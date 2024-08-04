Trust me: you'll want to wear this icy hue long after summer is over

Call it the antidote to the red trend, but there's been a resurgence of all things pastel of late. Whether you're into lavender, butter yellow or mint green, these softly colourful trends run the gamut of sorbet flavours.

But none have captured our attention quite like baby blue, on and off the catwalk.

During fashion month, designers such as Alberta Ferretti, Arkis and Ahluwalia backed the icy hue for everything from tasseled dresses to silk separates and easy-breezy cotton tailoring.

As the Spring/Summer 2024 collections proved, it's a flattering shade that works, whether you are wearing it head to toe, mixing it in with other neutrals such as white or beige, or with a pop of primary colour such as red.

On social media, baby blue has taken the world by storm too. It's perfect on floaty summer dresses, as seen on Renia Jaz, teamed with silver shoes for that extra vibrant touch.

Those not wanting to go tonal can take inspiration from Mariko Nakafuji, who ticked two trend boxes by pairing a blue blazer with a yellow floral dresses.

Perhaps another way to explain the hue's success is its meaning. The icy blue colours is often associate with calmness and serenity, and we all need a little bit of that in our hectic lives. Dress the way you want to feel, etc.

As for me, I'll be teaming a baby blue shirt with a white maxi skirt, and carrying the trend over into Autumn by mixing it with darker shades such as navy.

Shop my favourite baby blue pieces below.