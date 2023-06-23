The Princess of Wales just made a case for statement earrings, and hers are surprisingly affordable

The Prince and Princess of Wales were out today to attend the fourth day of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse.

Alongside other royal family remembers—including Princess Beatrice of York and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh—Princess Kate took to the course dressed in her absolute best. For the sunny afternoon, The Princess opted for a bright red v-neck gown with puff sleeve detailing and matched her look alongside a wide-brim red fascinator.

The royal's hat was created by milliner to the stars, Philip Treacy, while her dress was a bespoke number courtesy of Alexander Queen. Princess Beatrice donned a floral Monique Lhuillier look, while Duchess Sophie opted for a pink dress by Suzannah London.

(Image credit: Getty)

However, while Princess Kate's brightly-hued outfit was nothing short of show-stopping, it was her earrings that truly captured our attention.

The Princess was spotted in a pair of gold statement earrings, which featured intricate detailing. While it would be easy to assume the Princess's earrings were sourced from a luxury designer brand (or were even a family heirloom), Kate's signature accessory today can actually be attributed to contemporary French fashion brand Sézane.

(Image credit: Getty)

The label is known as a favourite among chic French women and is beloved for its timeless appeal and affordable wardrobe staples. In fact, every pair of earrings on the brand's website retails for less than £100.

While Kate's exact earrings are unfortunately sold out, there are several similar pairs available on the brand's website right now that won't break the bank. Oversize gold hoops start at around £70, while statement resin earrings can be added to your cart for just £55.

Last week, during Trooping The Colour, The Princess of Wales opted to wear a pair of sapphire and diamond drop earrings, which once belonged to the late Princess Diana. And while we loved the sweet sentiment of that moment, it's also refreshing to see the Princess opt for items that are a little more affordable.

