Left your Christmas shopping to the last minute? Here are 24 small business gifts you can still get in time for Christmas

Last minute Christmas gifts that support small businesses too - it’s a win-win
So, you blinked, it’s almost the end of December, and you haven’t got your Christmas gifts sorted yet. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there. If you’re after some last minute Christmas gifts that don’t feel at all rushed, I’ve got your back.
If there’s anything better than getting your last minute Christmas gifts sorted, it’s supporting small businesses while you’re at it. Which is why I’ve chosen a selection of gifts from brilliant small and medium-sized businesses that are available with next-day delivery if you've got a Prime membership. This means you can still get your gifts delivered in time for Christmas.
We’re big fans of picking the best presents for each giftee here at Marie Claire UK; We’ve already rounded up the best gifts for her, gifts for every man in your life, the best personalised gifts, jewellery gifts, and gifts for kids. But I’m here to talk about the best last minute Christmas gifts from small businesses.
As a shopping editor, I pride myself on finding the best gifts online. I’ve done all the hard work for you, rifling through the noise to curate a list of only the best, most giftable pieces to shop for your loved ones this Christmas.
All of the products in this list should be delivered in time for Christmas if bought on or around the date of its publication, but you should still make sure to check the estimated delivery dates on the side of the product page. It’ll usually tell you if the product ‘arrives before Christmas’, and often gives options for faster delivery should you need it. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself, and happy shopping.
The best last minute Christmas gifts from small businesses
Last minute Christmas gifts for her
I own one of these Good Wash Day jersey cotton towels myself -and adore it. It prevents friction, dries my hair super quickly and is easy to travel with.
She can make her own authentic Masala chai with this kit. The spices are hand blended and ground by a family-run estate in Assam.
If she's a fan of scented candles, she'll adore this hand poured seasonal one. The wooden wick crackles cosily as it burns.
These scrunchies are made from 100% pure mulberry silk and come in the most wearable and chic neutral shades.
If she's been dropping hints about wanting some new dumbbells, this pair of 1KGs is perfect.
Not only do these silk pillowcases look really luxe, they'll also prevent friction with her hair and skin while she sleeps.
If she's all about a cosy Christmas, this waffle fleece throw blanket makes the ideal gift.
Sometimes the most appreciated gifts are ones that people *actually* need. This Wild deodorant is made with natural ingredients, is refillable and—trust me—actually works.
This rosemary hair oil makes an excellent addition to a pamper hamper.
Last minute Christmas gifts for him
This laptop stand is the stuff WFH dreams are made of. It's ergonomically designed and has a slot for his coffee and tablet.
I can't imagine anybody not being simply thrilled to spot this beautiful bottle of organic single malt Scotch whisky under the Christmas tree.
And the same goes for this vintage-style portable Smart radio. They can even connect it to their Spotify playlist!
If he's somewhat of a coffee connoisseur, he's sure to appreciate this kit that will allow him to roast his own fresh coffee from 6 different types of bean.
And if he prefers a different kind of roasting (and baking, and braising, etc.) he's sure to appreciate this non-stick aluminium Dutch oven.
For a fail-safe jewellery gift, this sterling silver curb chain can be worn alone or with a personal pendant attached.
If he's a fan of craft beer, might I suggest you get him this crate of Small Beer? It has a lower alcohol percentage than the average pint, making it perfect if he's overindulged a little at the Christmas eve drinks.
If mastering culinary creations is his happy place, it's about time you bought him this Santoku chef's knife made from premium Japanese steel.