The best baby gifts that they’ll actually get use out of

Hands up who has a friend, relative, or friendly neighbour that’s expecting a little one in September. Yep, thought so.

September is the busiest month for newborns (there must be something in the air in January we reckon), so by the law of averages you’ll probably have at least one baby or two to buy a gift for soon.

We have gift guides for loved ones who have started a new job, are into astrology, or just love to cook, but gifts for newborns are another story entirely.

Baby registries make shopping for gifts so much easier, but what to do when there isn’t one? Luckily, we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up the sweetest, chicest, and (most importantly) genuinely useful baby gifts that won’t sit unused.

There’s a plethora of choices when it comes to picking a present for a newborn, but there are a few things you need to consider before purchasing.

Firstly, how close are you to the new parents? If you know their personal tastes then it’s probably safe to get their little one a customised gift. Otherwise, we can’t stress the importance of a gift receipt enough.

While it’s tempting to pick up all the adorable baby outfits you lay your eyes on, soon-to-be parents are probably already swamped with freshly-gifted clothes, plus their little one will usually grow out of the ‘newborn’ size before they get a chance to wear them all.

Beyond this, new parents will probably already have more personal items like baby bottles and car seats sorted, so we’re here to provide the fun, cosy, and truly aww-worthy gifts that are still really practical.

From gorgeous personalised jumpers that they can treasure forever to the chicest muslin wraps we’ve ever laid eyes on, here’s our definitive list of the best gifts for newborns that they’ll actually get loads of use out of.

The best newborn gifts to buy now

Aden + Anais Dream blanket £59.95 at Amazon Aden + Anais make the dreamiest baby accessories, and this aptly-named blanket is no exception! It feels incredibly soft and looks super chic.

The Little Worne Store hand-embroidered jumper From £49 at The Little Worne Store The Little Worne Store create hand-embroidered vintage-style jumpers that can be personalised with a baby's name. The styles come in different sizes, so you can buy one now for the little one to wear in the future - it'll make the perfect keepsake!

Etta Loves sensory strip £26 at John Lewis This animal print sensory strip from Etta Loves is the perfect example of a pretty-yet-practical gift. It fits inside the rim of most cribs and will help with the little one's sensory development (the black and white print can be used from birth and the rainbow print is suitable for 5 months +). Am I the only one who thinks the Dalmatian print is incredibly chic?

Aden + Anais swaddle blankets £125.78 for a set of three at Amazon While we're on the subject of chic sensory gifts, these swaddle blankets have an eye-catching (yet still stylish) pattern and can be used for so many purposes. They're made of a silky soft, durable-yet-breathable fabric, perfect for swaddling newborns.

Aden + Anais musy squares £23.50 for a set of three at Amazon You might think that I have a tiny obsession with Aden + Anais by now - and you'd be right. They just make the most luxurious-yet-actually-useful baby products around! Harry Potter fans will adore these ultra-soft bamboo muslin squares for their little one.

Sophie la Giraffe teether £15.99 at John Lewis If you're shopping for new parents who like to think ahead, they'll be sure to appreciate this Sophie la Giraffe teething toy. It's a cult product for a reason.

Ewan deluxe sleep aid £39.99 at Amazon Speaking of iconic baby toys, this sheep sleep aid is incredibly highly rated by new parents. It features soothing sounds with a cry-activated sensor plus it looks utterly adorable.

Cashmere luxury baby gift set £175 at The Little White Company You can't really go wrong with a pure cashmere set, especially with the colder season coming up! This gorgeous grey set includes a jumper, trousers, and hat - just ensure you include a gift receipt in case of sizing issues.

Cashmere baby bonnet, boots & blanket £225 at Fortnum & Mason This set includes a bonnet, pair of booties, and cashmere blanket to keep them feeling warm and looking stylish on cold autumn walks.