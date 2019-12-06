Keep your little ones sweet with this Christmas gift guide for kids

Are you ready to reprise your role as Santa this Christmas?
Let’s be honest, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without kids. We’ve already helped you find the best beauty gift sets to buy your loved ones (ahem, and yourself) and the coolest gifts for the best dad, but we can’t forget about the very important little ones counting down their sleeps until Santa comes.
Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, hunting for the best gifts to get you to the top of the nice list with the kids in your life this Christmas. (We’re not promising to make you their new favourite, but…)
Whether you’re an aunt, vying for the title of the ‘cool’ one, or a parent excited to see the look on their little face in the bleary early hours of Christmas morning, we’ve brought out the big guns to make their Christmas – and yours – the best one yet.
From cosy scarves to cute slippers, for the teeniest of babies to the not-so-terrible toddlers and the boys and girls who are too cool for school, we have something for every special girl and boy you’re dying to treat this Christmas.
So if you’ve been feeling anxious that you can’t beat the extravaganza you pulled off last year, rest assured, we’ve got you sorted. We promise: with this loot, the kids will be acting like little angels well into 2020.
That’s not forgetting the other extra-special little ones in your life: check out our gift guide for pets, too, to ensure that you’re the best gift giver around this festive season. And when you’re done with that, be sure to check out our guides to Christmas gifts for her and Christmas gifts for him. (You might even find something for yourself, too.) We’ve you spoilt for choice when it comes to present picking.
Now sit yourself down so we can divulge everything we know about the best Christmas presents for kids this year… Who knows, you might even outdo Santa.
Unicorn Slipper Boots, £18, Boden
Cute feet deserve cute slippers: this unicorn pair are perfect for bouncing around on Christmas morning.
Wood Pull Puppy, £18, Marks & Spencer
The next best thing to a real puppy, because their parents would never forgive you.
Nike Red and Gold Force 1 trainers, £38, AlexandAlexa
They'll run like the wind in these too-cool-for-school Nike trainers.
Grey Jingles Jumper, £30, The White Company
Rudolph never looked so cute than on this soft-knit jumper.
Little People, Big Dreams: Frida Kahlo book, £9.99, Oliver Bonas
Let them know they can do anything with this inspiring kids book about the brilliant painter. Perfect for the budding artist in your life.
Intarsia Cotton-Wool Scarf, £27, COS
A snowman-building essential, this ultra-cool scarf is making us jealous we can't have one, too.
Frozen Elsa Styling Head, £18, Next
It's all they've been talking (and singing) about for months. That's right: Frozen 2 is here, and it's better than ever. Let them know how in-the-know you are with this Elsa styling head so they can practice their best princess hair.
Monnalisa Faux shearling jacket, £216
Keep them snug and oh-so-stylish in this faux shearling jacket.
Superhero Dress Up Set, £12, Accessorize
Dressing up doesn't have to mean princess dresses. This superhero set is for the coolest of kids.
Wool Jacquard Cardigan, £29, COS
This geometric cardi would look too cute over their Christmas outfit. That is, before they get Playdoh stuck to it...
Ciak Girl Elsa shoes, £50, Geox
A must-have for the little Elsa and Anna fans in your life, these comfortable, breathable shoes will add some much needed magic to any outfit.
Cosy Reversible Zip-Up, £35, Boden
Keep them cosy while they play in this fluffy, reversible hoodie.
FAO Schwarz Teddy Jack-In-The-Box, £30, Selfridges
A retro teddy bear jack-in-the-box that looks like it came straight from Santa's workshop.
Unicorn Hat and Glove Set, £12, Next
Fuse the practical with the fun with this cute pom-pom hat and mitten set.
Fur Bow Rosso Patent Ankle Boot, £59.90, Lelli Kelly
If we click our heels twice, will our feet fit into these storybook-worthy patent red ankle boots?
Sequin Drawstring backpack, £109, I Pinco Pallino
The cutest kids deserve the cutest gifts. This sequins and velvet drawstring backpack is guaranteed to be your mini me's accessory of the season...
Thorntons milk chocolate smiles lolly, £1
Keep them smiling throughout Christmas.
Manga Bear embroidery sweater, £130, Emporio Armani Junior
Keep them snuggly AND stylish with this cute knit.
Foxley Wood Skittles, £15, JoJo Maman Bébé
Everyone loves a game of skittles (yes, even us adults) and this wooden animal set are the cutest around. Fun for the whole family.
AKITON Capsule beanie, £45, Kenzo
Make sure they stand out from the crowd in this super cool pom-pom beanie.
Primigi Faux Fur Lined Boots, £46, AlexandAlexa
We wish our feet were little enough to fit into these bang-on-trend chunky zip up boots.
Bumble Large Lamp, £85, The Conran Shop
The coolest thing we've ever seen? Maybe. This large, light and bright lamp from Hoptimist is for the most stylish of kids' bedrooms.
Playsuit with Eco-Fur Appliqués and Hat Gift Box, £125, Il Gufo
Even the littlest person at the table needs a Christmas outfit. This one is the sweetest.
BOSS Logo Windbreaker, £119, Bambini Fashion
The iconic BOSS logo on a layer-able, durable windbreaker? Kids' fashion doesn't get much better.
Accessorize unicorn gloves, £7
Featuring cropped fingers with pull-over mittens, these adorable gloves are ideal for wintery playtimes.