchant for pieces that convey emotion. Whether a luxury purchase or a family heirloom, the key is to lead with feeling. Experimenting with various designs, her account serves as an excellent source of inspiration for those seeking to discover essential pieces to invest in or different stacking ideas.

Stacking jewellery is my favourite kind of play. Not just because I studied jewellery design or because I once loved creating pieces with my own two hands, though that’s certainly part of it. It’s deeper than that. It’s in my DNA.

Leila's top styling tips: I love layering fine jewellery with non-precious treasures—family heirlooms, flea market finds, pieces I’ve made myself, and ones I dream of designing. There's always something personal in my stack, like the necklace I made with the names of my loved ones engraved in Farsi and Arabic—it rarely leaves my neck.

Watches, on the other hand, are where I lean more classic. I think timelessness. My current favourite? The Chanel Première watch on a rubber strap—a little birthday gift to myself. Jewellery, to me, should spark joy. It should hold meaning or memory—something you’d want to pass down, infused with your energy. I truly believe stones carry the spirit of their wearer.

And when it comes to stacking? Keep it light. Keep it fun. Let it be effortless and curated. Most importantly, let it be you—something you’ll want to return to, year after year.

Brands she recommends: When it comes to fine jewellery, I’m drawn to pieces that tell stories. I adore Lito’s captivating evil eyes and Messika’s “So Move” collection—those articulate diamonds are like little dancers. Pragnell’s zodiac pendants are firmly on my wishlist. By Pariah does beautiful, minimalistic designs, and I’m hooked on their stacking rings with semiprecious gemstones. Lastly, Jessica McCormack’s work has me completely smitten. Her ball chains and how she sets precious stones in such an unconventional yet timeless way are nothing short of chic — I’d love to collaborate with her one day.

One of my best investment pieces has been from Tiffany & Co’s City HardWear collection. And if we’re dreaming, Buccellati is high on my list—especially the Opera necklace. The rigato technique in their Macri collection? The way it catches the light is pure magic. I’m also in awe of Fernando Jorge’s sculptural pieces using Amazonian wood, though sadly, they’re well above my budget (for now!).

For vintage treasure-hunting, Karry Berreby in Paris has an incredible eye. I also love wandering through Burlington Arcade and Hatton Garden, always on the lookout for unique vintage watches and jewellery.

If you're into fine jewellery with colour, look into Pomellato and Carolina Bucci—masters of joyful, vibrant elegance. And for fashion and semi-precious pieces, I adore Laurence Coste, Goossens, Sonia Petroff, and Ysso.