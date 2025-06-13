Clara Amfo and Rachel Jackson Choose Love With Their Latest Collection
A small way to make a more meaningful purchase
Fashion is often seen as a form of escapism from an increasingly troubling world, where devastating headlines and human suffering have become daily realities. But as Clara Amfo puts it, “we are in an age where we simply can not ignore suffering.” She continues, “as a culture, we are glued to our phones and although we are advised not to ‘doom scroll’ there is a level of privilege that comes with that notion. The people we see in Congo, Gaza, Sudan etc don’t have a choice to opt out.”
Every now and then, the fashion industry uses its platform to highlight these global crises. Such is the case with Clara Amfo’s latest collection with jewellery designer Rachel Jackson—with 100% of profits going directly to humanitarian charity Choose Love—offering us the ability to make a small yet more meaningful fashion investment. The organisation is known for delivering fast, effective support to displaced people across the globe.
Rachel Jackson’s long-standing partnership with Choose Love has already raised over £250,000 through past collections. “That figure doesn’t just represent sales,” she says. “It represents a community of people who quite literally wear their values, people who want to be part of something bigger, something positive that helps people.”
This latest collaboration with Amfo feels particularly personal. “I knew I wanted yellow and some kind of sun design,” says Amfo. “I want my necklace to represent warmth and of course love”. The final design features a central citrine stone—known for its warmth and glow—surrounded by beaded details in red, green, yellow and black, a colour story that reflects Clara’s Ghanaian roots. “I love the colour combo of the Ghanaian flag, so I had to incorporate them in the accompanying beads,” she adds.
As for the creative process? “Rachel was really good at investigating my Instagram and getting a good gage of taste and inspirations,” Amfo says. “She came up with a fabulous moodboard with all different shapes of stones, pendants, bases etc. I was like ‘yep, yep, no, no, yep yep, no’" she laughs.
And when it comes to styling? “Layer for your life—3–4 extra chains looks fab” Amfo advises. Luckily, you can buy all three designs readily layered for extra ease. And there's sure to be more chic charity-aiding collections arriving very soon. “Our relationship with Choose Love and our charity work in general isn’t about a one-off donation or a seasonal gesture,” says Jackson. “It’s on-going and deeply embedded in our brand’s mission.”
Shop RJ x Clara Amfo
Jackson shares that the Art Deco-inspired sun motif is a symbol of strength, personal power, and feel-good energy—qualities we could all use a little more of. At its centre sits a hand-carved citrine gemstone, with the words ‘Choose Love’ engraved on the reverse.
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
