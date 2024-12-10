Need some last minute gift ideas? Here are 16 beauty gifts that will arrive before the 24th

Every year I pledge to myself that I’m going to be the kind of person that is organised for Christmas by the time the 1st December rolls around. I dream of having all of my gifts purchased and wrapped by the time the tree goes up, leaving me to enjoy a full month of socialising, snacking and stress-free unwinding. However, I think it’s about time to admit to myself that I’m just not that person. My approach to the festive season is last-minute to say the least and supported by a rather chaotic jumble of to-do lists on my phone that make little sense when I come to revisit them.

Luckily, though, when it comes to last minute beauty gifts, this year there are so many incredible options to choose from. And while the Marie Claire UK team have already been busy rounding up the best luxury beauty gifts , the best beauty gift sets and incredible fragrances to give this Christmas , I am here in my capacity as a disorganised mum-of-two beauty editor to bring you the best last-minute gifts based on their delivery date. Because, let’s be honest, if you’re as overwhelmed as me in December then you’ll understand that there are two essential factors when choosing a gift this Christmas—firstly, whether it’s something that your loved ones will actually like, and secondly, whether it’s going to actually arrive in time.

Thankfully, I pride myself on picking out the best beauty gifts online, and so I’m doing all of the hard work for you. Ahead, my list of the most giftable last minute beauty gifts for your friends and family, whether you’ve got two weeks until the big day or you’re shopping on Christmas Eve. I’ve got your back.

TWO WEEKS TO GO

1. Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Refillable Lipstick

Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Refillable Lipstick £49 at Lisa Eldridge My first thought when these Lisa Eldridge refillable lipsticks landed on my desk a few weeks back is what an incredible Christmas gift they would make. The lipstick itself is everything you’d expect—creamy, smoothing and perfectly pigmented—but it’s undoubtedly the case which makes this so giftable. The gold vintage-inspired packaging has a beautiful weight to it, and feels like a real luxurious treat to use. Plus, for an additional £3, you can personalise the case with the initials of your loved one to ensure it's something they’ll keep and use forever.

2. Glossier Chrome Beauty Bag

Glossier Chrome Beauty Bag £55 at Glossier Glossier’s 2024 gift offering is seriously good, but this limited edition beauty bag in metallic silver finish makes a perfect Christmas gift. Big enough to fit your full beauty routine inside, including full-size skincare products, it has a removable pouch inside and tons of pockets to organise and store all of your daily essentials. I have the original version and it's my go-to for travel, but this gleaming disco ball finish is so special. Order before 17th December for delivery on the 24th

3. Refy Plum Collection

Refy Plum Collection £65 at Refy Beauty gift sets tend to be full of bright colours and lots of sparkle around Christmas time, but Refy’s pared-back collection is a perfectly edited set of genuinely wearable make-up essentials that will see you through the winter season in style. Along with the brand’s best-selling Brow Sculpt for fluffy brows and a luminous Glow + Sculpt Primer, you’ll find a Tinted Lip Gloss and new Blur Liner in the shade Plum—a flattering shade for berry-bitten lips. Order by the 18th December for delivery on the 24th.

4. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Cream £79 at Charlotte Tilbury A true skincare icon, if you know anyone that's remotely into skincare or perhaps is a fan of Charlotte Tilbury's make-up but hasn't tried the skincare then this luxurious moisturiser would make a great gift. Originally used by Charlotte herself backstage to impart gleam and glow onto supermodel's skin, it has since been bottled (or jarred if we're being specific) so that all of us can enjoy the same dewy hydration at home. The reason I think it makes a brilliant present? You can pay an additional £5 to have the product engraved with a name or message—the pot is refillable so makes a great keepsake. Order by the 16th December for delivery by 24th.

ONE WEEK TO GO

5. Jo Loves Christmas A Layered Candle

Jo Loves Christmas A Layered Candle £90 at Jo Loves Candles are always a crowd pleaser and this one from Jo Loves is top of my personal wish list this year, and I think it would make a wonderful gift too. Rather than offering up a blend of scents, it’s a layered candle with three tiers to enjoy as you burn through the candle. It starts with a sweet and festive salted caramel scent before moving through to smokey log fires and ending with the bitingly fresh notes of snowflake. And not only does it smell delicious but the retro ski club-inspired packaging is so chic too. Order before 12pm on the 20th December for delivery by the 24th.

6. Phlur Best Sellers Deluxe Trio

Phlur Best Sellers Deluxe Trio £28 at Space NK While perfume tends to be a really personal thing, I love gifting discovery sets at Christmas—especially from my own favourite fragrance brands. This one from Phlur is brilliant in that not only is it affordable, but it contains three of the brand’s most crowd-pleasing scents. There’s Missing Perfume, the viral skin scent, Father Figure which is a mouthwatering juicy green fragrance, and Vanilla Skin, a woody and wearable gourmand. The perfect introduction to one of my favourite perfume houses. Order before 2pm on the 20th Delivery for delivery before the 24th.

