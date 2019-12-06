Keep your little ones sweet with this Christmas gift guide for kids

Are you ready to reprise your role as Santa this Christmas?

Let’s be honest, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without kids. We’ve already helped you find the best beauty gift sets to buy your loved ones (ahem, and yourself) and the coolest gifts for the best dad, but we can’t forget about the very important little ones counting down their sleeps until Santa comes.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you, hunting for the best gifts to get you to the top of the nice list with the kids in your life this Christmas. (We’re not promising to make you their new favourite, but…)

Whether you’re an aunt, vying for the title of the ‘cool’ one, or a parent excited to see the look on their little face in the bleary early hours of Christmas morning, we’ve brought out the big guns to make their Christmas – and yours – the best one yet.

From cosy scarves to cute slippers, for the teeniest of babies to the not-so-terrible toddlers and the boys and girls who are too cool for school, we have something for every special girl and boy you’re dying to treat this Christmas.

So if you’ve been feeling anxious that you can’t beat the extravaganza you pulled off last year, rest assured, we’ve got you sorted. We promise: with this loot, the kids will be acting like little angels well into 2020.

That’s not forgetting the other extra-special little ones in your life: check out our gift guide for pets, too, to ensure that you’re the best gift giver around this festive season. And when you’re done with that, be sure to check out our guides to Christmas gifts for her and Christmas gifts for him. (You might even find something for yourself, too.) We’ve you spoilt for choice when it comes to present picking.

Now sit yourself down so we can divulge everything we know about the best Christmas presents for kids this year… Who knows, you might even outdo Santa.