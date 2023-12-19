Left your Christmas shopping to the last minute? Here are 24 small business gifts you can still get in time for Christmas

Last minute Christmas gifts that support small businesses too - it’s a win-win

last minute christmas gifts - a selection of gifts from the article
So, you blinked, it’s almost the end of December, and you haven’t got your Christmas gifts sorted yet. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there. If you’re after some last minute Christmas gifts that don’t feel at all rushed, I’ve got your back. 

If there’s anything better than getting your last minute Christmas gifts sorted, it’s supporting small businesses while you’re at it. Which is why I’ve chosen a selection of gifts from brilliant small and medium-sized businesses that are available with next-day delivery if you've got a Prime membership. This means you can still get your gifts delivered in time for Christmas. 

We’re big fans of picking the best presents for each giftee here at Marie Claire UK; We’ve already rounded up the best gifts for her, gifts for every man in your life, the best personalised gifts, jewellery gifts, and gifts for kids. But I’m here to talk about the best last minute Christmas gifts from small businesses.

As a shopping editor, I pride myself on finding the best gifts online. I’ve done all the hard work for you, rifling through the noise to curate a list of only the best, most giftable pieces to shop for your loved ones this Christmas. 

All of the products in this list should be delivered in time for Christmas if bought on or around the date of its publication, but you should still make sure to check the estimated delivery dates on the side of the product page. It’ll usually tell you if the product ‘arrives before Christmas’, and often gives options for faster delivery should you need it. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself, and happy shopping.

The best last minute Christmas gifts from small businesses

Last minute Christmas gifts for her

last minute christmas gifts woman wearing purple cotton towel wrapped around her head
Good Wash Day Hair Towel

I own one of these Good Wash Day jersey cotton towels myself -and adore it. It prevents friction, dries my hair super quickly and is easy to travel with.

last minute christmas gifts masala chai kit
Amala Chai Cardamom Masala & Assam Tea Kit

She can make her own authentic Masala chai with this kit. The spices are hand blended and ground by a family-run estate in Assam.

last minute christmas gifts autumn leaves candle
Scents of Happiness Autumn Leaves Candle

If she's a fan of scented candles, she'll adore this hand poured seasonal one. The wooden wick crackles cosily as it burns.

last minute christmas gifts pack of 6 brown and black silk scrunchies
Silkie Mulberry Silk Scrunchies

These scrunchies are made from 100% pure mulberry silk and come in the most wearable and chic neutral shades.

last minute christmas gifts pink dumbbells
Pure Health Neoprene Dumbbells

If she's been dropping hints about wanting some new dumbbells, this pair of 1KGs is perfect.

last minute christmas gifts silk pillowcase
Hafaa Grey Satin Pillowcases

Not only do these silk pillowcases look really luxe, they'll also prevent friction with her hair and skin while she sleeps.

last minute christmas gifts cream fleece throw blanket
Velvetio Waffle Fleece Throw

If she's all about a cosy Christmas, this waffle fleece throw blanket makes the ideal gift.

An image of the pink Wild deodorant refill pack aka the ideal last minute christmas gift
Wild deodorant

Sometimes the most appreciated gifts are ones that people *actually* need. This Wild deodorant is made with natural ingredients, is refillable and—trust me—actually works.  

last minute christmas gifts rosemary oil
Nikura Rosemary Oil

This rosemary hair oil makes an excellent addition to a pamper hamper.

Last minute Christmas gifts for him

last minute christmas gifts laptop stand with curved front edge
True Face Laptop Stand

This laptop stand is the stuff WFH dreams are made of. It's ergonomically designed and has a slot for his coffee and tablet.

last minute christmas gifts glass bottle of whisky with floral drawing on it
Nc'nean Single Malt Scotch Whisky

I can't imagine anybody not being simply thrilled to spot this beautiful bottle of organic single malt Scotch whisky under the Christmas tree.

last minute christmas gifts roberts blue retro-style radio
Roberts Revival Smart Radio with Bluetooth

And the same goes for this vintage-style portable Smart radio. They can even connect it to their Spotify playlist!

last minute christmas gifts coffee roasting kit
OurHands Coffee Roasting Kit

If he's somewhat of a coffee connoisseur, he's sure to appreciate this kit that will allow him to roast his own fresh coffee from 6 different types of bean. 

last minute christmas gifts white dutch oven
Nuovva Aluminium Casserole Dish

And if he prefers a different kind of roasting (and baking, and braising, etc.) he's sure to appreciate this non-stick aluminium Dutch oven. 

last minute christmas gifts silver chain in a spiral
Philip Jones Sterling Silver Chain

For a fail-safe jewellery gift, this sterling silver curb chain can be worn alone or with a personal pendant attached.

last minute christmas gifts 3 small beer cans
Small Beer Hazy IPA Craft Beer

If he's a fan of craft beer, might I suggest you get him this crate of Small Beer? It has a lower alcohol percentage than the average pint, making it perfect if he's overindulged a little at the Christmas eve drinks.

last minute christmas gifts japanese steel knife
Kimura Santoku Chef Knife

If mastering culinary creations is his happy place, it's about time you bought him this Santoku chef's knife made from premium Japanese steel.

last minute christmas gifts box of chocolates
One Cocoa London Soho Chocolate Gift Box

Who doesn't love a box of something sweet? These handmade Belgian chocolates are the ideal last-minute gift - the box is so pretty you wouldn't even have to wrap it.

Last minute Christmas gifts for kids

last minute christmas gifts star shaped baby blanket
Clair de Lune Star Fleece Baby Blanket

This star-shaped baby blanket is both adorable and practical - any new parent's dream gift (because let's be honest, that's who you're shopping for here.