7. Vieve Glowbe Trotters

Vieve Glowbe Trotters £29 at Cult Beauty Let’s be honest, everyone wants glowier skin and with this handy kit it’s actually achievable. Containing three of Vieve’s make-up bestsellers, it’s the perfect gift set for both make-up obsessives and those with a more pared-back routine thanks to how effortless these formulations are. It contains award-winning Skin Nova, a radiance boosting primer, the golden Skin Dew highlighter and a shimmering, glossy Lip Dew that works just as well for party season as it does for the height of summer. Order by 6pm on the 23rd December for delivery by the 24th.

8. Arkive Headcare at Home Haircare Gift Set

Arkive Headcare at Home Haircare Gift Set £56 at John Lewis If you know someone who loves to take care of their hair then check out the Arkive gift sets this year which are so beautiful. This one is all about slowing down and enjoying a moment of calm, and contains a Future Bloom scented candle alongside a trio of pampering products to pamper your hair and scalp. Once the room is filled with the beautiful scent of rhubarb, vanilla and musk, scrub your worries away with The Crown Scalp Scrub, hydrate lengths with The Future Youth Treatment Mask and lock in nourishment and shine with The Good Habit Hybrid Oil. The perfect winter treat for the head—both inside and out. Order by 8pm on 22nd December for delivery by the 24th.

3 DAYS TO GO

9. Aromatherapy Associates Tranquil Sleep Hero

Aromatherapy Associates Tranquil Sleep Hero £12 at Space NK It's around this time that I tend to start panicking that I haven't bought enough gifts for everyone on my list and the quest to find a 'little something extra' begins. Luckily, you can still get presents delivered in time for the big day by paying for next day delivery with most big retailers before their cut-off on Monday, 23rd December. This ready-to-gift bauble contains a mini bottle of Aromatherapy Associates' award-winning Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil which is packed with relaxing vetivert, chamomile and sandalwood to calm the mind and nourish the skin. The ultimate last-minute stocking filler.

10. Manucurist Glow Manicure Set

Manucurist Glow Manicure Set £49 at LookFantastic Nail tints have been a huge trend for 2024 and Manucurist's glow-boosting formulations have had beauty editors obsessed. This set contains everything you need to achieve the ultimate clean-girl manicure without a trip to the salon. Alongside a cuticle remover, nail serum, file and strenghtening treatment, it contains its iconic Active Glow polish which delivers a soft and rosy hue to nails alongside an injection of restorative sweet almond oil and raspberry extract.

11. Slip Pure Silk Assorted Scrunchie Cracker

Slip Pure Silk Assorted Scrunchie Cracker £39 at Cult Beauty Exactly the kind of thing that you wouldn't buy for yourself but you can't remember how you lived without them once you receive them, the Slip silk scrunchies always go down well as a Christmas gift in my experience. This cracker is not only ready to gift (no wrapping required) but it contains five of the iconic silk scrunchies in an array of sizes and colours so that the lucky recipient can enjoy a multitude of hairstyles without any chance of snagging or hair damage.

12. Aesop Home and Hand Offering

Aesop Home and Hand Offering £107 at Lookfantastic Frankly, even if this gift arrived with me after Christmas I'd be delighted—because what says I care about you more than an offering of fancy Aesop products for your home? This chic set contains a Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash and Hand Balm to cleanse and nourish dry hands alongside an Olous Aromatique Room Spray to scent your space with a mix of zesty florals and calming woods. Plus, the brand's cult Post Poo Drops are also included—designed to mask unwanted scents with a citrus floral scent and perfect for a season of entertaining.

CHRISTMAS EVE

13. Beauty Pie Annual Gift Membership

Beauty Pie Annual Gift Membership £59 at Beauty Pie If you know someone that loves beauty and knows what they like then I think a Beauty Pie membership makes a great gift. By purchasing them an annual subscription you’re giving them access to shop all of Beauty Pie’s incredible product offering at member prices—with no limits on how much they buy or how often they shop. Every single beauty editor I know, including myself, rates so many Beauty Pie products for offering luxurious, high-end formulas at affordable price points, so I don’t doubt that any beauty junkie would love a slice of the action. And you can get their membership emailed directly to them on Christmas Day so there’s no worry about having missed the last delivery date.

14. Townhouse Gift Card

Townhouse Gift Card from £25 at Townhouse In my opinion Townhouse is the best place for a manicure and they now have branches throughout London and in cities across the UK. Its gift cards can be used in-store on treatments and products at both Townhouse and London Grace salons and will be emailed directly to your special someone on the date of your choice. All you have to decide is how much to add on and all they have to decide is what nail design they want to start the new year with.

15. Neom Gift Card

Neom Gift Card from £25 at Neom One of my favourite brands to gift, a Neom gift card makes a thoughtful last-minute gift for anyone you know who is obsessed with scent. The digital gift card can be sent on the day of purchase or on a day of your choice by email, and the lucky recipient can choose from an incredible array of home fragrance, pampering bath and body products and decadent skincare treats.

